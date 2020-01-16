Shaquille O’Neal Launches Invicta Collection on ShopHQ®

The Hall of Famer and ShopHQ® Expand Partnership to Include Invicta Watches

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands (NASDAQ: IMBI) today announced a partnership with Invicta Watch Group and Authentic Brands Group (ABG) for Shaquille O’Neal and ShopHQ®, its flagship nationally distributed television retailing network. The agreement includes a nationally televised live program, “Shaq’s Invicta Collection,” as well as a product partnership with Invicta.



The limited-edition collection will feature a new line of watches designed by Shaquille O'Neal and will have unique designs combined with innovative creations from Invicta that consumers have loved for decades and that represent the quintessential essence of the Invicta brand.

“Shaq’s Invicta Collection” is set to launch in March 2020 with regularly scheduled, live broadcasts on ShopHQ hosted by the legendary basketball hall of famer.

“I’m so excited to expand my partnership with ShopHQ® to include Invicta watches,” said O’Neal. “Invicta watches have been a favorite of mine for a long time, and I’m excited to design my personal collection and unveil these watches on ShopHQ®.”

“Shaq has a broad reach to all of our customers with his positive approach to life and sense of style,” said Eyal Lalo, CEO of Invicta Watch Group.

“Shaquille and Invicta are iconic partners and we are honored to offer their new designs and products to our customers,” said Tim Peterman, CEO of iMedia Brands.

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) is a global interactive media company that manages a growing portfolio of niche, lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America, for both English speaking and, soon, Spanish speaking audiences and customers. Its brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories and includes ShopHQ, Bulldog Shopping Network, iMedia Web Services and soon-to-be launched LaVenta Shopping Network. Please visit www.imediabrands.com for more investor information.

About Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the world’s most successful athletes-turned-businessmen, whose accomplishments both on and off the court have translated into a highly sought-after consumer brand. As a business mogul, sports analyst, DJ, restauranteur, and brand ambassador, O’Neal’s unique “Business of Fun” mantra resonates throughout each of his countless endeavors.

The 15-time NBA All-Star’s unprecedented athletic career spanned nearly two decades and earned him countless awards and honors, including NBA Most Valuable Player, NBA Rookie of the Year, four NBA Championships and a First Ballot NBA Hall of Famer. Currently, O’Neal is an analyst on TNT’s Emmy Award-winning Inside the NBA, and will be premiering his life chronicling reality series, Shaq Life, in 2020.

O’Neal, who has a PhD in Leadership and Education, gives back through a number of annual philanthropic programs including Shaq to School, Shaqsgiving, and Shaq a Claus.

The debut of his Los Angeles restaurant, Shaquille’s, along with his Las Vegas eatery, Big Chicken, has further elevated Shaquille’s tycoon status he has positioned him as a successful restaurateur. A second Big Chicken location is slated to open in Glendale, CA and will debut at sea on Carnival Cruise Lines Radiance and Mardi Gras.

About Invicta Watch Group

INVICTA, the flagship brand of the INVICTA WATCH GROUP was founded in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland in 1837. The brand was reestablished in 1994 by Eyal Lalo who has been the CEO since inception. Under Eyal’s leadership, Invicta has been recognized for its vast amount of design and product innovations targeted to all demographics and age groups and a strong following from collectors worldwide. Invicta designs over 1500 unique models per year and has received 55 design and mechanical patents and holds 1,250 trademarks. It has received the coveted Red Dot design award for product design and innovation. This long and rich heritage in innovation and design continues to define the Invicta brand identity and its unique and exclusive positioning in the watch industry.

In addition to Invicta, the group owns, designs, manufactures and distributes the TechnoMarine, S. Coifman, and Glycine Switzerland brands. Additionally, it has long-standing license agreements with Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, DC Comics, Warner Brothers, US Army, Hard Rock, Romero Britto, and the NFL for high end collectible and limited-edition watches. From high-end, luxury Swiss time pieces to accessible fashion watches, each of the Invicta brands is recognized for inherent quality and distinctive style within its price category. Collectively, the Invicta brands are sold throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Far East.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global media, entertainment and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, ABG elevates and builds the long-term value of more than 50 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint in more than 100,000 points of sale across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass and e-commerce channels and more than 5,000 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world.

ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. ABG’s portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands generates more than $10 billion in annual retail sales and includes Marilyn Monroe®, Mini Marilyn®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, Sports Illustrated®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Michael Jackson® (managed brand), Nautica®, Aéropostale®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Herve Leger®, Judith Leiber®, Barneys New York®, Frederick's of Hollywood®, Nine West®, Frye®, Jones New York®, Louise et Cie®, Sole Society®, Enzo Angiolini®, CC Corso Como®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Taryn Rose®, Bandolino®, Misook®, 1.STATE®, CeCe®, Chaus®, Spyder®, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Vision Street Wear®, Above The Rim®, Hind®, Thomasville®, Drexel® and Henredon®.

For more information, visit authenticbrandsgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This release contains statements, estimates, projections, guidance or outlooks that constitute “forward-looking” statements as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “project,” “should” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. These statements may contain information about our prospects, including anticipated show, event, or product line launches, and involve risks and uncertainties. We caution that actual results could differ materially from those that management expects, depending on the outcome of certain factors.

