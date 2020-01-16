Bank OZK Announces Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year 2019 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) today announced that net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $100.8 million, a 12.4% decrease from $115.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Diluted earnings per common share for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $0.78, a 12.4% decrease from $0.89 for the fourth quarter of 2018.



For the full year of 2019, net income was $425.9 million, a 2.1% increase from $417.1 million for the full year of 2018. Diluted earnings per common share for the full year of 2019 were $3.30, a 1.9% increase from $3.24 for the full year of 2018.

The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the fourth quarter of 2019 were 1.74%, 9.73% and 11.68%, respectively, compared to 2.04%, 12.36% and 15.24%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2018. The Bank’s returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the full year of 2019 were 1.87%, 10.72% and 12.98%, respectively, compared to 1.90%, 11.59% and 14.41%, respectively, for the full year of 2018. The calculation of the Bank’s return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliation to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

“We are very pleased to have achieved record net income of $425.9 million in 2019 and a 1.87% return on average assets,” stated George Gleason, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our strong credit culture and consistent discipline have been important ingredients in our long term success, and we are not wavering from those principles in today’s challenging competitive and interest rate environment. We believe our competitive advantages will allow us to capitalize on opportunities throughout 2020 and beyond.”

KEY BALANCE SHEET METRICS

Total loans, including purchased loans, were $17.53 billion at December 31, 2019, a 2.4% increase from $17.12 billion at December 31, 2018. Non-purchased loans, which exclude loans acquired in previous acquisitions, were $16.22 billion at December 31, 2019, a 7.6% increase from $15.07 billion at December 31, 2018, but a 0.5% decrease from $16.31 billion at September 30, 2019. Purchased loans, which consist of loans acquired in previous acquisitions, were $1.31 billion at December 31, 2019, a 36.0% decrease from $2.04 billion at December 31, 2018. The unfunded balance of closed loans totaled $11.33 billion at December 31, 2019, a 0.3% decrease from $11.36 billion at December 31, 2018.

Deposits were $18.47 billion at December 31, 2019, a 3.0% increase from $17.94 billion at December 31, 2018. Total assets were $23.56 billion at December 31, 2019, a 5.2% increase from $22.39 billion at December 31, 2018.

Common stockholders’ equity was $4.15 billion at December 31, 2019, a 10.1% increase from $3.77 billion at December 31, 2018. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $3.47 billion at December 31, 2019, a 12.8% increase from $3.07 billion at December 31, 2018. Book value per common share was $32.19 at December 31, 2019, a 9.8% increase from $29.32 at December 31, 2018. Tangible book value per common share was $26.88 at December 31, 2019, a 12.5% increase from $23.90 at December 31, 2018. The calculations of the Bank’s tangible common stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per common share and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

The Bank’s ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets was 17.62% at December 31, 2019 compared to 16.84% at December 31, 2018. Its ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets was 15.15% at December 31, 2019 compared to 14.17% at December 31, 2018. The calculation of the Bank’s ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

MANAGEMENT’S COMMENTS, CONFERENCE CALL, TRANSCRIPT AND FILINGS

In connection with this release, the Bank released management’s comments on its quarterly and year-end results, which are available at http://ir.ozk.com . This release should be read in conjunction with management’s comments on the quarterly and year-end results.

Management will conduct a conference call to take questions on these quarterly and year-end results and management’s comments at 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET) on January 17, 2020. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing 1-844-818-5110 (U.S. and Canada) or 210-229-8841 (internationally) and asking for the Bank OZK conference call. A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call at 1-855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (internationally). The passcode for this playback is 2495839. The call will be available live or in a recorded version on the Bank’s Investor Relations website at ir.ozk.com under “Company News/Webcasts.” The Bank will also provide a transcript of the conference call on its Investor Relations website.

The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC’s website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.ozk.com . To receive automated email alerts for these materials, please visit http://ir.ozk.com/EmailNotification to sign up.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures, specifically return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share, total tangible common stockholders’ equity and the ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets, as important measures of the strength of its capital and its ability to generate earnings on its tangible capital invested by its shareholders. These measures typically adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets. Management believes presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information which contributes to a proper understanding of the financial results and capital levels of the Bank. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release under the caption “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release and other communications by the Bank include certain “forward-looking statements” regarding the Bank’s plans, expectations, thoughts, beliefs, estimates, goals and outlook for the future that are intended to be covered by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time. Those statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to: potential delays or other problems implementing the Bank’s growth, expansion and acquisition strategies, including delays in identifying satisfactory sites, hiring or retaining qualified personnel, obtaining regulatory or other approvals, obtaining permits and designing, constructing and opening new offices or relocating or closing existing offices; the ability to enter into and/or close additional acquisitions; the availability of and access to capital; possible downgrades in the Bank’s credit ratings or outlook which could increase the costs or availability of funding from capital markets; the ability to attract new or retain existing or acquired deposits or to retain or grow loans, including growth from unfunded closed loans; the ability to generate future revenue growth or to control future growth in non-interest expense; interest rate fluctuations, including changes in the yield curve between short-term and long-term interest rates or changes in the relative relationships of various interest rate indices; the potential impact of the change in the method for determining LIBOR; competitive factors and pricing pressures, including their effect on the Bank’s net interest margin or core spread; general economic, unemployment, credit market and real estate market conditions, and the effect of such conditions on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, the value of investment securities and asset recovery values; changes in legal, financial and/or regulatory requirements; recently enacted and potential legislation and regulatory actions and the costs and expenses to comply with new and/or existing legislation and regulatory actions; changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; FDIC special assessments or changes to regular assessments; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding maintaining cybersecurity; the impact of failure in, or breach of, the Bank’s operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom it does business, including as a result of cyber-attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Bank or its customers; natural disasters or acts of war or terrorism; international or political instability; impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets; adoption of new accounting standards, including the estimated effects from the adoption of the current expected credit loss (“CECL”) model on January 1, 2020, or changes in existing standards; and adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions or rulings as well as other factors identified in this press release or as detailed from time to time in the other public reports the Bank files with the FDIC, including those factors described in the disclosures under the headings “Forward-Looking Information” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Bank’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of the foregoing risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results or outcomes may vary materially from those projected in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. The Bank disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information or otherwise.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Bank OZK has been recognized as the top performing bank in the nation in its asset size 13 times in the past eight years and in 2019 was named Best Bank in the South by Money, the personal finance news and advice brand. Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Bank OZK conducts operations through more than 250 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, California, New York and Mississippi. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P. O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811.

Bank OZK

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Unaudited December 31, 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,495,757 $ 290,672 Investment securities - available for sale ("AFS") 2,277,389 2,862,340 Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and other banker's bank stocks 21,855 25,941 Non-purchased loans 16,224,539 15,073,791 Purchased loans 1,307,504 2,044,032 Allowance for loan losses (108,525 ) (102,264 ) Net loans 17,423,518 17,015,559 Premises and equipment, net 711,541 567,189 Foreclosed assets 19,096 16,171 Accrued interest receivable 75,208 81,968 Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) 738,860 721,238 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 684,542 696,461 Other, net 111,634 110,491 Total assets $ 23,559,400 $ 22,388,030 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Demand non-interest bearing $ 2,795,251 $ 2,748,273 Savings and interest bearing transaction 8,307,607 9,682,713 Time 7,371,401 5,507,429 Total deposits 18,474,259 17,938,415 Repurchase agreements with customers 11,249 20,564 Other borrowings 351,387 96,692 Subordinated notes 223,663 223,281 Subordinated debentures 119,916 119,358 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 225,458 216,355 Total liabilities 19,405,932 18,614,665 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding at December 31, 2019 or 2018 — — Common stock; $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 128,951,024 and 128,611,049 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 1,289 1,286 Additional paid-in capital 2,251,824 2,237,948 Retained earnings 1,869,983 1,565,201 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 27,255 (34,105 ) Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest 4,150,351 3,770,330 Noncontrolling interest 3,117 3,035 Total stockholders’ equity 4,153,468 3,773,365 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 23,559,400 $ 22,388,030





Bank OZK

Consolidated Statements of Income

Unaudited Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income: Non-purchased loans $ 240,912 $ 237,443 $ 981,811 $ 858,102 Purchased loans 22,152 35,453 106,908 173,465 Investment securities: Taxable 11,820 14,642 52,812 50,021 Tax-exempt 3,323 3,941 14,252 16,193 Deposits with banks and federal funds sold 2,756 590 6,758 3,039 Total interest income 280,963 292,069 1,162,541 1,100,820 Interest expense: Deposits 61,631 56,608 258,358 186,617 Repurchase agreements with customers 11 26 50 785 Other borrowings 34 2,193 1,531 3,017 Subordinated notes 3,216 3,216 12,757 12,757 Subordinated debentures 1,094 1,644 5,664 6,211 Total interest expense 65,986 63,687 278,360 209,387 Net interest income 214,977 228,382 884,181 891,433 Provision for loan losses 4,938 7,271 26,241 64,398 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 210,039 221,111 857,940 827,035 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 10,933 10,585 41,774 39,544 Trust income 2,010 1,821 7,554 6,935 BOLI income: Increase in cash surrender value 5,167 5,269 20,715 20,700 Death benefits 2,989 482 3,194 3,211 Other income from purchased loans 759 2,370 3,684 7,784 Loan service, maintenance and other fees 4,282 5,245 17,917 20,354 Gains on sales of other assets 1,358 465 2,233 2,219 Net gains on investment securities — — 713 17 Other 2,908 1,323 9,743 7,011 Total non-interest income 30,406 27,560 107,527 107,775 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 52,050 41,837 192,851 170,478 Net occupancy and equipment 14,855 14,027 59,018 56,362 Other operating expenses 37,501 39,029 149,261 153,912 Total non-interest expense 104,406 94,893 401,130 380,752 Income before taxes 136,039 153,778 564,337 554,058 Provision for income taxes 35,240 38,750 138,429 136,977 Net income 100,799 115,028 425,908 417,081 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 7 3 (2 ) 25 Net income available to common stockholders $ 100,806 $ 115,031 $ 425,906 $ 417,106 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.78 $ 0.89 $ 3.30 $ 3.24 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.78 $ 0.89 $ 3.30 $ 3.24





Bank OZK

Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity

Unaudited Common

Stock Additional

Paid-In

Capital Retained

Earnings Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income (Loss) Non-

Controlling

Interest Total (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended December 31, 2019: Balances – September 30, 2019 $ 1,289 $ 2,247,973 $ 1,801,414 $ 27,648 $ 3,124 $ 4,081,448 Net income — — 100,799 — — 100,799 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest — — 7 — (7 ) — Total other comprehensive loss — — — (393 ) — (393 ) Common stock dividends paid, $0.25 per share — — (32,237 ) — — (32,237 ) Issuance of 16,150 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options — 266 — — — 266 Stock-based compensation expense — 3,585 — — — 3,585 Forfeitures of 11,485 shares of unvested restricted common stock — — — — — — Balances – December 31, 2019 $ 1,289 $ 2,251,824 $ 1,869,983 $ 27,255 $ 3,117 $ 4,153,468 Twelve months ended December 31, 2019: Balances – December 31, 2018 $ 1,286 $ 2,237,948 $ 1,565,201 $ (34,105 ) $ 3,035 $ 3,773,365 Net income — — 425,908 — — 425,908 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest — — (2 ) — 2 — Total other comprehensive income — — — 61,360 — 61,360 Common stock dividends paid, $0.94 per share — — (121,124 ) — — (121,124 ) Noncontrolling interest cash contribution — — — — 80 80 Issuance of 83,500 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options 1 1,384 — — — 1,385 Issuance of 406,074 shares of unvested restricted common stock 4 (4 ) — — — — Repurchase and cancellation of 63,716 shares of common stock (1 ) (1,674 ) — — — (1,675 ) Stock-based compensation expense — 14,169 — — — 14,169 Forfeiture of 85,883 shares of unvested restricted common stock (1 ) 1 — — — — Balances – December 31, 2019 $ 1,289 $ 2,251,824 $ 1,869,983 $ 27,255 $ 3,117 $ 4,153,468





Bank OZK

Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity (continued)

Unaudited Common

Stock Additional

Paid-In

Capital Retained

Earnings Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Loss Non-

Controlling

Interest Total (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended December 31, 2018: Balances – September 30, 2018 $ 1,286 $ 2,234,383 $ 1,477,178 $ (59,251 ) $ 3,038 $ 3,656,634 Net income — — 115,028 — — 115,028 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest — — 3 — (3 ) — Total other comprehensive income — — — 25,146 — 25,146 Common stock dividends paid, $0.21 per share — — (27,008 ) — — (27,008 ) Issuance of 6,850 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options — 63 — — — 63 Issuance of 224 shares of unvested restricted common stock — — — — — — Stock-based compensation expense — 3,502 — — — 3,502 Forfeiture of 5,262 shares of unvested restricted common stock — — — — — — Balances – December 31, 2018 $ 1,286 $ 2,237,948 $ 1,565,201 $ (34,105 ) $ 3,035 $ 3,773,365 Twelve months ended December 31, 2018: Balances – December 31, 2017 $ 1,283 $ 2,221,844 $ 1,250,313 $ (12,712 ) $ 3,060 $ 3,463,788 Net income — — 417,081 — — 417,081 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest — — 25 — (25 ) — Total other comprehensive loss — — — (21,393 ) — (21,393 ) Common stock dividends paid, $0.795 per share — — (102,218 ) — — (102,218 ) Issuance of 223,840 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options 2 5,740 — — — 5,742 Issuance of 220,326 shares of unvested restricted common stock 2 (2 ) — — — — Repurchase and cancellation of 71,750 shares of common stock (1 ) (3,769 ) — — — (3,770 ) Stock-based compensation expense — 14,135 — — — 14,135 Forfeitures of 48,917 shares of unvested restricted common stock — — — — — — Balances – December 31, 2018 $ 1,286 $ 2,237,948 $ 1,565,201 $ (34,105 ) $ 3,035 $ 3,773,365





Bank OZK

Summary of Non-Interest Expense

Unaudited Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Salaries and employee benefits $ 52,050 $ 41,837 $ 192,851 $ 170,478 Net occupancy and equipment 14,855 14,027 59,018 56,362 Other operating expenses: Professional and outside services 7,156 8,325 33,030 35,867 Software and data processing 4,974 3,943 19,535 13,729 Deposit insurance and assessments 3,780 3,672 13,425 14,740 Travel and meals 2,845 2,482 11,230 9,650 Telecommunication services 2,335 3,023 10,583 13,080 Postage and supplies 2,483 2,214 8,684 9,144 Advertising and public relations 1,822 1,472 7,242 11,557 ATM expense 1,263 544 4,626 4,227 Loan collection and repossession expense 600 1,077 2,818 3,302 Writedowns of foreclosed assets 910 1,841 2,419 2,996 Writedown of signage due to strategic rebranding — — — 4,915 Amortization of intangibles 2,854 3,144 11,918 12,579 Other 6,479 7,292 23,751 18,126 Total non-interest expense $ 104,406 $ 94,893 $ 401,130 $ 380,752





Bank OZK

Summary of Total Loans Outstanding

Unaudited December 31, 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Real estate: Residential 1-4 family $ 998,632 5.7 % $ 1,049,460 6.1 % Non-farm/non-residential 3,956,579 22.6 4,319,388 25.2 Construction/land development 6,391,429 36.4 6,562,185 38.4 Agricultural 230,076 1.3 165,088 1.0 Multifamily residential 1,194,192 6.8 1,116,026 6.5 Total real estate 12,770,908 72.8 13,212,147 77.2 Commercial and industrial 661,952 3.8 823,417 4.8 Consumer 2,934,534 16.8 2,345,863 13.7 Other 1,164,649 6.6 736,396 4.3 Total loans 17,532,043 100.0 % 17,117,823 100.0 % Allowance for loan losses (108,525 ) (102,264 ) Net loans $ 17,423,518 $ 17,015,559





Summary of Deposits

Unaudited December 31, 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Non-interest bearing $ 2,795,251 15.1 % $ 2,748,273 15.3 % Interest bearing: Transaction (NOW) 2,706,426 14.7 2,359,299 13.2 Savings and money market 5,601,181 30.3 7,323,414 40.8 Time deposits less than $100 3,321,446 18.0 2,297,101 12.8 Time deposits of $100 or more 4,049,955 21.9 3,210,328 17.9 Total deposits $ 18,474,259 100.0 % $ 17,938,415 100.0 %





Bank OZK

Selected Consolidated Financial Data

Unaudited Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Income statement data: Net interest income $ 214,977 $ 228,382 (5.9 )% $ 884,181 $ 891,433 (0.8 )% Provision for loan losses 4,938 7,271 (32.1 ) 26,241 64,398 (59.3 ) Non-interest income 30,406 27,560 10.3 107,527 107,775 (0.2 ) Non-interest expense 104,406 94,893 10.0 401,130 380,752 5.4 Net income available to common stockholders 100,806 115,031 (12.4 ) 425,906 417,106 2.1 Common stock data: Net income per share - diluted $ 0.78 $ 0.89 (12.4 )% $ 3.30 $ 3.24 1.9 % Net income per share - basic 0.78 0.89 (12.4 ) 3.30 3.24 1.9 Cash dividends per share 0.25 0.21 19.0 0.94 0.795 18.2 Book value per share 32.19 29.32 9.8 32.19 29.32 9.8 Tangible book value per share(1) 26.88 23.90 12.5 26.88 23.90 12.5 Diluted shares outstanding (thousands) 129,036 128,666 129,006 128,740 End of period shares outstanding (thousands) 128,951 128,611 128,951 128,611 Balance sheet data at period end: Total assets $ 23,559,400 $ 22,388,030 5.2 % $ 23,559,400 $ 22,388,030 5.2 % Total loans 17,532,043 17,117,823 2.4 17,532,043 17,117,823 2.4 Non-purchased loans 16,224,539 15,073,791 7.6 16,224,539 15,073,791 7.6 Purchased loans 1,307,504 2,044,032 (36.0 ) 1,307,504 2,044,032 (36.0 ) Allowance for loan losses 108,525 102,264 6.1 108,525 102,264 6.1 Foreclosed assets 19,096 16,171 18.1 19,096 16,171 18.1 Investment securities - AFS 2,277,389 2,862,340 (20.4 ) 2,277,389 2,862,340 (20.4 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 684,542 696,461 (1.7 ) 684,542 696,461 (1.7 ) Deposits 18,474,259 17,938,415 3.0 18,474,259 17,938,415 3.0 Repurchase agreements with customers 11,249 20,564 (45.3 ) 11,249 20,564 (45.3 ) Other borrowings 351,387 96,692 263.4 351,387 96,692 263.4 Subordinated notes 223,663 223,281 0.2 223,663 223,281 0.2 Subordinated debentures 119,916 119,358 0.5 119,916 119,358 0.5 Unfunded balance of closed loans 11,325,598 11,364,975 (0.3 ) 11,325,598 11,364,975 (0.3 ) Total common stockholders’ equity 4,150,351 3,770,330 10.1 4,150,351 3,770,330 10.1 Net unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities AFS included in common stockholders' equity 27,255 (34,105 ) 27,255 (34,105 ) Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio 94.90 % 95.43 % 94.90 % 95.43 % Selected ratios: Return on average assets(2) 1.74 % 2.04 % 1.87 % 1.90 % Return on average common stockholders’ equity(2) 9.73 12.36 10.72 11.59 Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity(1) (2) 11.68 15.24 12.98 14.41 Average common equity to total average assets 17.86 16.54 17.45 16.42 Net interest margin – FTE(2) 4.15 4.55 4.34 4.59 Efficiency ratio 42.37 36.90 40.27 37.93 Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans(2) (3) 0.10 0.06 0.09 0.38 Net charge-offs to average total loans(2) 0.12 0.07 0.11 0.34 Nonperforming loans to total loans(4) 0.15 0.23 0.15 0.23 Nonperforming assets to total assets(4) 0.18 0.23 0.18 0.23 Allowance for loan losses to non-purchased loans(5) 0.66 0.67 0.66 0.67 Other information: Non-accrual loans(4) $ 23,221 $ 34,762 $ 23,221 $ 34,762 Accruing loans - 90 days past due(4) — — — — Troubled and restructured non-purchased loans - accruing(4) 656 627 656 627 Impaired purchased loans 10,910 7,801 10,910 7,801 (1)Calculations of tangible book value per common share and return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

(2)Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.

(3)Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.

(4)Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.

(5)Excludes purchased loans and any allowance for such loans.





Bank OZK

Selected Consolidated Financial Data (continued)

Unaudited Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 % Change (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Income statement data: Net interest income $ 214,997 $ 218,780 (1.7 )% Provision for loan losses 4,938 7,854 (37.1 ) Non-interest income 30,406 26,446 15.0 Non-interest expense 104,406 100,914 3.5 Net income available to common stockholders 100,806 103,891 (3.0 ) Common stock data: Net income per share - diluted $ 0.78 $ 0.81 (3.7 )% Net income per share - basic 0.78 0.81 (3.7 ) Cash dividends per share 0.25 0.24 4.2 Book value per share 32.19 31.63 1.8 Tangible book value per share (1) 26.88 26.30 2.2 Diluted shares outstanding (thousands) 129,036 129,012 End of period shares outstanding (thousands) 128,951 128,946 Balance sheet data at period end: Total assets $ 23,559,400 $ 23,402,679 0.7 % Total loans 17,532,043 17,734,851 (1.1 ) Non-purchased loans 16,224,539 16,307,621 (0.5 ) Purchased loans 1,307,504 1,427,230 (8.4 ) Allowance for loan losses 108,525 109,001 (0.4 ) Foreclosed assets 19,096 33,319 (42.7 ) Investment securities - AFS 2,277,389 2,414,722 (5.7 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 684,542 687,397 (0.4 ) Deposits 18,474,259 18,440,078 0.2 Repurchase agreements with customers 11,249 12,156 (7.5 ) Other borrowings 351,387 301,421 16.6 Subordinated notes 223,663 223,567 0.1 Subordinated debentures 119,916 119,775 0.1 Unfunded balance of closed loans 11,325,598 11,429,918 (0.9 ) Total common stockholders’ equity 4,150,351 4,078,324 1.8 Net unrealized gains on investment securities AFS included in common stockholders' equity 27,255 27,648 Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio 94.90 % 96.18 % Selected ratios: Return on average assets(2) 1.74 % 1.81 % Return on average common stockholders’ equity(2) 9.73 10.22 Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity(1) (2) 11.68 12.33 Average common equity to total average assets 17.86 17.69 Net interest margin – FTE(2) 4.15 4.26 Efficiency ratio 42.37 40.98 Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans(2) (3) 0.10 0.07 Net charge-offs to average total loans(2) 0.12 0.12 Nonperforming loans to total loans(4) 0.15 0.17 Nonperforming assets to total assets(4) 0.18 0.26 Allowance for loan losses to non-purchased loans(5) 0.66 0.66 Other information: Non-accrual loans(4) $ 23,221 $ 25,552 Accruing loans - 90 days past due(4) — — Troubled and restructured non-purchased loans - accruing(4) 656 1,510 Impaired purchased loans 10,910 12,969 (1)Calculations of tangible book value per common share and return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

(2)Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.

(3)Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.

(4)Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.

(5)Excludes purchased loans and any allowance for such loans.





Bank OZK

Supplemental Quarterly Financial Data

Unaudited 3/31/18 6/30/18 9/30/18 12/31/18 3/31/19 6/30/19 9/30/19 12/31/19 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Earnings Summary: Net interest income $ 217,776 $ 224,661 $ 220,614 $ 228,382 $ 225,888 $ 224,536 $ 218,780 $ 214,977 Federal tax (FTE) adjustment 1,166 1,151 1,132 1,219 1,207 1,136 1,038 1,028 Net interest income (FTE) 218,942 225,812 221,746 229,601 227,095 225,672 219,818 216,005 Provision for loan losses (5,567 ) (9,610 ) (41,949 ) (7,271 ) (6,681 ) (6,769 ) (7,854 ) (4,938 ) Non-interest income 28,707 27,386 24,121 27,560 24,072 26,603 26,446 30,406 Non-interest expense (93,810 ) (89,107 ) (102,942 ) (94,893 ) (96,678 ) (99,131 ) (100,914 ) (104,406 ) Pretax income (FTE) 148,272 154,481 100,976 154,997 147,808 146,375 137,496 137,067 FTE adjustment (1,166 ) (1,151 ) (1,132 ) (1,219 ) (1,207 ) (1,136 ) (1,038 ) (1,028 ) Provision for income taxes (33,973 ) (38,589 ) (25,665 ) (38,750 ) (35,889 ) (34,726 ) (32,574 ) (35,240 ) Noncontrolling interest 11 10 1 3 (6 ) (10 ) 7 7 Net income available to common stockholders $ 113,144 $ 114,751 $ 74,180 $ 115,031 $ 110,706 $ 110,503 $ 103,891 $ 100,806 Earnings per common share – diluted $ 0.88 $ 0.89 $ 0.58 $ 0.89 $ 0.86 $ 0.86 $ 0.81 $ 0.78 Non-interest Income: Service charges on deposit accounts $ 9,525 $ 9,704 $ 9,730 $ 10,585 $ 9,722 $ 10,291 $ 10,827 $ 10,933 Trust income 1,793 1,591 1,730 1,821 1,730 1,839 1,975 2,010 BOLI income: Increase in cash surrender value 4,852 5,259 5,321 5,269 5,162 5,178 5,208 5,167 Death benefits 2,728 — — 482 — — 206 2,989 Other income from purchased loans 1,251 2,744 1,418 2,370 795 1,455 674 759 Loan service, maintenance and other fees 4,743 5,641 4,724 5,245 4,874 4,565 4,197 4,282 Gains (losses) on sales of other assets 1,426 844 (518 ) 465 284 402 189 1,358 Net gains on investment securities 17 — — — — 713 — — Other 2,372 1,603 1,716 1,323 1,505 2,160 3,170 2,908 Total non-interest income $ 28,707 $ 27,386 $ 24,121 $ 27,560 $ 24,072 $ 26,603 $ 26,446 $ 30,406 Non-interest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits $ 45,499 $ 41,665 $ 41,477 $ 41,837 $ 44,868 $ 47,558 $ 48,376 $ 52,050 Net occupancy expense 14,150 13,827 14,358 14,027 14,750 14,587 14,825 14,855 Other operating expenses 34,161 33,615 47,107 39,029 37,060 36,986 37,713 37,501 Total non-interest expense $ 93,810 $ 89,107 $ 102,942 $ 94,893 $ 96,678 $ 99,131 $ 100,914 $ 104,406 Balance Sheet Data: Total assets $ 22,039,439 $ 22,220,380 $ 22,086,539 $ 22,388,030 $ 23,005,652 $ 22,960,731 $ 23,402,679 $ 23,559,400 Non-purchased loans 13,674,561 14,183,533 14,440,623 15,073,791 15,610,681 15,786,809 16,307,621 16,224,539 Purchased loans 2,934,535 2,580,341 2,285,168 2,044,032 1,864,715 1,698,396 1,427,230 1,307,504 Investment securities - AFS 2,603,600 2,608,439 2,669,877 2,862,340 2,769,602 2,548,489 2,414,722 2,277,389 Deposits 17,833,672 17,897,085 17,822,915 17,938,415 18,476,868 18,186,215 18,440,078 18,474,259 Unfunded balance of closed loans 12,551,032 11,999,661 11,891,247 11,364,975 11,544,218 11,167,055 11,429,918 11,325,598 Common stockholders' equity 3,526,605 3,613,903 3,653,596 3,770,330 3,882,643 3,993,247 4,078,324 4,150,351 Allowance for Loan Losses: Balance at beginning of period $ 94,120 $ 98,097 $ 104,638 $ 98,200 $ 102,264 $ 105,954 $ 106,642 $ 109,001 Net charge-offs (1,590 ) (3,069 ) (48,387 ) (3,207 ) (2,991 ) (6,081 ) (5,495 ) (5,414 ) Provision for loan losses 5,567 9,610 41,949 7,271 6,681 6,769 7,854 4,938 Balance at end of period $ 98,097 $ 104,638 $ 98,200 $ 102,264 $ 105,954 $ 106,642 $ 109,001 $ 108,525 Selected Ratios: Net interest margin – FTE(1) 4.69 % 4.66 % 4.47 % 4.55 % 4.53 % 4.45 % 4.26 % 4.15 % Efficiency ratio 37.88 35.19 41.87 36.90 38.49 39.30 40.98 42.37 Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans(1) (2) 0.04 0.05 1.32 0.06 0.05 0.12 0.07 0.10 Net charge-offs to average total loans(1) 0.04 0.07 1.14 0.07 0.07 0.14 0.12 0.12 Nonperforming loans to total loans(3) 0.09 0.10 0.23 0.23 0.22 0.15 0.17 0.15 Nonperforming assets to total assets(3) 0.16 0.15 0.23 0.23 0.21 0.25 0.26 0.18 Allowance for loan losses to total non-purchased loans(4) 0.71 0.73 0.67 0.67 0.67 0.67 0.66 0.66 Loans past due 30 days or more, including past due non-accrual loans, to total loans(3) 0.14 0.12 0.17 0.28 0.28 0.13 0.14 0.19 (1)Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.

(2)Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans. (3)Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.

(4)Excludes purchased loans and any allowance for such loans.





Bank OZK

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis – FTE

Unaudited Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Earning assets: Interest earning deposits and federal funds sold $ 668,403 $ 2,756 1.64 % $ 102,931 $ 590 2.27 % $ 353,528 $ 6,758 1.91 % $ 160,148 $ 3,039 1.90 % Investment securities: Taxable 1,892,693 11,820 2.48 2,335,512 14,642 2.49 2,099,522 52,812 2.52 2,143,455 50,021 2.33 Tax-exempt – FTE 457,026 4,207 3.65 516,512 4,988 3.83 485,946 18,041 3.71 537,616 20,497 3.81 Non-purchased loans – FTE 16,260,467 241,056 5.88 14,874,156 237,615 6.34 15,861,797 982,430 6.19 14,040,952 858,466 6.11 Purchased loans 1,365,846 22,152 6.43 2,170,489 35,453 6.48 1,661,205 106,908 6.44 2,633,271 173,465 6.59 Total earning assets – FTE 20,644,435 281,991 5.42 19,999,600 293,288 5.82 20,461,998 1,166,949 5.70 19,515,442 1,105,488 5.66 Non-interest earning assets 2,370,753 2,319,305 2,297,372 2,395,813 Total assets $ 23,015,188 $ 22,318,905 $ 22,759,370 $ 21,911,255 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities: Deposits: Savings and interest bearing transaction $ 8,212,286 $ 22,964 1.11 % $ 9,594,919 $ 33,200 1.37 % $ 9,039,984 $ 126,685 1.40 % $ 9,983,075 $ 118,771 1.19 % Time deposits of $100 or more 3,914,548 21,281 2.16 3,204,627 14,595 1.81 3,449,197 73,336 2.13 3,183,108 47,691 1.50 Other time deposits 3,392,019 17,386 2.03 2,124,920 8,813 1.65 2,872,676 58,337 2.03 1,651,960 20,155 1.22 Total interest bearing deposits 15,518,853 61,631 1.58 14,924,466 56,608 1.50 15,361,857 258,358 1.68 14,818,143 186,617 1.26 Repurchase agreements with customers 11,840 11 0.37 36,680 26 0.29 13,502 50 0.37 101,682 785 0.77 Other borrowings (1) 11,742 34 1.16 400,874 2,193 2.17 94,399 1,531 1.62 166,937 3,017 1.81 Subordinated notes 223,615 3,216 5.71 223,230 3,216 5.71 223,469 12,757 5.71 223,089 12,757 5.72 Subordinated debentures (1) 119,842 1,094 3.62 119,284 1,644 5.47 119,629 5,664 4.73 119,076 6,211 5.22 Total interest bearing liabilities 15,885,892 65,986 1.65 15,704,534 63,687 1.61 15,812,856 278,360 1.76 15,428,927 209,387 1.36 Non-interest bearing liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits 2,804,919 2,712,858 2,753,634 2,695,623 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 210,936 206,434 217,809 185,035 Total liabilities 18,901,747 18,623,826 18,784,299 18,309,585 Common stockholders’ equity 4,110,322 3,692,044 3,971,952 3,598,628 Noncontrolling interest 3,119 3,035 3,119 3,042 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 23,015,188 $ 22,318,905 $ 22,759,370 $ 21,911,255 Net interest income – FTE $ 216,005 $ 229,601 $ 888,589 $ 896,101 Net interest margin – FTE 4.15 % 4.55 % 4.34 % 4.59 %





(1) The interest expense and the rates for “other borrowings” and for “subordinated debentures” were affected by capitalized interest. Capitalized interest included in other borrowings totaled $0.04 million for the fourth quarter and $0.90 million for the full year of 2019 and $0.25 million for the fourth quarter and $0.64 million for the full year of 2018. In the absence of this interest capitalization, the rates on other borrowings would have been 2.64% for the fourth quarter and 2.58% for the full year of 2019 and 2.42% for the fourth quarter and 2.19% for the full year of 2018. Capitalized interest included in subordinated debentures totaled $0.45 million for the fourth quarter and $0.89 million for the full year of 2019 (none in 2018). In the absence of this interest capitalization, the rates on subordinated debentures would have been 5.10% for the fourth quarter and 5.48% for the full year of 2019.





Bank OZK

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Calculation of Average Tangible Common

Stockholders’ Equity and the Annualized Return on

Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity

Unaudited Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Net income available to common stockholders $ 100,806 $ 115,031 $ 103,891 $ 425,906 $ 417,106 Average common stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $ 4,110,322 $ 3,692,044 $ 4,032,066 $ 3,971,952 $ 3,598,628 Less average intangible assets: Goodwill (660,789 ) (660,789 ) (660,789 ) (660,789 ) (660,789 ) Core deposit and other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization (25,315 ) (37,654 ) (28,275 ) (29,784 ) (42,315 ) Total average intangibles (686,104 ) (698,443 ) (689,064 ) (690,573 ) (703,104 ) Average tangible common stockholders’ equity $ 3,424,218 $ 2,993,601 $ 3,343,002 $ 3,281,379 $ 2,895,524 Return on average common stockholders’ equity(1) 9.73 % 12.36 % 10.22 % 10.72 % 11.59 % Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity(1) 11.68 % 15.24 % 12.33 % 12.98 % 14.41 % (1)Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.





Calculation of Total Tangible Common

Stockholders’ Equity and Tangible

Book Value per Common Share

Unaudited December 31, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Total common stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $ 4,150,351 $ 3,770,330 $ 4,078,324 Less intangible assets: Goodwill (660,789 ) (660,789 ) (660,789 ) Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization (23,753 ) (35,672 ) (26,608 ) Total intangibles (684,542 ) (696,461 ) (687,397 ) Total tangible common stockholders’ equity $ 3,465,809 $ 3,073,869 $ 3,390,927 Shares of common stock outstanding 128,951 128,611 128,946 Book value per common share $ 32.19 $ 29.32 $ 31.63 Tangible book value per common share $ 26.88 $ 23.90 $ 26.30





Calculation of Total Tangible Common Stockholders’

Equity and the Ratio of Total Tangible Common

Stockholders’ Equity to Total Tangible Assets

Unaudited December 31, 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Total common stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $ 4,150,351 $ 3,770,330 Less intangible assets: Goodwill (660,789 ) (660,789 ) Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization (23,753 ) (35,672 ) Total intangibles (684,542 ) (696,461 ) Total tangible common stockholders’ equity $ 3,465,809 $ 3,073,869 Total assets $ 23,559,400 $ 22,388,030 Less intangible assets: Goodwill (660,789 ) (660,789 ) Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization (23,753 ) (35,672 ) Total intangibles (684,542 ) (696,461 ) Total tangible assets $ 22,874,858 $ 21,691,569 Ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets 17.62 % 16.84 % Ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets 15.15 % 14.17 %





Investor Contact: Tim Hicks (501) 978-2336 Media Contact: Susan Blair (501) 978-2217



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.