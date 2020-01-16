There were 663 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,817 in the last 365 days.

Bank OZK Announces Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year 2019 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) today announced that net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $100.8 million, a 12.4% decrease from $115.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.  Diluted earnings per common share for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $0.78, a 12.4% decrease from $0.89 for the fourth quarter of 2018.

For the full year of 2019, net income was $425.9 million, a 2.1% increase from $417.1 million for the full year of 2018.  Diluted earnings per common share for the full year of 2019 were $3.30, a 1.9% increase from $3.24 for the full year of 2018.

The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the fourth quarter of 2019 were 1.74%, 9.73% and 11.68%, respectively, compared to 2.04%, 12.36% and 15.24%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2018.  The Bank’s returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the full year of 2019 were 1.87%, 10.72% and 12.98%, respectively, compared to 1.90%, 11.59% and 14.41%, respectively, for the full year of 2018.  The calculation of the Bank’s return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliation to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

“We are very pleased to have achieved record net income of $425.9 million in 2019 and a 1.87% return on average assets,” stated George Gleason, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.  “Our strong credit culture and consistent discipline have been important ingredients in our long term success, and we are not wavering from those principles in today’s challenging competitive and interest rate environment.  We believe our competitive advantages will allow us to capitalize on opportunities throughout 2020 and beyond.”

KEY BALANCE SHEET METRICS

Total loans, including purchased loans, were $17.53 billion at December 31, 2019, a 2.4% increase from $17.12 billion at December 31, 2018.  Non-purchased loans, which exclude loans acquired in previous acquisitions, were $16.22 billion at December 31, 2019, a 7.6% increase from $15.07 billion at December 31, 2018, but a 0.5% decrease from $16.31 billion at September 30, 2019.  Purchased loans, which consist of loans acquired in previous acquisitions, were $1.31 billion at December 31, 2019, a 36.0% decrease from $2.04 billion at December 31, 2018.  The unfunded balance of closed loans totaled $11.33 billion at December 31, 2019, a 0.3% decrease from $11.36 billion at December 31, 2018.

Deposits were $18.47 billion at December 31, 2019, a 3.0% increase from $17.94 billion at December 31, 2018.  Total assets were $23.56 billion at December 31, 2019, a 5.2% increase from $22.39 billion at December 31, 2018.

Common stockholders’ equity was $4.15 billion at December 31, 2019, a 10.1% increase from $3.77 billion at December 31, 2018.  Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $3.47 billion at December 31, 2019, a 12.8% increase from $3.07 billion at December 31, 2018.  Book value per common share was $32.19 at December 31, 2019, a 9.8% increase from $29.32 at December 31, 2018.  Tangible book value per common share was $26.88 at December 31, 2019, a 12.5% increase from $23.90 at December 31, 2018.  The calculations of the Bank’s tangible common stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per common share and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

The Bank’s ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets was 17.62% at December 31, 2019 compared to 16.84% at December 31, 2018.  Its ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets was 15.15% at December 31, 2019 compared to 14.17% at December 31, 2018.  The calculation of the Bank’s ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release. 

GENERAL INFORMATION

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Bank OZK has been recognized as the top performing bank in the nation in its asset size 13 times in the past eight years and in 2019 was named Best Bank in the South by Money, the personal finance news and advice brand. Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Bank OZK conducts operations through more than 250 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, California, New York and Mississippi.  Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P. O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811.

       
Bank OZK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited
       
    December 31,  
    2019     2018  
       
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
ASSETS                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 1,495,757     $ 290,672  
Investment securities - available for sale ("AFS")     2,277,389       2,862,340  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and other banker's bank stocks     21,855       25,941  
Non-purchased loans     16,224,539       15,073,791  
Purchased loans     1,307,504       2,044,032  
Allowance for loan losses     (108,525 )     (102,264 )
Net loans     17,423,518       17,015,559  
Premises and equipment, net     711,541       567,189  
Foreclosed assets     19,096       16,171  
Accrued interest receivable     75,208       81,968  
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)     738,860       721,238  
Goodwill and intangible assets, net     684,542       696,461  
Other, net     111,634       110,491  
Total assets   $ 23,559,400     $ 22,388,030  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY                
Deposits:                
Demand non-interest bearing   $ 2,795,251     $ 2,748,273  
Savings and interest bearing transaction     8,307,607       9,682,713  
Time     7,371,401       5,507,429  
Total deposits     18,474,259       17,938,415  
Repurchase agreements with customers     11,249       20,564  
Other borrowings     351,387       96,692  
Subordinated notes     223,663       223,281  
Subordinated debentures     119,916       119,358  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     225,458       216,355  
Total liabilities     19,405,932       18,614,665  
                 
Commitments and contingencies                
                 
Stockholders’ equity:                
Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding at December 31, 2019 or 2018            
Common stock; $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 128,951,024 and 128,611,049 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively     1,289       1,286  
Additional paid-in capital     2,251,824       2,237,948  
Retained earnings     1,869,983       1,565,201  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     27,255       (34,105 )
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest     4,150,351       3,770,330  
Noncontrolling interest     3,117       3,035  
Total stockholders’ equity     4,153,468       3,773,365  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 23,559,400     $ 22,388,030  


           
Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Income
Unaudited
           
   Three Months Ended
December 31, 		    Year Ended
December 31, 		 
  2019     2018     2019     2018  
     
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
Interest income:                              
Non-purchased loans $ 240,912     $ 237,443     $ 981,811     $ 858,102  
Purchased loans   22,152       35,453       106,908       173,465  
Investment securities:                              
Taxable   11,820       14,642       52,812       50,021  
Tax-exempt   3,323       3,941       14,252       16,193  
Deposits with banks and federal funds sold   2,756       590       6,758       3,039  
Total interest income   280,963       292,069       1,162,541       1,100,820  
                               
Interest expense:                              
Deposits   61,631       56,608       258,358       186,617  
Repurchase agreements with customers   11       26       50       785  
Other borrowings   34       2,193       1,531       3,017  
Subordinated notes   3,216       3,216       12,757       12,757  
Subordinated debentures   1,094       1,644       5,664       6,211  
Total interest expense   65,986       63,687       278,360       209,387  
                               
Net interest income   214,977       228,382       884,181       891,433  
Provision for loan losses   4,938       7,271       26,241       64,398  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   210,039       221,111       857,940       827,035  
                               
Non-interest income:                              
Service charges on deposit accounts   10,933       10,585       41,774       39,544  
Trust income   2,010       1,821       7,554       6,935  
BOLI income:                              
  Increase in cash surrender value   5,167       5,269       20,715       20,700  
  Death benefits   2,989       482       3,194       3,211  
Other income from purchased loans   759       2,370       3,684       7,784  
Loan service, maintenance and other fees   4,282       5,245       17,917       20,354  
Gains on sales of other assets   1,358       465       2,233       2,219  
Net gains on investment securities               713       17  
Other   2,908       1,323       9,743       7,011  
Total non-interest income   30,406       27,560       107,527       107,775  
                               
Non-interest expense:                              
Salaries and employee benefits   52,050       41,837       192,851       170,478  
Net occupancy and equipment   14,855       14,027       59,018       56,362  
Other operating expenses   37,501       39,029       149,261       153,912  
Total non-interest expense   104,406       94,893       401,130       380,752  
                               
Income before taxes   136,039       153,778       564,337       554,058  
Provision for income taxes   35,240       38,750       138,429       136,977  
Net income   100,799       115,028       425,908       417,081  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest   7       3       (2 )     25  
Net income available to common stockholders $ 100,806     $ 115,031     $ 425,906     $ 417,106  
                               
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.78     $ 0.89     $ 3.30     $ 3.24  
                               
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.78     $ 0.89     $ 3.30     $ 3.24  


                                     
Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited
                                     
    Common
Stock 		    Additional
Paid-In
Capital 		    Retained
Earnings 		    Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income (Loss) 		    Non-
Controlling
Interest 		    Total  
       
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
                                                 
Three months ended December 31, 2019:                                                
Balances – September 30, 2019   $ 1,289     $ 2,247,973     $ 1,801,414     $ 27,648     $ 3,124     $ 4,081,448  
Net income                 100,799                   100,799  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest                 7             (7 )      
Total other comprehensive loss                       (393 )           (393 )
Common stock dividends paid, $0.25 per share                 (32,237 )                 (32,237 )
Issuance of 16,150 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options           266                         266  
Stock-based compensation expense           3,585                         3,585  
Forfeitures of 11,485 shares of unvested restricted common stock                                    
Balances – December 31, 2019   $ 1,289     $ 2,251,824     $ 1,869,983     $ 27,255     $ 3,117     $ 4,153,468  
                                                 
Twelve months ended December 31, 2019:                                                
Balances – December 31, 2018   $ 1,286     $ 2,237,948     $ 1,565,201     $ (34,105 )   $ 3,035     $ 3,773,365  
Net income                 425,908                   425,908  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest                 (2 )           2        
Total other comprehensive income                       61,360             61,360  
Common stock dividends paid, $0.94 per share                 (121,124 )                 (121,124 )
Noncontrolling interest cash contribution                             80       80  
Issuance of 83,500 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options     1       1,384                         1,385  
Issuance of 406,074 shares of unvested restricted common stock     4       (4 )                        
Repurchase and cancellation of 63,716 shares of common stock     (1 )     (1,674 )                       (1,675 )
Stock-based compensation expense           14,169                         14,169  
Forfeiture of 85,883 shares of unvested restricted common stock     (1 )     1                          
Balances – December 31, 2019   $ 1,289     $ 2,251,824     $ 1,869,983     $ 27,255     $ 3,117     $ 4,153,468  


                                     
Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity (continued)
Unaudited
                                     
    Common
Stock 		    Additional
Paid-In
Capital 		    Retained
Earnings 		    Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Loss 		    Non-
Controlling
Interest 		    Total  
       
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
Three months ended December 31, 2018:                                                
Balances – September 30, 2018   $ 1,286     $ 2,234,383     $ 1,477,178     $ (59,251 )   $ 3,038     $ 3,656,634  
Net income                 115,028                   115,028  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest                 3             (3 )      
Total other comprehensive income                       25,146             25,146  
Common stock dividends paid, $0.21 per share                 (27,008 )                 (27,008 )
Issuance of 6,850 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options           63                         63  
Issuance of 224 shares of unvested restricted common stock                                    
Stock-based compensation expense           3,502                         3,502  
Forfeiture of 5,262 shares of unvested restricted common stock                                    
Balances – December 31, 2018   $ 1,286     $ 2,237,948     $ 1,565,201     $ (34,105 )   $ 3,035     $ 3,773,365  
                                                 
Twelve months ended December 31, 2018:                                                
Balances – December 31, 2017   $ 1,283     $ 2,221,844     $ 1,250,313     $ (12,712 )   $ 3,060     $ 3,463,788  
Net income                 417,081                   417,081  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest                 25             (25 )      
Total other comprehensive loss                       (21,393 )           (21,393 )
Common stock dividends paid, $0.795 per share                 (102,218 )                 (102,218 )
Issuance of 223,840 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options     2       5,740                         5,742  
Issuance of 220,326 shares of unvested restricted common stock     2       (2 )                        
Repurchase and cancellation of 71,750 shares of common stock     (1 )     (3,769 )                       (3,770 )
Stock-based compensation expense           14,135                         14,135  
Forfeitures of 48,917 shares of unvested restricted common stock                                    
Balances – December 31, 2018   $ 1,286     $ 2,237,948     $ 1,565,201     $ (34,105 )   $ 3,035     $ 3,773,365  


             
Bank OZK
Summary of Non-Interest Expense
Unaudited
             
    Three Months Ended
December 31, 		    Year Ended
December 31, 		 
    2019     2018     2019     2018  
       
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 52,050     $ 41,837     $ 192,851     $ 170,478  
Net occupancy and equipment     14,855       14,027       59,018       56,362  
Other operating expenses:                                
Professional and outside services     7,156       8,325       33,030       35,867  
Software and data processing     4,974       3,943       19,535       13,729  
Deposit insurance and assessments     3,780       3,672       13,425       14,740  
Travel and meals     2,845       2,482       11,230       9,650  
Telecommunication services     2,335       3,023       10,583       13,080  
Postage and supplies     2,483       2,214       8,684       9,144  
Advertising and public relations     1,822       1,472       7,242       11,557  
ATM expense     1,263       544       4,626       4,227  
Loan collection and repossession expense     600       1,077       2,818       3,302  
Writedowns of foreclosed assets     910       1,841       2,419       2,996  
Writedown of signage due to strategic rebranding                       4,915  
Amortization of intangibles     2,854       3,144       11,918       12,579  
Other     6,479       7,292       23,751       18,126  
Total non-interest expense   $ 104,406     $ 94,893     $ 401,130     $ 380,752  


       
Bank OZK
Summary of Total Loans Outstanding
Unaudited
       
    December 31,  
    2019     2018  
       
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Real estate:                            
Residential 1-4 family   $ 998,632     5.7 %   $ 1,049,460     6.1 %
Non-farm/non-residential     3,956,579     22.6       4,319,388     25.2  
Construction/land development     6,391,429     36.4       6,562,185     38.4  
Agricultural     230,076     1.3       165,088     1.0  
Multifamily residential     1,194,192     6.8       1,116,026     6.5  
Total real estate     12,770,908     72.8       13,212,147     77.2  
Commercial and industrial     661,952     3.8       823,417     4.8  
Consumer     2,934,534     16.8       2,345,863     13.7  
Other     1,164,649     6.6       736,396     4.3  
Total loans     17,532,043     100.0 %     17,117,823     100.0 %
Allowance for loan losses     (108,525 )           (102,264 )      
Net loans   $ 17,423,518           $ 17,015,559        


Summary of Deposits
Unaudited		  
       
    December 31,  
    2019     2018  
       
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Non-interest bearing   $ 2,795,251     15.1 %   $ 2,748,273     15.3 %
Interest bearing:                            
Transaction (NOW)     2,706,426     14.7       2,359,299     13.2  
Savings and money market     5,601,181     30.3       7,323,414     40.8  
Time deposits less than $100     3,321,446     18.0       2,297,101     12.8  
Time deposits of $100 or more     4,049,955     21.9       3,210,328     17.9  
Total deposits   $ 18,474,259     100.0 %   $ 17,938,415     100.0 %


             
Bank OZK
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
Unaudited
             
    Three Months Ended
December 31, 		    Year Ended
December 31, 		 
    2019     2018     % Change     2019     2018     % Change  
       
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
Income statement data:                                                
Net interest income   $ 214,977     $ 228,382       (5.9 )%   $ 884,181     $ 891,433       (0.8 )%
Provision for loan losses     4,938       7,271       (32.1 )     26,241       64,398       (59.3 )
Non-interest income     30,406       27,560       10.3       107,527       107,775       (0.2 )
Non-interest expense     104,406       94,893       10.0       401,130       380,752       5.4  
Net income available to common stockholders     100,806       115,031       (12.4 )     425,906       417,106       2.1  
Common stock data:                                                
Net income per share - diluted   $ 0.78     $ 0.89       (12.4 )%   $ 3.30     $ 3.24       1.9 %
Net income per share - basic     0.78       0.89       (12.4 )     3.30       3.24       1.9  
Cash dividends per share     0.25       0.21       19.0       0.94       0.795       18.2  
Book value per share     32.19       29.32       9.8       32.19       29.32       9.8  
Tangible book value per share(1)     26.88       23.90       12.5       26.88       23.90       12.5  
Diluted shares outstanding (thousands)     129,036       128,666               129,006       128,740          
End of period shares outstanding (thousands)     128,951       128,611               128,951       128,611          
Balance sheet data at period end:                                                
Total assets   $ 23,559,400     $ 22,388,030       5.2 %   $ 23,559,400     $ 22,388,030       5.2 %
Total loans     17,532,043       17,117,823       2.4       17,532,043       17,117,823       2.4  
Non-purchased loans     16,224,539       15,073,791       7.6       16,224,539       15,073,791       7.6  
Purchased loans     1,307,504       2,044,032       (36.0 )     1,307,504       2,044,032       (36.0 )
Allowance for loan losses     108,525       102,264       6.1       108,525       102,264       6.1  
Foreclosed assets     19,096       16,171       18.1       19,096       16,171       18.1  
Investment securities - AFS     2,277,389       2,862,340       (20.4 )     2,277,389       2,862,340       (20.4 )
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     684,542       696,461       (1.7 )     684,542       696,461       (1.7 )
Deposits     18,474,259       17,938,415       3.0       18,474,259       17,938,415       3.0  
Repurchase agreements with customers     11,249       20,564       (45.3 )     11,249       20,564       (45.3 )
Other borrowings     351,387       96,692       263.4       351,387       96,692       263.4  
Subordinated notes     223,663       223,281       0.2       223,663       223,281       0.2  
Subordinated debentures     119,916       119,358       0.5       119,916       119,358       0.5  
Unfunded balance of closed loans     11,325,598       11,364,975       (0.3 )     11,325,598       11,364,975       (0.3 )
Total common stockholders’ equity     4,150,351       3,770,330       10.1       4,150,351       3,770,330       10.1  
Net unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities AFS included in common stockholders' equity     27,255       (34,105 )             27,255       (34,105 )        
Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio     94.90 %     95.43 %             94.90 %     95.43 %        
Selected ratios:                                                
Return on average assets(2)     1.74 %     2.04 %             1.87 %     1.90 %        
Return on average common stockholders’ equity(2)     9.73       12.36               10.72       11.59          
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity(1) (2)     11.68       15.24               12.98       14.41          
Average common equity to total average assets     17.86       16.54               17.45       16.42          
Net interest margin – FTE(2)     4.15       4.55               4.34       4.59          
Efficiency ratio     42.37       36.90               40.27       37.93          
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans(2) (3)     0.10       0.06               0.09       0.38          
Net charge-offs to average total loans(2)     0.12       0.07               0.11       0.34          
Nonperforming loans to total loans(4)     0.15       0.23               0.15       0.23          
Nonperforming assets to total assets(4)     0.18       0.23               0.18       0.23          
Allowance for loan losses to non-purchased loans(5)     0.66       0.67             0.66     0.67          
Other information:                                                
Non-accrual loans(4)   $ 23,221     $ 34,762             $ 23,221     $ 34,762          
Accruing loans - 90 days past due(4)                                        
Troubled and restructured non-purchased loans - accruing(4)     656       627               656       627          
Impaired purchased loans     10,910       7,801               10,910       7,801          
                                                 
(1)Calculations of tangible book value per common share and return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2)Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
(3)Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
(4)Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
(5)Excludes purchased loans and any allowance for such loans.


               
Bank OZK
Selected Consolidated Financial Data (continued)
Unaudited
               
    Three Months Ended          
    December 31,     September 30,          
    2019     2019     % Change  
     
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
Income statement data:                        
Net interest income   $ 214,997     $ 218,780       (1.7 )%
Provision for loan losses     4,938       7,854       (37.1 )
Non-interest income     30,406       26,446       15.0  
Non-interest expense     104,406       100,914       3.5  
Net income available to common stockholders     100,806       103,891       (3.0 )
Common stock data:                        
Net income per share - diluted   $ 0.78     $ 0.81       (3.7 )%
Net income per share - basic     0.78       0.81       (3.7 )
Cash dividends per share     0.25       0.24       4.2  
Book value per share     32.19       31.63       1.8  
Tangible book value per share (1)     26.88       26.30       2.2  
Diluted shares outstanding (thousands)     129,036       129,012          
End of period shares outstanding (thousands)     128,951       128,946          
Balance sheet data at period end:                        
Total assets   $ 23,559,400     $ 23,402,679       0.7 %
Total loans     17,532,043       17,734,851       (1.1 )
Non-purchased loans     16,224,539       16,307,621       (0.5 )
Purchased loans     1,307,504       1,427,230       (8.4 )
Allowance for loan losses     108,525       109,001       (0.4 )
Foreclosed assets     19,096       33,319       (42.7 )
Investment securities - AFS     2,277,389       2,414,722       (5.7 )
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     684,542       687,397       (0.4 )
Deposits     18,474,259       18,440,078       0.2  
Repurchase agreements with customers     11,249       12,156       (7.5 )
Other borrowings     351,387       301,421       16.6  
Subordinated notes     223,663       223,567       0.1  
Subordinated debentures     119,916       119,775       0.1  
Unfunded balance of closed loans     11,325,598       11,429,918       (0.9 )
Total common stockholders’ equity     4,150,351       4,078,324       1.8  
Net unrealized gains on investment securities AFS included in common stockholders' equity     27,255       27,648          
Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio     94.90 %     96.18 %        
Selected ratios:                        
Return on average assets(2)     1.74 %     1.81 %        
Return on average common stockholders’ equity(2)     9.73       10.22          
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity(1) (2)     11.68       12.33          
Average common equity to total average assets     17.86       17.69          
Net interest margin – FTE(2)     4.15       4.26          
Efficiency ratio     42.37       40.98          
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans(2) (3)     0.10       0.07          
Net charge-offs to average total loans(2)     0.12       0.12          
Nonperforming loans to total loans(4)     0.15       0.17          
Nonperforming assets to total assets(4)     0.18       0.26          
Allowance for loan losses to non-purchased loans(5)     0.66       0.66          
Other information:                        
Non-accrual loans(4)   $ 23,221     $ 25,552          
Accruing loans - 90 days past due(4)                    
Troubled and restructured non-purchased loans - accruing(4)     656       1,510          
Impaired purchased loans     10,910       12,969          
                         
(1)Calculations of tangible book value per common share and return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2)Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
(3)Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
(4)Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
(5)Excludes purchased loans and any allowance for such loans.


                                                 
Bank OZK
Supplemental Quarterly Financial Data
Unaudited
                                                 
     3/31/18     6/30/18     9/30/18     12/31/18     3/31/19     6/30/19     9/30/19     12/31/19  
       
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
Earnings Summary:                                                                
Net interest income   $ 217,776     $ 224,661     $ 220,614     $ 228,382     $ 225,888     $ 224,536     $ 218,780     $ 214,977  
Federal tax (FTE) adjustment     1,166       1,151       1,132       1,219       1,207       1,136       1,038       1,028  
Net interest income (FTE)     218,942       225,812       221,746       229,601       227,095       225,672       219,818       216,005  
Provision for loan losses     (5,567 )     (9,610 )     (41,949 )     (7,271 )     (6,681 )     (6,769 )     (7,854 )     (4,938 )
Non-interest income     28,707       27,386       24,121       27,560       24,072       26,603       26,446       30,406  
Non-interest expense     (93,810 )     (89,107 )     (102,942 )     (94,893 )     (96,678 )     (99,131 )     (100,914 )     (104,406 )
Pretax income (FTE)     148,272       154,481       100,976       154,997       147,808       146,375       137,496       137,067  
FTE adjustment     (1,166 )     (1,151 )     (1,132 )     (1,219 )     (1,207 )     (1,136 )     (1,038 )     (1,028 )
Provision for income taxes     (33,973 )     (38,589 )     (25,665 )     (38,750 )     (35,889 )     (34,726 )     (32,574 )     (35,240 )
Noncontrolling interest     11       10       1       3       (6 )     (10 )     7       7  
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 113,144     $ 114,751     $ 74,180     $ 115,031     $ 110,706     $ 110,503     $ 103,891     $ 100,806  
Earnings per common share – diluted   $ 0.88     $ 0.89     $ 0.58     $ 0.89     $ 0.86     $ 0.86     $ 0.81     $ 0.78  
Non-interest Income:                                                                
Service charges on deposit accounts   $ 9,525     $ 9,704     $ 9,730     $ 10,585     $ 9,722     $ 10,291     $ 10,827     $ 10,933  
Trust income     1,793       1,591       1,730       1,821       1,730       1,839       1,975       2,010  
BOLI income:                                                                
  Increase in cash surrender value     4,852       5,259       5,321       5,269       5,162       5,178       5,208       5,167  
  Death benefits     2,728                   482                   206       2,989  
Other income from purchased loans     1,251       2,744       1,418       2,370       795       1,455       674       759  
Loan service, maintenance and other fees     4,743       5,641       4,724       5,245       4,874       4,565       4,197       4,282  
Gains (losses) on sales of other assets     1,426       844       (518 )     465       284       402       189       1,358  
Net gains on investment securities     17                               713              
Other     2,372       1,603       1,716       1,323       1,505       2,160       3,170       2,908  
Total non-interest income   $ 28,707     $ 27,386     $ 24,121     $ 27,560     $ 24,072     $ 26,603     $ 26,446     $ 30,406  
Non-interest Expense:                                                                
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 45,499     $ 41,665     $ 41,477     $ 41,837     $ 44,868     $ 47,558     $ 48,376     $ 52,050  
Net occupancy expense     14,150       13,827       14,358       14,027       14,750       14,587       14,825       14,855  
Other operating expenses     34,161       33,615       47,107       39,029       37,060       36,986       37,713       37,501  
Total non-interest expense   $ 93,810     $ 89,107     $ 102,942     $ 94,893     $ 96,678     $ 99,131     $ 100,914     $ 104,406  
Balance Sheet Data:                                                                
Total assets   $ 22,039,439     $ 22,220,380     $ 22,086,539     $ 22,388,030     $ 23,005,652     $ 22,960,731     $ 23,402,679     $ 23,559,400  
Non-purchased loans     13,674,561       14,183,533       14,440,623       15,073,791       15,610,681       15,786,809       16,307,621       16,224,539  
Purchased loans     2,934,535       2,580,341       2,285,168       2,044,032       1,864,715       1,698,396       1,427,230       1,307,504  
Investment securities - AFS     2,603,600       2,608,439       2,669,877       2,862,340       2,769,602       2,548,489       2,414,722       2,277,389  
Deposits     17,833,672       17,897,085       17,822,915       17,938,415       18,476,868       18,186,215       18,440,078       18,474,259  
Unfunded balance of closed loans     12,551,032       11,999,661       11,891,247       11,364,975       11,544,218       11,167,055       11,429,918       11,325,598  
Common stockholders' equity     3,526,605       3,613,903       3,653,596       3,770,330       3,882,643       3,993,247       4,078,324       4,150,351  
Allowance for Loan Losses:                                                                
Balance at beginning of period   $ 94,120     $ 98,097     $ 104,638     $ 98,200     $ 102,264     $ 105,954     $ 106,642     $ 109,001  
Net charge-offs     (1,590 )     (3,069 )     (48,387 )     (3,207 )     (2,991 )     (6,081 )     (5,495 )     (5,414 )
Provision for loan losses     5,567       9,610       41,949       7,271       6,681       6,769       7,854       4,938  
Balance at end of period   $ 98,097     $ 104,638     $ 98,200     $ 102,264     $ 105,954     $ 106,642     $ 109,001     $ 108,525  
Selected Ratios:                                                                
Net interest margin – FTE(1)     4.69 %     4.66 %     4.47 %     4.55 %     4.53 %     4.45 %     4.26 %     4.15 %
Efficiency ratio     37.88       35.19       41.87       36.90       38.49       39.30       40.98       42.37  
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans(1) (2)     0.04       0.05       1.32       0.06       0.05       0.12       0.07       0.10  
Net charge-offs to average total loans(1)     0.04       0.07       1.14       0.07       0.07       0.14       0.12       0.12  
Nonperforming loans to total loans(3)     0.09       0.10       0.23       0.23       0.22       0.15       0.17       0.15  
Nonperforming assets to total assets(3)     0.16       0.15       0.23       0.23       0.21       0.25       0.26       0.18  
Allowance for loan losses to total non-purchased loans(4)     0.71       0.73       0.67       0.67       0.67       0.67       0.66       0.66  
Loans past due 30 days or more, including past due non-accrual loans, to total loans(3)     0.14       0.12       0.17       0.28       0.28       0.13       0.14       0.19  
                                                                 
(1)Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
(2)Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.		     (3)Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
(4)Excludes purchased loans and any allowance for such loans.


             
Bank OZK
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis – FTE
Unaudited
             
     Three Months Ended December 31,     Year Ended December 31,  
    2019     2018     2019     2018  
    Average
Balance 		  Income/
Expense 		  Yield/
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Income/
Expense 		  Yield/
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Income/
Expense 		  Yield/
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Income/
Expense 		  Yield/
Rate 		 
       
    (Dollars in thousands)  
ASSETS                                                                        
Earning assets:                                                                        
Interest earning deposits and federal funds sold   $ 668,403   $ 2,756   1.64 %   $ 102,931   $ 590   2.27 %   $ 353,528   $ 6,758   1.91 %   $ 160,148   $ 3,039   1.90 %
Investment securities:                                                                        
Taxable     1,892,693     11,820   2.48       2,335,512     14,642   2.49       2,099,522     52,812   2.52       2,143,455     50,021   2.33  
Tax-exempt – FTE     457,026     4,207   3.65       516,512     4,988   3.83       485,946     18,041   3.71       537,616     20,497   3.81  
Non-purchased loans – FTE     16,260,467     241,056   5.88       14,874,156     237,615   6.34       15,861,797     982,430   6.19       14,040,952     858,466   6.11  
Purchased loans     1,365,846     22,152   6.43       2,170,489     35,453   6.48       1,661,205     106,908   6.44       2,633,271     173,465   6.59  
Total earning assets – FTE     20,644,435     281,991   5.42       19,999,600     293,288   5.82       20,461,998     1,166,949   5.70       19,515,442     1,105,488   5.66  
Non-interest earning assets     2,370,753                 2,319,305                 2,297,372                 2,395,813            
Total assets   $ 23,015,188               $ 22,318,905               $ 22,759,370               $ 21,911,255            
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY                                                                        
Interest bearing liabilities:                                                                        
Deposits:                                                                        
Savings and interest bearing transaction   $ 8,212,286   $ 22,964   1.11 %   $ 9,594,919   $ 33,200   1.37 %   $ 9,039,984   $ 126,685   1.40 %   $ 9,983,075   $ 118,771   1.19 %
Time deposits of $100 or more     3,914,548     21,281   2.16       3,204,627     14,595   1.81       3,449,197     73,336   2.13       3,183,108     47,691   1.50  
Other time deposits     3,392,019     17,386   2.03       2,124,920     8,813   1.65       2,872,676     58,337   2.03       1,651,960     20,155   1.22  
Total interest bearing deposits     15,518,853     61,631   1.58       14,924,466     56,608   1.50       15,361,857     258,358   1.68       14,818,143     186,617   1.26  
Repurchase agreements with customers     11,840     11   0.37       36,680     26   0.29       13,502     50   0.37       101,682     785   0.77  
Other borrowings (1)     11,742     34   1.16       400,874     2,193   2.17       94,399     1,531   1.62       166,937     3,017   1.81  
Subordinated notes     223,615     3,216   5.71       223,230     3,216   5.71       223,469     12,757   5.71       223,089     12,757   5.72  
Subordinated debentures (1)     119,842     1,094   3.62       119,284     1,644   5.47       119,629     5,664   4.73       119,076     6,211   5.22  
Total interest bearing liabilities     15,885,892     65,986   1.65       15,704,534     63,687   1.61       15,812,856     278,360   1.76       15,428,927     209,387   1.36  
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                                                                        
Non-interest bearing deposits     2,804,919                 2,712,858                 2,753,634                 2,695,623            
Other non-interest bearing liabilities     210,936                 206,434                 217,809                 185,035            
Total liabilities     18,901,747                 18,623,826                 18,784,299                 18,309,585            
Common stockholders’ equity     4,110,322                 3,692,044                 3,971,952                 3,598,628            
Noncontrolling interest     3,119                 3,035                 3,119                 3,042            
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 23,015,188               $ 22,318,905               $ 22,759,370               $ 21,911,255            
Net interest income – FTE         $ 216,005               $ 229,601               $ 888,589               $ 896,101      
Net interest margin – FTE               4.15 %               4.55 %               4.34 %               4.59 %


    (1)   The interest expense and the rates for “other borrowings” and for “subordinated debentures” were affected by capitalized interest.  Capitalized interest included in other borrowings totaled $0.04 million for the fourth quarter and $0.90 million for the full year of 2019 and $0.25 million for the fourth quarter and $0.64 million for the full year of 2018.  In the absence of this interest capitalization, the rates on other borrowings would have been 2.64% for the fourth quarter and 2.58% for the full year of 2019 and 2.42% for the fourth quarter and 2.19% for the full year of 2018.  Capitalized interest included in subordinated debentures totaled $0.45 million for the fourth quarter and $0.89 million for the full year of 2019 (none in 2018).  In the absence of this interest capitalization, the rates on subordinated debentures would have been 5.10% for the fourth quarter and 5.48% for the full year of 2019.


             
 
             
             
             
 
             
Bank OZK
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Calculation of Average Tangible Common
Stockholders’ Equity and the Annualized Return on
Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited
             
 
             
             
    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
    December 31,     September 30,     December 31,  
    2019     2018     2019     2019     2018  
       
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 100,806     $ 115,031     $ 103,891     $ 425,906     $ 417,106  
Average common stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest   $ 4,110,322     $ 3,692,044     $ 4,032,066     $ 3,971,952     $ 3,598,628  
Less average intangible assets:                                        
Goodwill     (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization     (25,315 )     (37,654 )     (28,275 )     (29,784 )     (42,315 )
Total average intangibles     (686,104 )     (698,443 )     (689,064 )     (690,573 )     (703,104 )
Average tangible common stockholders’ equity   $ 3,424,218     $ 2,993,601     $ 3,343,002     $ 3,281,379     $ 2,895,524  
Return on average common stockholders’ equity(1)     9.73 %     12.36 %     10.22 %     10.72 %     11.59 %
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity(1)     11.68 %     15.24 %     12.33 %     12.98 %     14.41 %
                                         
(1)Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.


             
Calculation of Total Tangible Common
Stockholders’ Equity and Tangible
Book Value per Common Share
Unaudited
             
     December 31,     September 30,  
    2019     2018     2019  
       
    (In thousands, except per share amounts)  
Total common stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest   $ 4,150,351     $ 3,770,330     $ 4,078,324  
Less intangible assets:                        
Goodwill     (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization     (23,753 )     (35,672 )     (26,608 )
Total intangibles     (684,542 )     (696,461 )     (687,397 )
Total tangible common stockholders’ equity   $ 3,465,809     $ 3,073,869     $ 3,390,927  
Shares of common stock outstanding     128,951       128,611       128,946  
Book value per common share   $ 32.19     $ 29.32     $ 31.63  
Tangible book value per common share   $ 26.88     $ 23.90     $ 26.30  


       
Calculation of Total Tangible Common Stockholders’
Equity and the Ratio of Total Tangible Common
Stockholders’ Equity to Total Tangible Assets
Unaudited
 
     December 31,  
    2019     2018  
       
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Total common stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest   $ 4,150,351     $ 3,770,330  
Less intangible assets:                
Goodwill     (660,789 )     (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization     (23,753 )     (35,672 )
Total intangibles     (684,542 )     (696,461 )
Total tangible common stockholders’ equity   $ 3,465,809     $ 3,073,869  
Total assets   $ 23,559,400     $ 22,388,030  
Less intangible assets:                
Goodwill     (660,789 )     (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization     (23,753 )     (35,672 )
Total intangibles     (684,542 )     (696,461 )
Total tangible assets   $ 22,874,858     $ 21,691,569  
Ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets     17.62 %     16.84 %
Ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets     15.15 %     14.17 %


