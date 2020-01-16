California Water Service Group Donates More Than $1.25 Million in 2019 to Local Communities

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) and its subsidiaries donated more than $1.25 million to local non-profits, community organizations, and other philanthropic entities in 2019, exceeding 2018 contributions by an estimated $250,000. Last year’s increase was mostly due to California Water Service’s inaugural Firefighter Grant Program, which was created to support the needs of local fire departments.



The utility also donated $70,000 to the Salvation Army of Oroville for a mobile kitchen trailer that could provide food to natural disaster evacuees. An additional $75,000 was pledged to the Butte Humane Society to help build a new, critical animal wellness facility. Other contributions made in California, Washington, Hawaii, and New Mexico supported charitable groups by providing funding for food, shelter, and resources to those in need, including the Visalia Emergency Aid Council, Bakersfield Homeless Center, Habitat for Humanity, and Homeless Backpacks, Inc. The utility also provided college scholarships totally $60,000 to 22 local students.

In addition to making financial contributions, employees also volunteered their time with non-profits, including the Boys & Girls Club of Monterey County, Second Harvest Food Bank, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Toys for Tots, United Way, Dixon Family Services, and American Cancer Society, among many other organizations.

The contributions, which are used to help improve the quality of life in the communities the utility serves, are part of the Group’s philanthropic giving program and do not affect customers’ rates.

“Our commitment to providing quality, service, and value to our customers means not only delivering safe, reliable water to the tap, but also caring about our communities,” said President and CEO Martin A. Kropelnicki. “By giving back, we are able to enhance the quality of life in our communities.”

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to more than 2 million people in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com .

Media Contact

Yvonne Kingman

ykingman@calwater.com

310-257-1434



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.