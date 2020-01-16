Progress Reports 2019 Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

/EIN News/ -- Exceeds Annual Guidance for Revenue, Achieves Record Cash Flows



Board of Directors Increases Share Repurchase Authorization to $250 Million

BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced results for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended November 30, 2019.



On a GAAP basis, revenue was $117.0 million during the quarter compared to $98.1 million in the same quarter last year, a year-over-year increase of 19% on an actual currency basis and 21% on a constant currency basis. On a non-GAAP basis, revenue was $123.4 million during the quarter compared to $98.3 million in the same quarter last year, an increase of 26% on an actual currency basis and 27% on a constant currency basis.

On a GAAP basis, diluted loss per share during the quarter was $0.11 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, a decrease of 158%. On a non-GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share during the quarter was $0.79 compared to $0.54 in the same quarter last year, an increase of 46%.

“Our fourth quarter performance was very strong, allowing us to exceed both our revenue and EPS guidance for fiscal 2019," said Yogesh Gupta, CEO at Progress. "Once again, in Q4 we had a better-than-expected contribution from Ipswitch, our recent acquisition, further validating our focus on accretive M&A as our go-forward strategy. We look forward to continued momentum in 2020, as we execute on a strategic plan that will drive sustainable, long-term value for all shareholders.”

Additional financial highlights included(1):

Three Months Ended GAAP Non-GAAP (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) November 30,

2019 November 30,

2018 %

Change November 30,

2019 November 30,

2018 %

Change Revenue $ 117,038 $ 98,103 19 % $ 123,416 $ 98,257 26 % (Loss) income from operations $ (6,026 ) $ 11,029 (155 )% $ 47,285 $ 30,975 53 % Operating margin (5 )% 11 % (145 )% 38 % 32 % 19 % Net (loss) income $ (4,740 ) $ 8,643 (155 )% $ 35,720 $ 24,440 46 % Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.11 ) $ 0.19 (158 )% $ 0.79 $ 0.54 46 % Cash from operations (GAAP) /Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 36,601 $ 24,327 50 % $ 36,705 $ 23,232 58 %

(1)The Company adopted the new accounting standard related to revenue recognition ("ASC 606") effective December 1, 2018, using the full retrospective method. Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect the adoption of this standard.

Paul Jalbert, CFO, said: “We are very pleased with our financial performance in Q4 and for the full fiscal year. We delivered record cash flow for 2019 and are projecting a very significant increase for 2020, perhaps the best indication of our efficient approach to running our company. With the Ipswitch integration behind us, our business is well-positioned to sustain our momentum in 2020 and beyond.”

Other fiscal fourth quarter 2019 metrics and recent results included:

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $173.7 million at the end of the quarter;

DSO was 56 days, compared to 53 days in the fiscal third quarter of 2019 and 47 days in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018;

On January 8, 2020, our Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.165 per share of common stock that will be paid on March 16, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 2, 2020.

Full Year Results(1)

Fiscal Year Ended GAAP Non-GAAP (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) November 30,

2019 November 30,

2018 %

Change November 30,

2019 November 30,

2018 %

Change Revenue $ 413,298 $ 378,981 9 % $ 431,961 $ 379,447 14 % Income from operations $ 40,084 $ 67,814 (41 )% $ 162,258 $ 133,952 21 % Operating margin 10 % 18 % (44 )% 38 % 35 % 9 % Net income $ 26,400 $ 49,670 (47 )% $ 121,745 $ 101,180 20 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 1.08 (46 )% $ 2.69 $ 2.19 23 % Cash from operations (GAAP) /Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 128,484 $ 121,352 6 % $ 128,893 $ 120,213 7 %

(1)The Company adopted the new accounting standard related to revenue recognition ("ASC 606") effective December 1, 2018, using the full retrospective method. Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect the adoption of this standard.

2020 Business Outlook

Progress provides the following guidance for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2020 and for the fiscal first quarter ending February 29, 2020, together with actual results for the same periods in the fiscal year ending November 30, 2019:

FY 2019 Actual FY 2020 Guidance (In millions, except percentages and per share amounts) FY 2019

GAAP FY 2019

Non-GAAP FY 2020

GAAP FY 2020

Non-GAAP Revenue $ 413 $ 432 $440 - $447 $448 - $455 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 2.69 $1.96 - $2.01 $2.87 - $2.92 Operating margin 10 % 38 % 27 % 39 % Cash from operations (GAAP) /

Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 128 $ 129 $149 - $154 $145 - $150 Effective tax rate 7 % 19 % 17% 20 %





Q1 2019 Actual Q1 2020 Guidance (In millions, except per share amounts) Q1 2019

GAAP Q1 2019

Non-GAAP Q1 2020

GAAP Q1 2020

Non-GAAP Revenue $ 90 $ 90 $106 - $109 $110 - $113 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.50 $0.40 - $0.42 $0.69 - $0.71

Based on current exchange rates, the expected negative currency translation impact on Progress' fiscal year 2020 business outlook compared to 2019 exchange rates is approximately $0.6 million on GAAP and non-GAAP revenue. The expected negative currency translation impact on Progress' fiscal Q1 2020 business outlook compared to 2019 exchange rates on GAAP and non-GAAP revenue is approximately $0.5 million. The expected currency translation impact on GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share for fiscal year 2020 and fiscal Q1 2020 is not material. To the extent that there are changes in exchange rates versus the current environment, this may have an impact on Progress' business outlook.

Share Repurchase Program

Progress also announced today that its Board of Directors has increased the total share repurchase authorization from the $75 million remaining on the previous authorization to $250 million.

Conference Call

Progress will hold a conference call to review its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 16, 2020. The call can be accessed on the investor relations section of the company’s website, located at www.progress.com . Additionally, you can listen to the call by telephone by dialing 1-800-458-4121, pass code 4393532. The conference call will include comments followed by questions and answers. An archived version of the conference call and supporting materials will be available on the Progress website within the investor relations section after the live conference call.

Legal Notice Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

Progress provides non-GAAP financial information as additional information for investors. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Progress believes that the non-GAAP results described in this release are useful for an understanding of its ongoing operations and provide additional detail and an alternative method of assessing its operating results. A reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments to the company's GAAP financial results is included in the tables below and is available on the Progress website at www.progress.com within the investor relations section. Additional information regarding the company's non-GAAP financial information is contained in the company's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with this press release, which is also available on the Progress website within the investor relations section.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Progress has identified some of these forward-looking statements with words like “believe,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “might,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “anticipate” and “continue,” the negative of these words, other terms of similar meaning or the use of future dates.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Progress' business outlook and financial guidance. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation:

(1) Economic, geopolitical and market conditions can adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition, including our revenue growth and profitability, which in turn could adversely affect our stock price. (2) We may fail to achieve our financial forecasts due to such factors as delays or size reductions in transactions, fewer large transactions in a particular quarter, fluctuations in currency exchange rates, or a decline in our renewal rates for contracts. (3) Our ability to successfully manage transitions to new business models and markets, including an increased emphasis on a cloud and subscription strategy, may not be successful. (4) If we are unable to develop new or sufficiently differentiated products and services, or to enhance and improve our existing products and services in a timely manner to meet market demand, partners and customers may not purchase new software licenses or subscriptions or purchase or renew support contracts. (5) We depend upon our extensive partner channel and we may not be successful in retaining or expanding our relationships with channel partners. (6) Our international sales and operations subject us to additional risks that can adversely affect our operating results, including risks relating to foreign currency gains and losses. (7) If the security measures for our software, services or other offerings are compromised or subject to a successful cyber-attack, or if such offerings contain significant coding or configuration errors, we may experience reputational harm, legal claims and financial exposure. (8) We have made acquisitions, including our recent acquisition of Ipswitch, and may make acquisitions in the future, and those acquisitions may not be successful, may involve unanticipated costs or other integration issues or may disrupt our existing operations. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Progress' business, please refer to Progress' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2018 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended February 28, 2019, May 31, 2019 and August 31, 2019. Progress undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

About Progress

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) offers the leading platform for developing and deploying strategic business applications. We enable customers and partners to deliver modern, high-impact digital experiences with a fraction of the effort, time and cost. Progress offers powerful tools for easily building adaptive user experiences across any type of device or touchpoint, the flexibility of a cloud-native app dev platform to deliver modern apps, leading data connectivity technology, web content management, business rules, secure file transfer, network monitoring, plus award-winning machine learning that enables cognitive capabilities to be a part of any application. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and two million developers rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress and Progress Software are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended (In thousands, except per share data) November 30,

2019 November 30,

2018(1) %

Change November 30,

2019 November 30,

2018(1) %

Change Revenue: Software licenses $ 39,336 $ 28,367 39 % $ 122,552 $ 99,800 23 % Maintenance and services 77,702 69,736 11 % 290,746 279,181 4 % Total revenue 117,038 98,103 19 % 413,298 378,981 9 % Costs of revenue: Cost of software licenses 1,598 1,198 33 % 4,894 4,769 3 % Cost of maintenance and services 12,281 10,025 23 % 44,463 39,470 13 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 6,887 5,508 25 % 25,884 22,734 14 % Total costs of revenue 20,766 16,731 24 % 75,241 66,973 12 % Gross profit 96,272 81,372 18 % 338,057 312,008 8 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 29,369 28,198 4 % 101,701 93,036 9 % Product development 23,868 20,334 17 % 88,572 79,739 11 % General and administrative 14,915 13,380 11 % 53,360 49,050 9 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 7,414 3,285 126 % 22,255 13,241 68 % Impairment of intangible & long-lived assets(2) 24,096 — * 24,096 — * Restructuring expenses 2,338 (131 ) * 6,331 2,251 181 % Acquisition-related expenses 298 130 129 % 1,658 258 * Loss on assets held for sale — 5,147 * — 5,147 * Fees related to shareholder activist — — * — 1,472 * Total operating expenses 102,298 70,343 45 % 297,973 244,194 22 % (Loss) income from operations (6,026 ) 11,029 (155 )% 40,084 67,814 (41 )% Other expense, net (3,551 ) (2,188 ) (62 )% (11,589 ) (7,018 ) (65 )% (Loss) income before income taxes (9,577 ) 8,841 (208 )% 28,495 60,796 (53 )% (Benefit) provision for income taxes (4,837 ) 198 * 2,095 11,126 (81 )% Net (loss) income $ (4,740 ) $ 8,643 (155 )% $ 26,400 $ 49,670 (47 )% (Loss) earnings per share: Basic $ (0.11 ) $ 0.19 (158 )% $ 0.59 $ 1.09 (46 )% Diluted $ (0.11 ) $ 0.19 (158 )% $ 0.58 $ 1.08 (46 )% Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 44,882 45,055 — % 44,791 45,561 (2 )% Diluted 44,882 45,401 (1 )% 45,340 46,135 (2 )% Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.165 $ 0.155 6 % $ 0.630 $ 0.575 10 % (1)The Company adopted ASC 606 effective December 1, 2018, using the full retrospective method. Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect the adoption of this standard. (2)Primarily represents a reduction in the carrying values of the intangible assets associated with Kinvey and DataRPM.





Stock-based compensation is included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations, as follows: Cost of revenue $ 323 $ 197 64 % $ 1,134 $ 616 84 % Sales and marketing 950 832 14 % 4,155 2,959 40 % Product development 1,812 2,468 (27 )% 7,205 8,242 (13 )% General and administrative 2,815 2,356 19 % 10,817 8,752 24 % Total $ 5,900 $ 5,853 1 % $ 23,311 $ 20,569 13 %

*Not meaningful



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) November 30,

2019 November 30,

2018(1) Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 173,685 $ 139,513 Accounts receivable, net 72,820 59,715 Unbilled receivables and contract assets 10,880 1,421 Other current assets 27,280 25,080 Assets held for sale — 5,776 Total current assets 284,665 231,505 Property and equipment, net 29,765 30,714 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 532,216 373,911 Long-term unbilled receivables and contract assets 12,492 1,811 Other assets 22,133 6,209 Total assets $ 881,271 $ 644,150 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 72,674 $ 57,005 Current portion of long-term debt, net 10,717 5,819 Short-term deferred revenue 157,494 123,210 Total current liabilities 240,885 186,034 Long-term debt, net 284,002 110,270 Long-term deferred revenue 19,752 12,730 Other long-term liabilities 6,350 11,114 Shareholders' equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital 295,953 267,053 Retained earnings 34,329 56,949 Total shareholders' equity 330,282 324,002 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 881,271 $ 644,150 (1)The Company adopted ASC 606 effective December 1, 2018, using the full retrospective method. Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect the adoption of this standard.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended (In thousands) November 30, November 30,

2018(1) November 30, November 30,

2018(1) 2019 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (4,740 ) $ 8,643 $ 26,400 $ 49,670 Depreciation and amortization 16,519 10,855 56,679 44,502 Stock-based compensation 5,900 5,853 23,311 20,569 Loss on assets held for sale — 5,147 — 5,147 Impairment of intangible and long-lived assets(2) 24,096 — 24,096 — Other non-cash adjustments (8,252 ) 389 (13,947 ) (1,676 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities 3,078 (6,560 ) 11,945 3,140 Net cash flows from operating activities 36,601 24,327 128,484 121,352 Capital expenditures (2,168 ) (1,282 ) (3,998 ) (7,250 ) Issuances of common stock, net of repurchases 2,918 (8,738 ) (15,735 ) (110,795 ) Dividend payments to shareholders (6,941 ) (6,318 ) (27,760 ) (25,789 ) Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired — — (225,298 ) — Proceeds from the issuance of debt, net of payment of issuance costs — — 183,374 — Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, net — — 6,146 — Payments of principal on long-term debt (1,882 ) (1,547 ) (5,309 ) (6,188 ) Other (240 ) (4,810 ) (5,732 ) (15,426 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 28,288 1,632 34,172 (44,096 ) Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, beginning of period 145,397 137,881 139,513 183,609 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, end of period $ 173,685 $ 139,513 $ 173,685 $ 139,513 (1)The Company adopted ASC 606 effective December 1, 2018, using the full retrospective method. Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect the adoption of this standard. (2)Primarily represents a reduction in the carrying values of the intangible assets associated with Kinvey and DataRPM.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended (In thousands) November 30,

2019 November 30,

2018(1) %

Change November 30,

2019 November 30,

2018(1) %

Change Segment revenue: OpenEdge $ 85,250 $ 73,016 17 % $ 296,929 $ 277,806 7 % Data Connectivity and Integration 12,217 5,663 116 % 39,903 23,129 73 % Application Development and Deployment 19,571 19,424 1 % 76,466 78,046 (2 )% Total revenue 117,038 98,103 19 % 413,298 378,981 9 % Segment costs of revenue and operating expenses: OpenEdge 25,086 20,626 22 % 85,209 67,820 26 % Data Connectivity and Integration 2,724 2,811 (3 )% 7,973 7,634 4 % Application Development and Deployment 6,926 7,019 (1 )% 23,993 27,087 (11 )% Total costs of revenue and operating expenses 34,736 30,456 14 % 117,175 102,541 14 % Segment contribution margin: OpenEdge 60,164 52,390 15 % 211,720 209,986 1 % Data Connectivity and Integration 9,493 2,852 233 % 31,930 15,495 106 % Application Development and Deployment 12,645 12,405 2 % 52,473 50,959 3 % Total contribution margin 82,302 67,647 22 % 296,123 276,440 7 % Other unallocated expenses(2) 88,328 56,618 56 % 256,039 208,626 23 % (Loss) income from operations (6,026 ) 11,029 (155 )% 40,084 67,814 (41 )% Other expense, net (3,551 ) (2,188 ) (62 )% (11,589 ) (7,018 ) (65 )% (Loss) income before income taxes $ (9,577 ) $ 8,841 (208 )% $ 28,495 $ 60,796 (53 )% (1)The Company adopted ASC 606 effective December 1, 2018, using the full retrospective method. Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect the adoption of this standard. (2)The following expenses are not allocated to our segments as we manage and report our business in these functional areas on a consolidated basis only: certain product development and corporate sales and marketing expenses, customer support, administration, amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles, impairment of long-lived assets, loss on assets held for sale, stock-based compensation, fees related to shareholder activist, restructuring, and acquisition-related expenses.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

Revenue by Type (In thousands) Q4 2018(1) Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 FY 2019 FY 2018(1) Software licenses $ 28,367 $ 22,802 $ 29,728 $ 30,686 $ 39,336 $ 122,552 $ 99,800 Maintenance 61,759 59,999 62,528 67,611 68,868 259,006 249,171 Services 7,977 6,748 7,739 8,419 8,834 31,740 30,010 Total revenue $ 98,103 $ 89,549 $ 99,995 $ 106,716 $ 117,038 $ 413,298 $ 378,981 Revenue by Region (In thousands) Q4 2018(1) Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 FY 2019 FY 2018(1) North America $ 54,952 $ 46,498 $ 57,060 $ 60,208 $ 70,145 $ 233,911 $ 204,257 EMEA 34,047 33,372 33,633 35,109 35,187 137,301 135,055 Latin America 4,260 4,461 4,108 5,470 5,626 19,665 18,046 Asia Pacific 4,844 5,218 5,194 5,929 6,080 22,421 21,623 Total revenue $ 98,103 $ 89,549 $ 99,995 $ 106,716 $ 117,038 $ 413,298 $ 378,981 Revenue by Segment (In thousands) Q4 2018(1) Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 FY 2019 FY 2018(1) OpenEdge $ 73,016 $ 65,252 $ 67,820 $ 78,607 $ 85,250 $ 296,929 $ 277,806 Data Connectivity and Integration 5,663 6,000 12,932 8,754 12,217 39,903 23,129 Application Development and Deployment 19,424 18,297 19,243 19,355 19,571 76,466 78,046 Total revenue $ 98,103 $ 89,549 $ 99,995 $ 106,716 $ 117,038 $ 413,298 $ 378,981 (1)The Company adopted ASC 606 effective December 1, 2018, using the full retrospective method. Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect the adoption of this standard.





RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP SELECTED FINANCIAL MEASURES - FOURTH QUARTER

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended % Change (In thousands, except per share data) November 30, 2019 November 30, 2018(1) Non-GAAP Adjusted revenue: GAAP revenue $ 117,038 $ 98,103 Acquisition-related revenue(2) 6,378 154 Non-GAAP revenue $ 123,416 100 % $ 98,257 100 % 26 % Adjusted income from operations: GAAP (loss) income from operations $ (6,026 ) (5 )% $ 11,029 11 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 14,301 8,793 Stock-based compensation 5,900 5,853 Impairment of intangible and long-lived assets(3) 24,096 — Restructuring expenses and other 2,338 (131 ) Acquisition-related revenue(2) and expenses 6,676 284 Loss on assets held for sale — 5,147 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 47,285 38 % $ 30,975 32 % 53 % Adjusted net income: GAAP net (loss) income $ (4,740 ) (4 )% $ 8,643 9 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 14,301 8,793 Stock-based compensation 5,900 5,853 Impairment of intangible and long-lived assets(3) 24,096 — Restructuring expenses and other 2,338 (131 ) Acquisition-related revenue(2) and expenses 6,676 284 Loss on assets held for sale — 5,147 Provision for income taxes (12,851 ) (4,149 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 35,720 29 % $ 24,440 25 % 46 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share: GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.11 ) $ 0.19 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.32 0.19 Stock-based compensation 0.13 0.13 Impairment of intangible and long-lived assets(3) 0.53 — Restructuring expenses and other 0.05 — Acquisition-related revenue(2) and expenses 0.15 0.01 Loss on assets held for sale — 0.11 Provision for income taxes (0.28 ) (0.09 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.79 $ 0.54 46 % Non-GAAP weighted avg shares outstanding - diluted 45,484 45,401 — % (1)The Company adopted ASC 606 effective December 1, 2018, using the full retrospective method. Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect the adoption of this standard. (2)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. Acquisition-related revenue adjustments relate to Progress' OpenEdge business segment for Ipswitch in fiscal year 2019 and to Progress' OpenEdge business segment for Kinvey and Application Development and Deployment business segment for Telerik in fiscal year 2018. (3)Primarily represents a reduction in the carrying values of the intangible assets associated with Kinvey and DataRPM.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP SELECTED FINANCIAL MEASURES - FISCAL YEAR

(Unaudited)

Fiscal Year Ended % Change (In thousands, except per share data) November 30, 2019 November 30, 2018(1) Non-GAAP Adjusted revenue: GAAP revenue $ 413,298 $ 378,981 Acquisition-related revenue(2) 18,663 466 Non-GAAP revenue $ 431,961 100 % $ 379,447 100 % 14 % Adjusted income from operations: GAAP income from operations $ 40,084 10 % $ 67,814 18 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 48,139 35,975 Stock-based compensation 23,311 20,569 Impairment of intangible and long-lived assets(3) 24,096 — Restructuring expenses and other 6,307 2,251 Acquisition-related revenue(2) and expenses 20,321 724 Loss on assets held for sale — 5,147 Fees related to shareholder activist — 1,472 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 162,258 38 % $ 133,952 35 % 21 % Adjusted net income: GAAP net income $ 26,400 6 % $ 49,670 13 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 48,139 35,975 Stock-based compensation 23,311 20,569 Impairment of intangible and long-lived assets(3) 24,096 — Restructuring expenses and other 6,307 2,251 Acquisition-related revenue(2) and expenses 20,321 724 Loss on assets held for sale — 5,147 Fees related to shareholder activist — 1,472 Provision for income taxes (26,829 ) (14,628 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 121,745 28 % $ 101,180 27 % 20 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share: GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 1.08 Amortization of acquired intangibles 1.07 0.78 Stock-based compensation 0.51 0.45 Impairment of intangible and long-lived assets(3) 0.53 — Restructuring expenses and other 0.14 0.04 Acquisition-related revenue(2) and expenses 0.45 0.02 Loss on assets held for sale — 0.11 Fees related to shareholder activist — 0.03 Provision for income taxes (0.59 ) (0.32 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 2.69 $ 2.19 23 % Non-GAAP weighted avg shares outstanding - diluted 45,340 46,135 (2 )% (1)The Company adopted ASC 606 effective December 1, 2018, using the full retrospective method. Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect the adoption of this standard. (2)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. Acquisition-related revenue adjustments relate to Progress' OpenEdge business segment for Ipswitch in fiscal year 2019 and to Progress' OpenEdge business segment for Kinvey and Application Development and Deployment business segment for Telerik in fiscal year 2018. (3)Primarily represents a reduction in the carrying values of the intangible assets associated with Kinvey and DataRPM.

OTHER NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - FOURTH QUARTER

(Unaudited)

Revenue by Type (In thousands) Q4 2019 Non-GAAP

Adjustment(1) Non-GAAP

Revenue Software licenses $ 39,336 $ 71 $ 39,407 Maintenance 68,868 5,694 74,562 Services 8,834 613 9,447 Total revenue $ 117,038 $ 6,378 $ 123,416 Revenue by Region (In thousands) Q4 2019 Non-GAAP

Adjustment(1) Non-GAAP

Revenue North America $ 70,145 $ 4,711 $ 74,856 EMEA 35,187 1,140 36,327 Latin America 5,626 114 5,740 Asia Pacific 6,080 413 6,493 Total revenue $ 117,038 $ 6,378 $ 123,416 Revenue by Segment (In thousands) Q4 2019 Non-GAAP

Adjustment(1) Non-GAAP

Revenue OpenEdge $ 85,250 $ 6,378 $ 91,628 Data Connectivity and Integration 12,217 — 12,217 Application Development and Deployment 19,571 — 19,571 Total revenue $ 117,038 $ 6,378 $ 123,416 (1)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. Acquisition-related revenue adjustments relate to Progress' OpenEdge business segment for Ipswitch in fiscal year 2019. Adjusted Free Cash Flow (In thousands) Q4 2019 Q4 2018 % Change Cash flows from operations $ 36,601 $ 24,327 50 % Purchases of property and equipment (2,168 ) (1,282 ) 69 % Free cash flow 34,433 23,045 49 % Add back: restructuring payments 2,272 187 1,115 % Adjusted free cash flow $ 36,705 $ 23,232 58 %





OTHER NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - FISCAL YEAR

(Unaudited)

Revenue by Type (In thousands) FY 2019 Non-GAAP

Adjustment(1) Non-GAAP

Revenue Software licenses $ 122,552 $ 193 $ 122,745 Maintenance 259,006 17,289 276,295 Services 31,740 1,181 32,921 Total revenue $ 413,298 $ 18,663 $ 431,961 Revenue by Region (In thousands) FY 2019 Non-GAAP

Adjustment(1) Non-GAAP

Revenue North America $ 233,911 $ 13,885 $ 247,796 EMEA 137,301 3,245 140,546 Latin America 19,665 332 19,997 Asia Pacific 22,421 1,201 23,622 Total revenue $ 413,298 $ 18,663 $ 431,961 Revenue by Segment (In thousands) FY 2019 Non-GAAP

Adjustment(1) Non-GAAP

Revenue OpenEdge $ 296,929 $ 18,663 $ 315,592 Data Connectivity and Integration 39,903 — 39,903 Application Development and Deployment 76,466 — 76,466 Total revenue $ 413,298 $ 18,663 $ 431,961 (1)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. Acquisition-related revenue adjustments relate to Progress' OpenEdge business segment for Ipswitch in fiscal year 2019. Adjusted Free Cash Flow (In thousands) FY 2019 FY 2018 % Change Cash flows from operations $ 128,484 $ 121,352 6 % Purchases of property and equipment (3,998 ) (7,250 ) (45 )% Free cash flow 124,486 114,102 9 % Add back: restructuring payments 4,407 6,111 (28 )% Adjusted free cash flow $ 128,893 $ 120,213 7 %

Non-GAAP Bookings from Application Development and Deployment Segment

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Q1 2018(1) Q2 2018(1) Q3 2018(1) Q4 2018(1) FY 2018(1) GAAP revenue $ 19,255 $ 19,846 $ 19,521 $ 19,424 $ 78,046 Add: change in deferred revenue Beginning balance, as adjusted 42,128 42,041 41,593 42,789 42,128 Ending balance, as adjusted 42,041 41,593 42,789 45,291 45,291 Change in deferred revenue (87 ) (448 ) 1,196 2,502 3,163 Non-GAAP bookings $ 19,168 $ 19,398 $ 20,717 $ 21,926 $ 81,209 (1)The Company adopted ASC 606 effective December 1, 2018, using the full retrospective method. Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect the adoption of this standard. (In thousands) Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 FY 2019 GAAP revenue $ 18,297 $ 19,243 $ 19,355 $ 19,571 $ 76,466 Add: change in deferred revenue Beginning balance 45,291 43,817 44,704 44,737 45,291 Ending balance 43,817 44,704 44,737 46,909 46,909 Change in deferred revenue (1,474 ) 887 33 2,172 1,618 Non-GAAP bookings $ 16,823 $ 20,130 $ 19,388 $ 21,743 $ 78,084





RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE

(Unaudited)

Fiscal Year 2020 Revenue Guidance Fiscal Year Ended Fiscal Year Ending 30-Nov-19 November 30, 2020 (In millions) Low % Change High % Change GAAP revenue $ 413.3 $ 439.7 6 % $ 446.7 8 % Acquisition-related adjustments - revenue(1) 18.7 8.3 (56 )% 8.3 (56 )% Non-GAAP revenue $ 432.0 $ 448.0 4 % $ 455.0 5 % (1)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. Acquisition-related revenue adjustments relate to Progress' OpenEdge business segment for Ipswitch.









Fiscal Year 2020 Non-GAAP Operating Margin Guidance Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2020 (In millions) Low High GAAP income from operations $ 120.0 $ 122.8 GAAP operating margin 27 % 27 % Acquisition-related revenue 8.3 8.3 Restructuring expense 1.0 1.0 Stock-based compensation 23.3 23.3 Amortization of intangibles 23.2 23.2 Total adjustments 55.8 55.8 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 175.8 $ 178.6 Non-GAAP operating margin 39 % 39 % Fiscal Year 2020 Non-GAAP Earnings per Share and Effective Tax Rate Guidance Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2020 (In millions, except per share data) Low High GAAP net income $ 89.0 $ 91.3 Adjustments (from previous table) 55.8 55.8 Income tax adjustment(2) (14.4 ) (14.5 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 130.4 $ 132.6 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.96 $ 2.01 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 2.87 $ 2.92 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 45.4 45.4 (2)Tax adjustment is based on a non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 20% for Low and High, calculated as follows: Non-GAAP income from operations $ 175.8 $ 178.6 Other (expense) income (12.8 ) (12.8 ) Non-GAAP income from continuing operations before income taxes 163.0 165.8 Non-GAAP net income 130.4 132.6 Tax provision $ 32.6 $ 33.2 Non-GAAP tax rate 20 % 20 %





RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE

(Unaudited)

Fiscal Year 2020 Adjusted Free Cash Flow Guidance Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2020 (In millions) Low High Cash flows from operations (GAAP) $ 149 $ 154 Purchases of property and equipment (5 ) (5 ) Add back: restructuring payments 1 1 Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 145 $ 150

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR Q1 2020 GUIDANCE

(Unaudited)

Q1 2020 Revenue Guidance Three Months Ended Three Months Ending 28-Feb-19 February 29, 2020 (In millions) Low % Change High % Change GAAP revenue $ 89.5 $ 105.9 18 % $ 108.9 22 % Acquisition-related adjustments - revenue(1) — 4.1 * 4.1 * Non-GAAP revenue $ 89.5 $ 110.0 23 % $ 113.0 26 % (1)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. Acquisition-related revenue adjustments relate to Progress' OpenEdge business segment for Ipswitch. *Not meaningful





Q1 2020 Non-GAAP Earnings per Share Guidance Three Months Ending February 29, 2020 Low High GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.40 $ 0.42 Acquisition-related revenue 0.09 0.09 Stock-based compensation 0.14 0.14 Amortization of intangibles 0.13 0.13 Total adjustments 0.36 0.36 Income tax adjustment (0.07 ) (0.07 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.69 $ 0.71









