AMD Strengthens Senior Leadership Team

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced several promotions and a new hire to strengthen its senior leadership team to further enable the company’s continued growth.



AMD announced four senior vice president promotions:

Nazar Zaidi to senior vice president of Cores, Server SoC and Systems IP Engineering with continued responsibility for leading the development of leadership CPU cores, server SoCs and system IP.





to senior vice president of Cores, Server SoC and Systems IP Engineering with continued responsibility for leading the development of leadership CPU cores, server SoCs and system IP. Andrej Zdravkovic to senior vice president of Software Development, leading the teams responsible for all aspects of AMD software strategy and development across AMD graphics, client and data center products.





to senior vice president of Software Development, leading the teams responsible for all aspects of AMD software strategy and development across AMD graphics, client and data center products. Spencer Pan to senior vice president of Greater China Sales and president of AMD Greater China, with responsibility for leading all sales and go-to-market activities for AMD in Greater China and expansion of strategic partner and customer relationships in the region.





to senior vice president of Greater China Sales and president of AMD Greater China, with responsibility for leading all sales and go-to-market activities for AMD in Greater China and expansion of strategic partner and customer relationships in the region. Jane Roney to senior vice president of Business Operations, responsible for aligning and scaling critical business processes across the company to support growth and help ensure consistent execution.

AMD also announced it has hired industry veteran Daniel (Dan) McNamara as senior vice president and general manager, Server Business Unit. McNamara is responsible for building on the successful introduction of the 2nd Gen AMD EPYC™ processors to further accelerate adoption of the company’s high-performance server solutions with cloud, enterprise and ecosystem partners. McNamara combines extensive semiconductor and enterprise expertise, consistent engineering execution and a proven track record of successfully driving growth in the data center market. Most recently, he was senior vice president and general manager of Intel’s Network and Custom Logic Group. Throughout his 27-year career he has also held senior management and engineering roles at Altera, StarGen, SemiTech Solutions and Raytheon.

“Strengthening and expanding our leadership team are key to building on the significant momentum we have generated over the past several years,” said Dr. Lisa Su, AMD president and CEO. “I am delighted to announce these additions to our senior leadership team. Each of these leaders will play key roles in helping us achieve our long-term growth objectives in the coming years.”

About AMD

For 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies ― the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the data center. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website , blog , Facebook and Twitter pages.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC and combinations thereof, are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.﻿

Contact:

Sarah Youngbauer

AMD Communications

(512) 602-3028

sarah.youngbauer@amd.com

Laura Graves

AMD Investor Relations

(408) 749-5467

laura.graves@amd.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.