Hi-Crush Inc. Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE: HCR), or “Hi-Crush”, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results after market close on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. This release will be followed by a conference call for investors at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern) on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Hosting the call will be Robert E. Rasmus, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hi-Crush, Phil McCormick, Chief Financial Officer, and Alan Oehlert, Chief Operating Officer.



The call can be accessed live by dialing (877) 407-0789, or for international callers, (201) 689-8562. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13698202. The replay will be available until March 5, 2020.

Interested parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto Hi-Crush's website at www.hicrushinc.com in the Investors-Event Calendar section. A replay of the webcast will also be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

The latest investor presentation will be available on Hi-Crush's website at www.hicrushinc.com in the Investors-Presentations section.

About Hi-Crush

Hi-Crush Inc. is a fully integrated provider of proppant and logistics services for hydraulic fracturing operations, offering frac sand production, advanced wellsite storage systems, flexible last mile services, and innovative software for real-time visibility across the entire supply chain. Our strategic suite of solutions provides operators and service companies in all major U.S. oil and gas basins with the ability to build safety, reliability and efficiency into every completion.

Investor Contact:

Caldwell Bailey, Manager, Investor Relations

Marc Silverberg, ICR

(713) 980-6270

ir@hicrush.com

Source: Hi-Crush Inc.



