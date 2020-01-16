Colliers International Expands to Austin, Texas

Acquisition adds another company-owned operation in key U.S. growth market

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global commercial real estate services and investment management firm, Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI), today announced the acquisition of Colliers International Austin, LLC (“Colliers | Austin”), which was previously an affiliate operation. As a company-owned operation, Colliers | Austin will augment its business by adding service capabilities in one of America’s most vibrant and attractive markets. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.



“Austin is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country and a hotbed for technology, startups and innovation. With some of the most respected educational institutions, a modest cost of living and a highly skilled workforce, Austin is at the top of the list of options for businesses to call home,” said Steve Everbach, Colliers International President, Central Region | U.S. Brokerage. “Adding this outstanding group of real estate professionals will enable Colliers to better serve our clients in Texas, as well as nationally and internationally.”

“By integrating into the Colliers global platform and leveraging its size, capital, established infrastructure and industry leadership, we look forward to accelerating our growth and taking our business to the next level,” said David Bremer, Co-Market Leader for Colliers | Austin.

“This acquisition marks the natural next step for us, providing greater access to the broader Colliers platform to expand our capabilities in this growing market,” said Volney Campbell, Founding Principal and Co-Market Leader for Colliers | Austin.

About Colliers International

Colliers International (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading global real estate services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our 14,000 enterprising people work collaboratively to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 20 years, our experienced leadership team, owning approximately 40% of our equity, have delivered industry-leading investment returns for shareholders. In 2018, corporate revenues were $2.8 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates), with more than $26 billion of assets under management. Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com , Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn .

GLOBAL CONTACT:

John B. Friedrichsen

Chief Financial Officer

416 960 9500

U.S. CONTACT:

Steve Everbach

President, Central Region | U.S.

Brokerage (214) 692-1100



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.