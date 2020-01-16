Trex Heats Up Outdoor Living With New Fire & Water™ Collection

Stylish Fire Elements, Planters and Water Features Expand Industry Leading Product Portfolio

/EIN News/ -- WINCHESTER, Va., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The already ‘hot’ outdoor living category is about to get even hotter! Trex Company, the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing, and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products, announces the launch of Trex® Outdoor Fire & Water™, a collection of stylish and durable outdoor fire features, water elements and decorative planters. The new products will be officially unveiled later this month at the 2020 International Builders’ Show (IBS).



“Trex Outdoor Fire & Water is a natural extension of our ever-expanding product portfolio,” said Adam Zambanini, president of Trex Residential Products. “The pieces in this new collection are ideal complements to our high-performance decking and lend ambiance and style to create an ultimate outdoor oasis.”

The new Outdoor Fire & Water collection delivers the aesthetics, durability and low-maintenance benefits that the industry and homeowners have come to expect from the No. 1 brand of decking in the world. The collection is comprised of fire pots, fire tables, water spillways, water bowls and planters – all made with heavy-grade copper and stainless steel and manufactured in the USA by skilled artisans.

Fire Pots and Fire Tables

Available in a variety of shapes, sizes and finishes, Trex Outdoor Fire & Water fire pots and fire tables offer modern design accessories sure to add a touch of drama to any outdoor space. The versatile fire pots can be positioned almost anywhere to create a cozy gathering spot. When combined in a series, they provide an ambient boundary for larger outdoor areas. For even greater visual and aesthetic impact, the heirloom quality fire tables serve as ideal focal points and instantly take an outdoor space to a whole new level of luxury and comfort.

“The allure of an outdoor fire is hard to rival or resist,” noted Zambanini, “These beautifully designed fire pots and tables deliver the appeal of an open fire safely, cleanly and on-demand.”

All Trex Outdoor Fire & Water fire pots and tables feature a unique burner design that creates a larger, fuller and more natural-looking flame that delivers the look of a natural wood fire. Other differentiating product features include electric igniters that are CSA certified and brass water blockers that minimize water intrusion in the burner and gas line.

Planters

While fire features may make for special evenings, natural flora and foliage brighten the days. Trex Outdoor Fire & Water planters are designed to complement Trex fire pots and tables, as well as Trex decking, to create a cohesive outdoor living space. Each planter is made with durable, weather-resistant materials and signature design touches to create a distinctive outdoor living space.

Water Features

Few outdoor elements elicit the same reaction as a well-placed water feature. The soothing sound of trickling water instantly conjures calm and can tie together an entire landscape. Joining the Trex line-up in Q1 will be a range of water spillways and water bowls designed to add beauty and tranquility to any outdoor space, including the following offerings:

Smooth Flow Spillway

Radius Smooth Flow Spillway

Cannon Spillway

U-Shape Spillway

Wall Mounted Bowl

Made of premium-grade copper and/or stainless steel, these elements feature expertly engineered baffles to ensure water flows smoothly and without clogging. All seams are fully welded and materials are polished for optimal performance and aesthetics.

“The addition of these new offerings further expands our already robust portfolio and strengthens our position as the industry’s most comprehensive resource for what’s next in outdoor living,” added Zambanini.

Trex Outdoor Fire & Water products are manufactured by Custom Molded Products LLC., under a Trademark License Agreement with Trex Company, Inc. Warranty is provided by the manufacturer.

The complete portfolio of Trex outdoor living products will be on display Jan. 21-23 at the Las Vegas Convention Center (Booth #N1113) during IBS 2020. For more information about Trex and the new Trex Outdoor Fire & Water collection, visit www.trex.com.

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany) Pinterest (trexcompany), or Houzz (trex-company-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook, or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

About Custom Molded Products

CMP is a leading global supplier of pool, spa and bath products. CMP offers salt chlorinators, AOP, UV, Ozone systems, water features, LED lighting and controls, white goods, VGB drains, valves and replacement parts. CMP was founded with the premise, “Take care of our customers and they will take care of us.”

CMP brands include: Bobé Water & Fire, DEL™, Powerclean™, Natural Wonders®, Brilliant Wonders®, Smart Sync®, Pool Defender®, Hydroseal™, Air X®, SQR™, AquaEffects®, Caresse®, AquaElements®, Flowskim™ and Spectrum™.

CMP designs, manufactures and distributes product from multiple locations including: Georgia, California, The Netherlands and Australia. CMP Products are carried by distributors and OEMs in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, Australia and the Middle East. For additional information, please visit c-m-p.com.

Contact: Ben Arens or Lindsey Lucenta, L.C. Williams & Associates, 800/837-7123 or 312/565-3900, barens@lcwa.com or llucenta@lcwa.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f28080c8-fe54-4e65-9ed0-d8d4ac452a15

