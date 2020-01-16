Webinar January 28: Hydrogen Risk Assessment Models Update 2.0

On Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 12 p.m. Eastern, the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE's) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy's Fuel Cell Technologies Office (FCTO) will host a live webinar titled "Hydrogen Risk Assessment Models Update 2.0." The webinar will discuss updates to the Hydrogen Risk Assessment Models (HyRAM) software, a toolkit for assessing key barriers to hydrogen use in multiple applications. The presentation will focus on HyRAM 2.0's newly flexible fault tree options, how these options fit into the larger set of calculations, and how these can be used in various new ways. The presentation will also outline the newly open-source software's source code structure, how users can perform their own quantitative risk assessments using the underlying Python modules, and how users can integrate their own code developments into HyRAM.

The webinar will feature a live presentation followed by 15 minutes of Q&A, and it will be recorded and posted online.

Register for the webinar.