Army commander defends greater interaction with population

Huambo, ANGOLA, January 16 - Army Commander General Gouveia João de Sá Miranda said Thursday in Huambo that the improvement of forms of interaction with the population through participation in social activities, with emphasis on natural and other disasters sports, still deserve special attention from the branch.,

Speaking to ANGOP, at the end of a courtesy meeting with the governor of Huambo province, Joana Lina, with whom he addressed social and military aspects, he said that the priorities of the branch remain fixed, regarding the increase of the levels of defense, organization and discipline.

“The mission of the army never changes, it has the permanent role of ensuring the defense of territorial integrity and raising the levels of organization and discipline. For this reason, it will seek to improve forms of interaction with citizens, taking into account the maintenance of tranquility, ”he said.

General Gouveia de Sá Miranda, who has been in Huambo since Tuesday, where he conducts training in the Command, General Staff and Military Regions, acknowledged the commitment of local authorities to improve the population's living quality.

