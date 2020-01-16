Commission analyses environmental program

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 16 - The Committee on Social Policy of the Council of Ministers on Thursday assessed the National Program for Environmental Quality, which aims to improve the living quality of people in urban, periurban and rural areas. ,

According to the press release of the first meeting of the commission, led by the Minister of State for Social Affairs, Carolina Cerqueira, the Environmental Quality Program is focused on ensuring the quality of air, water and soil.

The plan, to be implemented in accordance with the principles of protection of natural resources and the living quality of citizens, will effectively contribute to the implementation of executive policies that contribute to achieving environmental quality, Prevention or reduction of negative impacts is also continued, avoiding future recovery or mitigation costs, ensuring sustainability for future generations.

In this perspective, the commission encouraged the implementation of the program as it is part of the climate change and environmental agenda under the Paris Agreement and a challenge for sustainable development.

It considers the plan to be an opportunity for the new climate economy, which can provide immeasurable social and economic benefits for reducing rural poverty, enhancing food security, promoting health and preserving the ecosystem, with a view to the well-being of populations.

Also in the environmental field, the Commission for Social Policy also considered the National Program for Environmental Standardization, which aims to raise awareness and mobilize the economic sectors potentially using natural resources, for participatory management, in order to ensure their multiple use and preservation of the environment.

