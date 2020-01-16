Association Services of Florida Hosts Board Member Certification Seminar

/EIN News/ -- Miramar, FL, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Association Services of Florida, an Associa® company, will be hosting a certification seminar for current and potential board members on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Association Services of Florida office in Miramar, FL.



Association Services of Florida understands that knowledge is power. As part of the branch’s commitment to sharing information that better serves clients, it is hosting a board certification seminar conducted by Charles Otto, attorney at Straley Otto, P.A.



“As part of our longstanding commitment to education and training, the team is providing the opportunity for board members to gain the resources, skills, and training needed to meet the complex range of demands facing every community,” stated Marc Rodriguez, CMCA®, AMS®, Association Services of Florida president. “Our unmatched guidance and instructional programs are designed to equip boards and communities for success.”



To attend, please RSVP by February 7th to Richard Ciarsolo at rciarsolo@associaflorida.com or 954.790.5570.



Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com



