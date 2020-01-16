Home Health Care Agencies: Central NJ In Home Senior Care Leader Wins Top Performance Award

Corporate Logo for Comfort Keepers

NJ Comfort Keepers® has been awarded Top Performance award for their in home care agencies in Bridgewater, Monroe Township, Robbinsville and Toms River NJ.

It’s a proud achievement, while at the same time, a real pleasure to own a business that can help seniors live independently while receiving in home senior care” — Stephanie Howe - Owner

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local Comfort Keepers® franchise covering 4 local regions in Central NJ has been awarded the 2019 Top Performance award for their home health care agencies. The Bridgewater, Monroe Township, Robbinsville and Toms River NJ owned and operated by Stephanie Howe received the award from the Comfort Keepers corporation.

Stephanie Howe an in home senior care expert has a passion for delivering quality in-home senior care to residents of Central New Jersey. Howe, owner of the local Comfort Keepers franchise has seen amazing growth since opening her four offices. Howe and her Central New Jersey franchise was recently awarded for “Top Performance, Total Revenue Earned distinction” at the 2019 Leadership conference held in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Top Performance, Total Revenue Earned award is given to the one U.S. Comfort Keepers franchise location that has generated the highest amount of revenue for the previous calendar year.

“What an honor to be recognized at the national level,” notes Howe. “It’s a proud achievement, while at the same time, a real pleasure to own a business that can help seniors live more independently in their homes for as long as possible. I am also delighted to have a growing business that contributes to our local economy.”

For 15 years, Howe’s Comfort Keepers in home care services has served the Robbinsville area and the local community and approximately. The in home senior care leader and her team of professionally trained caregivers have served roughly 1000 seniors in the region with a variety of in-home care services.

Comfort Keepers provides uplifting in-home care services that benefit seniors and their families. Each client receives an individualized care plan that considers physical goals as well as non-physical mental health needs. Comfort Keepers in home senior care givers can provide transportation to community events, support physician-prescribed exercise regimens, provide companionship and help families stay connected through technology. And, they strive to elevate the human spirit through quality, compassionate, joyful care.

About Comfort Keepers®

For more than two decades, Comfort Keepers® has been Elevating the Human SpiritSM through its in-home care network for seniors and other adults by empowering them to maintain their independence and realize joy in the everyday moments. A division of Sodexo, a global leader that delivers Quality of Life services to over 75 million consumers in 80 countries each day, Comfort Keepers operates a franchise network that has grown to more than 700 locations around the world. In addition to providing services that focus on health care and senior markets, Sodexo’s integrated offerings encompass more than 45 years of experience in reception, safety, maintenance and cleaning, food services, facilities and equipment management, and concierge services.

For more information about local in home care services in Central New Jersey please visit the Comfort Keepers site or call 609-890-2888.



