Secretary Brouillette Leads US Delegation To Pay Respects To His Majesty Sultan Qaboos

MUSCAT, OMAN – On Wednesday, January 15, 2020, U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette led the U.S. delegation to Muscat, Oman to pay respects upon the death of His Majesty Qaboos bin Said Al-Said, Sultan and Prime Minister of the Sultanate of Oman.

The Secretary expressed deepest condolences from the United States to His Majesty’s family and the people of Oman:

“I am humbled to pay my respects and honor the life and legacy of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, a respected leader and strong ally to the United States throughout his rule over the last half century. His Majesty’s lasting leadership not only brought modernization and prosperity to Oman, but was a symbol of stability and security in the Middle East. The United States deeply valued his efforts to strengthen regional security, and we look forward to continuing this strong partnership with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and our Omani allies.” – U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette

Members of the Presidential Delegation:

The Honorable Leslie Tsou , United States Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman

, United States Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman Ms. Kathryn Wheelbarger , Performing the Duties of Assistant Secretary for International Security Affairs, Department of Defense

, Performing the Duties of Assistant Secretary for International Security Affairs, Department of Defense Mr. Timothy Lenderking , Deputy Assistant Secretary for Arabian Gulf Affairs, Department of State

, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Arabian Gulf Affairs, Department of State Ms. Allison Minor, Director of Arabian Peninsula Affairs, National Security Council

