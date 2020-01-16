Liberty Property Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2019 Distributions

/EIN News/ -- WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) announced today the final tax treatment for the 2019 distributions on its common shares. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Liberty Property Trust distributions. The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of the company’s 2019 distribution of $1.630 per common share (CUSIP No. 531172104):



Common share distributions:

Form 1099 – DIV (Boxes 1a + 2a + 3) Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 2b Box 3 Box 5 Record

Date

Payable

Date Cash

Distribution

Per Share Ordinary

Taxable

Dividends Taxable

Qualified

Dividends (1) Total

Capital

Gain

Distribution

Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain (2)

Nondividend

Distributions (3)

Section 199A

Dividends (4) 1/2/2019 1/15/2019 $0.4000 $0.2758 $0.0000 $0.0357 $0.0345 $0.0885 $0.2758 4/1/2019 4/15/2019 $0.4100 $0.2827 $0.0000 $0.0366 $0.0353 $0.0907 $0.2827 7/1/2019 7/15/2019 $0.4100 $0.2827 $0.0000 $0.0366 $0.0353 $0.0907 $0.2827 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 $0.4100 $0.2827 $0.0000 $0.0366 $0.0353 $0.0907 $0.2827 Totals $1.6300 $1.1239 $0.0000 $0.1455 $0.1404 $0.3606 $1.1239

(1) Amounts in Box 1b are included in Box 1a.

(2) Amounts in Box 2b are included in Box 2a.

(3) Amounts in Box 3 are also known as Return of Capital.

(4) Amounts in Box 5 are included in Box 1a.

The fourth quarter 2019 distribution made to holders of record as of January 2, 2020 for the common shares is considered a 2020 distribution for federal income tax purposes.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 112 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

Inquiries: Jeanne Leonard, Liberty Property Trust, 610.648.1704



