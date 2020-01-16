BUY DIRECT FROM THE MINT – OSBORNE MINT LAUNCHES THEIR OWN ECOMMERCE SALES PORTAL

It is now possible to purchase collectible rounds and ingots crafted by Osborne Mint, directly from the mint, with the debut of their new Shop the Mint website.

/EIN News/ -- Cincinnati, Ohio, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open for Business - the oldest privately owned and operated mint in the United States launches their new ecommerce website: Shop The Mint. As of January 1, 2020 collectors across the globe can purchase a select variety of .999 fine silver rounds and ingots minted in the USA by Osborne Mint. Via the web portal, collectors can now purchase direct from the mint. Future expansion plans feature adding copper rounds and bars to the sales pages.

“The debut of our direct purchase initiative is a major component of our 2020 strategy to expand our client interaction,” stated Jeff Stegman, CEO of Osborne Coinage, parent company of Osborne Mint. “Now, combined with our newly redesigned Osborne Mint website, collectors can work with us directly and build relations that we intend to foster.”

The Shop The Mint website will provide visitors a robust and user-friendly experience. The site is easy to navigate and ensures that everyone from novice to seasoned collector can find their selection. Each listing is accompanied by detailed information and professional imagery. The web store features a streamlined purchase platform with secure and encrypted transactions. Every purchase ships securely and economically with United States Postal flat rate service. There are no minimum purchase requirements and the site is open NOW: 24 hours a day / seven days a week.

Benefits of the ecommerce website:

24 hour access from anywhere

Work directly with the mint

Plethora of photography and detailed descriptions

Exclusive new release debuts

“Historic” limited quantity collectibles

Purchase entire collections in one stop

Secure and encrypted purchases

Our Shop The Mint sales site complements our newly redesigned Osborne Mint website and our informative and entertaining From The Mint monthly blog, and all were crafted as pieces of art with the same amount of design, detail and skill that goes into crafting our collectibles. Consumers will see inventory on the new sales site will be continuously revolving as new collectible are created and quantities deplete. These direct customer interactions will enable Osborne Mint to better understand and anticipate the needs and desires of our guests.

Initially the sales site will offer some of the newest collectible rounds and ingots introduced by Osborne Mint over the past year. These select pieces exemplify the capability, versatility and collectability defined by Osborne Mint. The initial five collectibles include:

Over the course of 2020, exclusive Osborne Mint collectibles will be introduced on the sales site. Not only will new rounds and ingots make their public debut on these pages, but limited, back inventoried and excess collectibles will be placed on the site. As we review our remaining stock inventory, look forward to some oldies but goodies being featured on the Shop The Mint website. Collectibles struck at Osborne Mint are made 100% in the United States of America and are to be coveted for their precision, quality and intricate detail.

About Osborne Mint: www.OsborneMint.com / #OsborneMint

Established in 1835, Osborne Mint is America’s oldest continuously operating private mint. Osborne Mint is part of the Osborne Coinage family, which includes Osborne Coin, TokensDirect and Van Brook of Lexington. The mint, a 60,000 square foot facility in Cincinnati, Ohio, houses development, engraving and manufacturing of numismatic quality collectible rounds and coins. Products made by Osborne are manufactured to strict standards for metal purity, weight and dimensions. Osborne Mint strikes thousands of collectible rounds annually and circulates them to the public through certified distributors. Now one can purchase collectibles direct from Osborne Mint through their brand-new e-commerce portal. Featured collections include designs by Lisa Parker, Anne Stokes’ Dragons, The Galaxies and Nebulae and The American Legacy Collection. Gold plate, fine silver and copper collections from Osborne Mint are truly pieces of art and are 100% “Made in America.”

