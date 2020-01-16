The National Black Lawyers Name UIC Professor Sam Jones to Its List of Top 100 Lawyers

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Illinois, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samuel V. Jones, a law professor at UIC John Marshall Law School, has been selected by The National Black Lawyers, a professional and educational organization comprised of the nation’s premiere African-American attorneys, for inclusion in its list of Top 100 lawyers in Illinois.

The honor is given only to select lawyers for their superior skills and qualifications in their field. Membership in the exclusive organization is by invitation only and limited to the top 100 lawyers in each state who have demonstrated excellence and achieved outstanding results in their careers.

Jones holds the rank of full professor and associate dean at UIC John Marshall Law School. He specializes in legal ethics, social justice and criminal law. Jones has authored multiple influential publications. His work has been cited in textbooks and journals at some of the nation’s most prestigious law schools and was also cited by the United Nations. Jones has also presented his research at some of the world's leading universities, including Harvard and Oxford.

Jones earned his advanced law degree, with recognition, from Columbia Law School in New York. He holds a Juris Doctor, cum laude, from Texas Southern University. He completed his undergraduate degree at Chaminade University of Honolulu.

Before joining the faculty at UIC John Marshall, Jones practiced commercial litigation at K&L Gates (formerly Hughes & Luce, LLP), one of the nation's largest law firms. Thereafter, he served as senior counsel at AT&T and later as corporate counsel for labor and employment at Blockbuster, Inc. Jones is also a former U.S. Marine and U.S. Army JAG officer and retired after 20 years of military service.

Jones has conducted training for various government entities, including the Illinois Courts and U.S. Department of Homeland Security. He has also served as special adviser to various judicial offices and the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center of Cook County and has served on the Board of Directors for the Chicago Innocence Center. He currently serves on the Cook County Justice Advisory Council Board and was recently appointed a Hearing Officer for the Cook County Officers Electoral Board for the 2020 General Primary Elections.

Miller McDonald UIC John Marshall Law School 312.427.2737 mmcdona@uic.edu



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.