Inspiration Starts with TRI Pointe Homes Bay Area

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAMON, CA, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For any homeowner who dreams of a home that lives and breathes the uniqueness and originality of its residents, TRI Pointe Homes is there to make sure their experience is picture-perfect. All it takes is some inspiration and a little help from their very own design consultant. The result is an expertly-designed home that speaks to the homeowners’ aspirations.

In celebration of our new Design Studio, TRI Pointe Homes Bay Area is offering homebuyers who purchase their dream home by March 31st, five thousand more reasons to be inspired because each new home purchase comes with a $5,000 Design Studio credit that can be used towards upgrades such as hardwood flooring, washer, dryer, refrigerator, upgraded countertops and much more. Visit www.tripointehomes.com/design-to-your-taste/ for details.

“A home is much more than a house. A home tells a story. Your story. It’s where you kick up your feet after a long day. It’s where you snuggle under a cozy blanket, then shuffle to the kitchen for a snack. We want our homeowners to feel inspired in a home that they have personalized to their taste. So, we help them achieve that with the assistance of a professional design consultant,” said Susan Clearly, Director of Marketing for TRI Pointe Homes Bay Area.

Homeowners enjoy hundreds of unique design elements from which to choose. Whether it’s personalized wood finishes or customized cabinetry—TRI Pointe Homes’ design consultants are able to help homeowners to create their own design magic, Cleary said.

TRI Pointe Homes design consultants also provide unparalleled expertise when it comes to ever-changing design trends so that homeowners can create a home that is truly unique to their tastes and preferences, making the new home, their home.

Cleary added: “It’s all right here, every design possibility is within the homeowners’ reach because personalizing a home that tells their story is a vital part of the homebuying process. Buying a new home is a huge investment, and our families deserve this level of attention.”

Additionally, design consultants offer a comprehensive design approach that extends far beyond the kitchen or main living areas, making the whole home feel warm and inviting and entirely tailored to the homeowners’ vision of how they want to live.

Current new home offerings by TRI Pointe Homes Bay Area are located throughout Alameda, Solano, Santa Clara, Contra Costa, San Francisco, San Joaquin and Sonoma counties including: Blanc and Noir at Glen Loma Ranch in Gilroy; Madison Gate in Morgan Hill; Apex at Mission Stevenson in Fremont; Onyx at Jordan Ranch in Dublin; Harvest and Bloom at Green Valley in Fairfield; Sundance at Cordes Village in Mountain House; Palm in Fremont; Lantana at The Villages in Fairfield and Greyson Place in Pleasant Hill. New neighborhoods coming soon are Ellis at Central Station in Oakland; Lofton at Portola in San Francisco; Breakwater at River Island in Lathrop, and Riverfront in Petaluma.

About TRI Pointe Homes® Bay Area

Based in San Ramon, Calif., TRI Pointe Homes Bay Area designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. Founded on more than a century of real estate industry experience, the company focuses on building quality, master-planned and urban infill communities throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. Committed to insightful design and superior craftsmanship, the company is setting a new standard in home building and customer experience. TRI Pointe Homes was named one of the 2019 Bay Area Best Places to Work by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal and was honored with five 2018 Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards including a No.1 ranking from surveyed home buyers for First Year Customer Service Experience for the third consecutive year. TRI Pointe Homes was also recognized as 2016 and 2019 Builder of the Year by Builder and Developer magazine. TRI Pointe Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group® (NYSE: TPH), a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about TRI Pointe Homes Bay Area, please visit www.TriPointeHomes.com/Northern-California.

Attachments

Francine Bangert TRI Pointe Homes 7143359646 Fran@kovachmarketing.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.