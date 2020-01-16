Burnham Gibson Wealth Advisors, Inc. Introduces New Operations Analyst, Eric Targoff

Growing Orange County Financial Services Firm Introduces New Operations Analyst

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burnham Gibson Wealth Advisors, Inc. - an independent, privately-held firm offering financial planning, investment, and retirement plan services, is excited to announce Eric Targoff as Operations Analyst based in Burnham Gibson’s Irvine office, effective November 11, 2019.



Targoff has a diverse background within the financial services industry – from oversight of establishing new accounts, trading and optimizing models, as well as managing compliance operations. Targoff will be able to leverage his experience at Burnham Gibson being involved in all aspects of the firm's operations.

Targoff will also be a member of the firm’s investment committee, and as a CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) holder his proficiency in research and analytical acumen will allow him to be a strong contributor. Darin Gibson , President of Burnham Gibson, stated that “Targoff brings a diverse background in research, compliance, and operations that will allow him to be a great resource for the firm.” With diverse experience from working at large corporations, as well as startups, allows Targoff to contribute a unique perspective and deeper knowledge of investments, capital markets, and the wealth management industry.

Targoff stated that ultimately he is, “looking forward to having the opportunity to grow with the company, take on new projects, and help them scale this exciting business.”

ABOUT BURNHAM GIBSON WEALTH ADVISORS, INC.: Burnham Gibson helps corporate and individual clients accumulate wealth, manage risk and plan for the future. Based in Irvine, Calif., the full-service financial services firm offers a broad variety of services to help provide for the full spectrum of clients' financial needs, and the needs of their workforces. The company is partnered with Burnham Benefits Insurance Services to provide a comprehensive offering of integrated employee benefits solutions. The relationship allows both firms to leverage a larger organizational scale and depth of management, improving the quality and service they can provide for clients. For more information, visit www.burnhamgibson.com .

For more information, contact:

Darin Gibson, President

Burnham Gibson Wealth Advisors, Inc.

2050 Main Street, Suite 510

Irvine, CA 92614

Phone: (949) 833-5700

dgibson@burnhamgibson.com

BGWA.2019.84



