MPLA Vice President welcomes Open Society representative

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 16 - MPLA Vice-President Luísa Damião received this Thursday, in Luanda, the Executive Director of the Open Society Foundation for Africa, Sinphosami Malunga, with whom she analyzed aspects related to the operation of the organization in Angola.,

At the end of the hour-long meeting at MPLA headquarters, the regional representative of the Open Society made no statements to the press.

Sinphosami Malunga was accompanied by the director and representative of the Open Society Angola Foundation (OSISA), Sizaltina Cutaia.

The Open Society Foundations (OSP) is an international philanthropic organization founded by US magnate George Soros.

It financially supports civil society groups around the world to promote justice, education, public health, human rights, economic transparency and good governance.

