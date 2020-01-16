IT Hardware Global Industry Almanac 2014-2023

Summary Global IT Hardware industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2014-18, and forecast to 2023).

Key Highlights

- The IT hardware market includes all physical components integral to computing. The total market values include client computing and peripherals (desktop PCs, notebook PCs, fixed phones and adaptors, scanners and imaging devices standalone printers, thin-clients and workstations), network infrastructure (Ethernet hubs and switches, Ethernet routers, WAN CPE and termination equipment, WAN multi-service switches, WLAN access points, WLAN cards and WLAN switches and appliances), security hardware and appliances (content-filtering and anti-spam appliances, encryption/SSL accelerators, firewall and VPN gateways, smart card readers and smart cards), server computing (high-end servers, low-end servers and mid-range servers) and storage infrastructure (hard-disk drives, NAS filers and arrays, NAS gateways, SAN adaptors and connectors and SAN disk arrays).

- All currency conversions are calculated at constant average annual 2018 exchange rates.The global IT hardware market had total revenues of $272,051.3m in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.5% between 2014 and 2018.

- The Client Computing & Peripherals segment was the market’s most lucrative in 2018, with total revenues of $143,425.2m, equivalent to 52.7% of the market’s overall value.

- Despite posting moderate growth in 2015, the market fell into decline in 2016. This was a result of the oversaturated market, especially in terms of laptops and desktop computers.



