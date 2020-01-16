2019-2024 Infectious Disease Testing Market Shares, Segment Forecasts, Strategic Profiles of Leading Suppliers

This report provides a worldwide overview of the infectious disease testing market environment, structure, size and growth. The report includes estimates of the number of laboratories performing infectious disease tests, as well as test volume and sales forecasts by country.

The report also presents strategic profiles of leading market players and emerging suppliers with innovative technologies and products in terms of their sales, product portfolios, distribution tactics, technological know-how, new products in R&D, collaborative arrangements, and business strategies.



Companies Profiled

Competitive Assessments



- Abbott

- Affymetrix

- Beckman Coulter/Danaher

- Becton Dickinson

- bioMerieux

- Bio-Rad

- Cepheid

- Diamedix

- DiaSorin

- Eiken Chemical

- Elitech Group

- Enzo Biochem

- Fujirebio

- Grifols

- GSK Biologicals

- Hologic

- Leica Biosystems

- Lonza

- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

- PerkinElmer

- Qiagen

- Roche

- Scienion

- Sequenom

- SeraCare

- Siemens Healthineers

- Takara Bio

- Thermo Fisher

- Wako

