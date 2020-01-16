Overview Despite its relative invasiveness and technological maturity, instrument-based injection of pharmaceutical preparations is regarded as one of the most accurate, effective, reliable, and reproducible methods of therapeutic drug and fluid delivery.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Drug Delivery: Injection Devices" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05836964/?utm_source=GNW

Combined sales of injection devices (including syringes and vascular access devices, or VADs) were estimated at $4.8bn, with safety needles and syringes accounting for nearly half of sales. Over the forecast period, total sales are expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.1%, with safety syringes experiencing near double-digit growth and standard syringe sales declining at nearly 6%. The largest driver of the injection devices market is legislative changes requiring the use of safety devices to help prevent needlestick injury. Other growth factors include an increase in the number of outpatient infusion procedures involving the use of long-term VAD placement. This analysis includes a discussion of products, current/forecast markets, competitors, and opportunities in the global syringes market (including standard and safety syringes) and VADs market (including short peripheral, midline, PICC, and central venous catheters, as well as implantable ports) for the US, five major EU markets, Japan, and RoW markets for 2018-23.



Key topics covered



An overview of injection drug delivery technology

Related product portfolios offered by leading manufacturers

Top selling injection drug delivery devices, as well as emerging products under development

In-depth market and competitive analyses.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05836964/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.