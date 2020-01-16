FileTrail Marks 20-Year Anniversary

Legal market information governance leader will celebrate milestone throughout the year

FileTrail launched in early 2000, when technology advancements were driving an explosion of both the creation and storage of data. The need to manage all this information led to FileTrail’s development of the first entirely web-based records management solution. Since then the company has worked closely with its clients to create new solutions that move beyond records.

Today FileTrail is the leading provider of comprehensive IG solutions for the legal market. The company’s popular FileTrail GPS™ includes Policy Manager to implement retention, holds and outside counsel guidelines for documents and records; Records Manager to create, locate, track and audit physical records; and Mobility Manager to streamline lateral moves and client requests. All three core modules of GPS work in concert to advance IG, helping law firms improve compliance, save money and reduce risk.

“Over the past two decades, we’ve seen tremendous change across the information governance landscape. We have enjoyed great success in helping our law firm clients respond to that change and deliver significant benefits across their entire organizations,” says FileTrail CEO Darrell Mervau. “We’re grateful for those clients and other partnerships we’ve forged along the way and especially for our exceptional team that remains an integral part of this exciting journey.”

FileTrail plans to host anniversary celebrations at key legal industry events throughout 2020, details for which will be shared at later dates.

About FileTrail

FileTrail is reshaping the information risk management landscape, enabling firms to meet urgent client demands, pass audits and address new compliance rules with a modern approach to records management and information governance. FileTrail centralizes, simplifies and automates the IG life cycle, including policy management, document review and disposition – integrating across physical records and electronic repositories – so firms can address OCGs, lateral intake, matter mobility and client audit response. It’s time to move beyond records management, and FileTrail is leading the way. For more information about FileTrail’s records management and information governance software, visit www.filetrail.com .

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Legal Marketing

651-552-7753

vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com





