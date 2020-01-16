Trex Company Introduces High-Performance Composite Cladding

Premium Aesthetic, Low-Maintenance Boards Ideal for Commercial and Residential Applications

/EIN News/ -- WINCHESTER, Va., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trex Company, the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance, wood-alternative decking and railing, and leader in low-maintenance outdoor living products, is expanding its industry-leading portfolio with the addition of Trex® Cladding™. The new offering makes hardwood planks obsolete in modern rainscreen systems, delivering premium aesthetics with fade and stain resistance while eliminating the need for annual sanding and sealing.



Trex Cladding uses square-edge Trex Transcend® deck boards to deliver outstanding curb appeal to a structure’s modern design, whether applied horizontally or vertically. The open-joint façade system promotes airflow over the water-resistant barrier behind the cladding, providing a worry-free armor for any rainscreen assembly.

Unlike wood, Trex boards are made from 95% recycled plastic and reclaimed wood scrap, and are backed by a 25-year product and fade & stain warranties both commercial and residential projects.

“Rainscreen is extremely popular right now across the building industry and is a natural extension for us,” explained Adam Zambanini, president of Trex Residential. “The unparalleled performance attributes of our Trex Transcend boards make them ideally suited to outperform wood in rainscreen applications. Furthermore, the premium exterior aesthetic and ultra-low maintenance of our cladding product is especially appealing to architects and business owners, allowing us to expand our footprint in the commercial arena.”

Trex Cladding is easy to install using conventional tools and methods. There are several approved fastener options for use with both steel and wood furring strips. Boards are approved for 24-inch on-center furring strip spacing, which means faster installation and lower installed costs. Additionally, the highly impact- and scratch-resistant material is tested to withstand hurricane-force winds and is code compliant for all Type V-B structures under 40 feet in height.

Trex Cladding is available nationally in three board lengths and 10 color options ranging from earth tones to multi-tonal tropical hues. The boards feature a proprietary nine-element surface formulation that produces a natural, timber-like grain pattern with a lustrous, yet ultra-durable, finish designed to outperform timber. Unlike wood, Trex resists fading, staining, scratching and mold – and will not rot, warp, crack or splinter. Upkeep is hassle-free, with just an occasional cleaning with soap and water.

Trex Cladding – along with the full selection of Trex outdoor living products – will be on display Jan. 21-23 at the International Builders’ Show in Las Vegas (Booth #N1113). For more information, visit www.trex.com .

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as an environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany) Pinterest (trexcompany), or Houzz (trex-company-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook, or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

Contact: Ben Arens or Lindsey Lucenta

L.C. Williams & Associates - 800/837-7123 or 312/565-3900

barens@lcwa.com or llucenta@lcwa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/087c3817-d0b4-44bd-a27d-3ea4a13f9009

Trex Cladding Trex Introduces High-Performance Composite Cladding



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.