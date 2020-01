Interactive Kiosk Market by Type (Bank Kiosk, Self-Service Kiosk, and Vending Kiosk) and Industry Vertical (Retail, Healthcare, BFSI, Government, Transportation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

The global interactive kiosk market size was valued at $14.76 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $29.14 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.67% from 2019 to 2026. Interactive kiosk is a standalone booth that enables retail, banking, and other industries to provide information about transaction processes. Interactive kiosk is more flexible and allows organizations to adjust without incurring printing costs, tailor messaging, and installing new content easily.

The market is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impacts of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The demand for interactive kiosk market is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period, owing to various factors such as emergence of advanced technologies, increase in demand for automated systems, growth in penetration interactive systems in retail applications, and consumers shift toward adoption of self-service systems. However, stringent government regulations and high initial investment associated with self-service kiosk hamper the market growth. Conversely, advancement in interactive kiosk such as tele-kiosks with global positioning system (GPS) technology is projected to offer remunerative opportunities to the interactive kiosk industry.

The interactive market is segmented on the basis of type, industry vertical, and region. By type, the market is divided into bank kiosks, self-service kiosks, and vending kiosks. The self-service kiosk segment is further sub-segmented into information kiosk, ticketing kiosk, photo kiosks, patient information kiosks, check-in kiosks, employment kiosk, and others. However, the vending kiosk segment includes food & beverage kiosk and others. By industry vertical, the market is divided into retail, healthcare, BFSI, government, transportation, and others. Region-wise, it market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the interactive kiosk market include NCR Corporation, Kiosk Information Systems, Advantech Co., Ltd., Meridian Kiosk, Advanced Kiosks, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Source Technologies, TouchScreen Solutions, Embross, and REDYREF.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Type

• Bank Kiosks

• Self-Service Kiosks

o Information Kiosk

o Ticketing Kiosk

o Photo Kiosks

o Patient Information Kiosks

o Check-In Kiosks

o Employment Kiosk

o Others

• Vending Kiosks

o Food & Beverage Vending Kiosk

o Others



By Industry Vertical

• Retail

• Healthcare

• BFSI

• Government

• Transportation

• Others



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Mexico

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe



• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Taiwan

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



Key Market Players

• NCR Corporation

• Kiosk Information Systems

• Advantech Co., Ltd.

• Meridian Kiosk

• Advanced Kiosks

• Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

• Source Technologies

• TouchScreen Solutions

• Embross

• REDYREF



