Tile Grout and Adhesives Market by Type (Adhesives and Grout) and Application (Commercial, Industrial, and Residential): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

The global tile grout and adhesives market was valued at $2,244.0 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $3,880.2 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2026. Tile grout and adhesives is a material that is used to install tiles and fill the gaps between it. Grout and adhesives is commonly a mixture of water, sand, and cement, in which is used for pressure grouting, embedding rebar in masonry walls, connecting sections of precast concrete, filling voids, and sealing joints between tiles. Tile grout and adhesives is sometimes mixed with fine gravel for filling large gaps such as the cores of concrete blocks. Unlike other structural pastes such as plaster or joint compound, grout when mixed correctly and applied properly forms a waterproof seal.

The global tile grout and adhesives market has witnessed significant growth over the past few years. The market is expected to witness significant growth in the near future, owing to high demand for decorative tiles. Moreover, surge in the number of residential projects has supplemented the market growth. However, lack of awareness regarding grout tile in developing economies is expected to hamper the market growth. Moreover, spiraling number of restaurants, fast food joints, and quick service restaurants is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market players in the near future. However, high cost of raw materials and advent of new flooring material hamper the market growth. However, innovations in low VOC adhesive grout tile present lucrative opportunities for the market players in the near future.

The global tile grout and adhesives market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into adhesive and grout. By application, it is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The major players operating in the global market have adopted key strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to strengthen their market outreach and sustain the stiff competition in the market.



COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The major market participants profiled in this report include Ardex GmbH, Arkema Group, BASF, Dow, Henkel, Laticrete International Inc., Pidilite Industries Limited, Saint-Gobain Group, Schomburg GmbH & Co. KG, and Sika AG.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

-The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging tile grout and adhesives market trends and dynamics.

-In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2018 and 2026.

-Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

-A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

-The global tile grout and adhesives market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2026 is included in the report.

-The key market players within tile grout and adhesives market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the tile grout and adhesives industry.



GLOBAL TILE GROUT AND ADHESIVES MARKET SEGMENTS



BY TYPE

• Adhesives

• Grout



BY APPLICATION

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Residential



BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Russia

o Rest of Europe



• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Vietnam

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific



• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY PLAYERS

• Ardex GmbH

• Arkema Group

• BASF

• Dow

• Henkel

• Laticrete International Inc.

• Pidilite Industries Limited

• Saint-Gobain Group

• Schomburg GmbH & Co. KG

• Sika AG.





