Top 10 Cancer Drugs Market by Region (Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2026 The global top 10 cancer drugs sales was valued at $63,619 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $129,948 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Top 10 Cancer Drugs Market by Region : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05836993/?utm_source=GNW

8% from 2019 to 2026.

Cancer is medical condition in which abnormal cells grow with the potential to invade or spread to other parts of the body. Different forms of the drugs used for the treatment of cancer majorly include, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and others.

Increase in prevalence of various forms of cancer, increase in popularity of advance therapies such as biological & targeted drug therapies, and rise in geriatric population worldwide are the key factors that drive the growth of the global cancer drugs market. Furthermore, rise in cancer awareness, increase in R&D activities, and availability of cancer drugs are expected to boost the market growth.

However, high cost involved in new drug development coupled with threat of failure and adverse effects associated with cancer drugs therapies is expected to restrain the growth of the market. Conversely, high potential of emerging economies and increase in number of pipeline products are expected to provide new opportunities for market players in future.

The global top 10 cancer drugs market is segmented on the basis of region into Europe (Russia, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Norway, Denmark, Poland, Finland, Portugal, Greece, Ireland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Ukraine), Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Indonesia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Macau, Nepal), and LAMEA (Turkey, Venezuela, Colombia, Argentina, Iran, Israel, Chile, Algeria, UAE, Puerto Rico, Morocco, Costa Rica, Lebanon).



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Top 10 cancer drugs market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

• The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

• A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

• The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market



Key Market Segments



By Region

Europe

o Russia

o Netherlands

o Switzerland

o Sweden

o Belgium

o Austria

o Norway

o Denmark

o Poland

o Finland

o Portugal

o Greece

o Ireland

o Czech Republic

o Hungary

o Romania

o Ukraine

LAMEA

o Turkey

o Venezuela

o Colombia

o Argentina

o Iran

o Israel

o Chile

o Algeria

o United Arab Emirates

o Puerto Rico

o Morocco

o Costa Rica

o Lebanon



List of key players profiled in the report:

• AbbVie Inc.

• Astellas Pharma Inc.

• AstraZeneca PLC

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Celgene Corporation

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Global Services, LLC,)

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Novartis AG

• Pfizer Inc.



LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

• Sanofi S.A.

• Amgen Inc.

• Bayer AG

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05836993/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.