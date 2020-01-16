Global Light Vehicle Access and Security Market Analysis, 2020-2034

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Light Vehicle Access and Security Market Report - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Updated in the last quarter, this report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE light vehicle access and security sector, major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.



The global market study includes:

Automotive OE passive entry fitment and market size data for the top 14* markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including corporate latches, double-locking, keyless entry, smart keys, car keys, car locks, advanced key fobs, access by phone)

Case studies focusing on advanced key fobs, MPVs and sliding doors, passive entry in vans, smart tailgate opening, split smart keys and security models

Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary for door latches and passive entry

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including TRW and Delphi

Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

Updated profiles of the major suppliers including their strategies and prospects

*The top 14 markets accounting for over 98% of global light vehicle production include: North America (US, Canada and Mexico) ; Mercosur (Brazil and Argentina); Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Austria, Finland and Morocco) ; Central Europe (Turkey, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia); Russia; Japan; China; India; Korea; Thailand; Other Asia; Iran; South Africa; Australia.



Use this report to:

Gain a quick overview of the automotive access and security sector globally

Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets

Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans

Review the latest and most significant technological developments

Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them

Spot opportunities and threats in this sector

Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects

Prepare supply and demand forecasts

Produce internal sales plans and forecasts

Carry out competitive intelligence

Key Topics Covered



Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies Aisin Seiki Alpha Corporation Brose Continental Delphi Denso Giobert Hella Honda Lock Hulsbeck & Furst (HuF) Inteva Kiekert Magna Marquardt Mitsui Kinzoku ACT/GECOM Omron Shiroki Strattec Tokai Rika TRW U-Shin Valeo Witte

Forecasts Active keyless entry Passive keyless entry Standard key entry

Markets Door latches Passive entry systems

Technologies Case studies Advanced key fobs Ford's MyKey Linking the key to the mobile, using the mobile phone as a key - the ultimate connected car Suppliers also show their own developments in smart keys Audi's Keyless Entry and Start MPVs and sliding doors present technical challenges for door & access system design Passive entry in vans - the case of the Mercedes Sprinter and problems with pickups being stolen Smart tailgate or boot opening Split smart keys The A8 L Security model - a different side of the vehicle security market Corporate latches - a clever route to cutting costs Volkswagen: the leader in corporate latches Double locking - a failure, but a harbinger of change even so Keyless entry systems Smart Keys Valeo's Insync - vehicle access by phone

Vehicle crime Anti-theft developments for smart keys Economic conditions may well lead to a rise in vehicle crime Electric and hybrid vehicles - a new vulnerable sector How do modern thieves steal cars? The most frequently stolen cars and trends in the US to counter vehicle theft Vehicle crime is not declining - it is changing significantly What is to be done?



