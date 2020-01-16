Global Light Vehicle Materials Market Outlook, 2020-2034: Market Size Forecasts, Technology Trends, Top 14 Markets, Major Suppliers
Updated in the last quarter, this report provides a comprehensive overview of the global body material trends sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
This global market study includes:
- Material use as a percentage of vehicle body weight for the top 14 markets
- A review of the latest material developments, applications and market trends (including space frames, engine cooling, armour, braking, reinforcing, seating, light-weighting, films, aluminium, carbon fibre, coatings, magnesium, organic materials, plastics and composites, steel and recycling initiatives)
- Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Isolite Group, Zircotec, Prodrive, JAPIA, Tata Steel, Surface Processing
- Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis
- Updated profiles of the major materials suppliers including their strategies and prospects
- Material use forecasts as a percentage of vehicle body weight for the top 14 markets (sectors include steel, iron, aluminium, plastics, glass and other materials)
You can use this materials market report to:
- Gain a quick overview of the automotive materials sector globally
- Understand the size and scope of the world's top 14 markets
- Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans
- Review the latest and most significant technological developments
- Follow the key trends within the sector and what's driving them
- Spot opportunities and threats in this sector
- Track key companies' latest activities and prospects
- Prepare supply and demand forecasts
- Produce internal sales plans and forecasts
- Carry out competitive intelligence
Key Topics Covered
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- Companies
- 3M
- Accuride Corporation
- Aichi Steel
- AK Steel
- Aleris
- Arconic Inc
- Asahi Kasei Plastics
- Autoneum
- BASF SE
- Benteler
- Biomer
- Bodine Aluminum
- Bridgestone
- CIE Automotive SA
- ContiTech
- Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc
- Covestro
- Dow Automotive Systems
- Drxlmaier Group
- DuPont (E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company)
- Evonik
- Faurecia
- Fosun
- Freudenberg & Co. KG
- Gestamp Automocion
- Henkel
- Honeywell
- Hyundai Steel
- International Automotive Components
- JFE Steel Corporation
- Kobe Steel
- Lanxess
- LG Chem
- Magna International Inc.
- Infrastructure
- Merger and acquisition activity
- Martinrea
- Metaldyne
- Minda Corporation
- Mitsui Chemicals
- NanoSteel Company
- Novares
- Novelis
- NSG
- Oerlikon Balzers
- Posco
- PPG Industries
- Infrastructure
- Merger and acquisition activity
- Products
- PT Astra Otoparts
- SABIC
- Saint-Gobain
- Samvardhana Motherson Group
- Shiloh Industries
- Showa Denko
- Solvay
- Stadco
- Sumitomo Corporation
- Tata Steel
- Teijin
- Tenedora Nemak
- ThyssenKrupp AG
- Toray Industries
- Toyo Tire & Rubber
- Toyoda Gosei
- Trelleborg AB
- Trinseo
- Victrex
- Woodbridge Group
- Yokohama Rubber
- ZF
- Forecasts
- Aluminium
- Glass
- Iron
- Other materials
- Plastics
- Steel
- Materials
- Aluminium
- Applications
- Alcoa's MagnaForce
- Aluminium sheet from Kobe Steel
- Audi Space Frame
- Cadillac ATS
- Constellium's aluminium crash management system
- Engine cooling
- Ford F-150 pickup
- GM's aluminium welding technology
- Heat shield from Federal-Mogul
- Honda's steel-aluminium jointing solution
- Novelis supplying aluminium sheet to General Motors
- Tesla Model S
- Turbocharger
- Applications
- Carbon fibre
- Armoured vehicles
- Bentley's solutions
- BMW's solutions
- Body panels
- Carbon ceramic disc brakes
- Daimler's solutions
- Ford's solutions
- GM's solutions
- Coatings
- Colour trends
- BASF's research
- DuPont's research
- PPG's research
- Other
- Colour trends
- Magnesium
- Roofs
- Seating
- Organic materials
- Acoustical foam
- Doors
- Ecological plastic in the Prius
- Engine parts
- Floor mats
- Ford's approach to using alternative materials
- Instrument panels
- Interiors
- Mercedes-Benz uses coconut matting, crushed olive stones and even sawdust
- Seating
- Tyres
- Other materials
- Alternative material to nylon 12 resin
- BASF's car seat cover
- ContiTech's double-sided timing belt
- Plastics and composites
- Bioplastic for vehicle interior parts
- Brake pedal
- Bumper market
- Charge air ducts
- Composite material door panels
- Composite plastic tailgate
- Door panels
- Engine cooling
- Environmentally friendly (green') products
- Front-end modules
- Fuel system applications
- General Motors' 'smart materials' developments
- Glass fibre compounds
- Glazing
- Interior applications
- Ford and Coca-Cola develop vehicle interior fabric
- Resins
- Roof systems
- Sealing applications
- Material from Trelleborg
- Windshield sealing system for the Opel Astra GTC
- Seat belts
- Seats
- Spare wheel tray
- Spoiler
- Suspension system
- Tailgate
- Technology developments
- Transmission crossbeam
- Wheels
- Recycling
- Batteries
- Bumpers
- Glazing
- Interiors
- Motor oil
- Steel
- Tyres
- Continental's tyre recycling process
- Ford makes gaskets and seals from recycled tyres
- Michelin's TREC project
- Waste packaging
- Steel
- Fuel tanks
- Seats
- Wheels
- Aluminium
- Archive
- Emerging markets
- Front-end modules
- IAC develops blow foaming process for air ducts
- Interior films from 3M
- Nissan's SpecV version of its GT-R halo car
- PSA looks for aluminium partners
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vxfeuy
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
