Global Light Vehicle HVAC Market Report 2020 with Forecasts to 2034 - Market Size, Major Suppliers, Top 14 Markets, Technology Trends

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Light Vehicle HVAC Market - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Updated in the last quarter, this report provides a comprehensive overview of the global automotive heating, ventilation and air-conditioning sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts out to 2034.

The global market study includes:

  • Automotive OE HVAC fitment and market size data for the top 14 markets
  • A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including coverage of auto, multi-zone and standard systems, compact/hybrid/EV systems, compressor tech, control and user interface systems, refrigerant tech and fuel efficiency drives, hybrid and EV applications, fuel consumption reduction)
  • Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary
  • Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Delphi, Valeo
  • Updated profiles of the major automotive HVAC suppliers including their strategies and prospects
  • Market size forecasts for the top 14 markets

You can use this report to:

  • Gain a quick overview of the automotive HVAC sector globally
  • Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets
  • Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans
  • Review the latest and most significant technological developments
  • Carry out competitive intelligence
  • Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them
  • Spot opportunities and threats in the sector
  • Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects
  • Prepare supply and demand forecasts
  • Produce internal sales plans and forecasts
  • Carry out competitive intelligence

Key Topics Covered

  • Introduction
  • Pester analysis
  • Companies
    • Behr-Hella Thermocontrol (BHTC)
    • Calsonic Kansei Corporation
    • Delphi Automotive LLP
      • Product development
    • Denso Corporation
      • Emerging markets activity
    • Hanon Systems
    • Mahle GmbH
      • Joint ventures
      • Product development
    • Pierburg
    • Valeo SA
      • Product development
    • Others
      • Brose
      • Eberspaecher
      • Keihin
      • Preh Group
      • Sanden Automotive
      • Yokohama Rubber
  • Forecasts
  • Markets
    • China
    • Europe
    • Japan
    • North America
  • Technologies
    • Automatic, standard and multi-zone air conditioning systems
    • Compact and hybrid/electric air conditioning systems
    • Compressor technology
    • Control systems and the user interface
    • Hybrid and electric vehicle manufacturers adopt similar approaches
    • Other
    • Refrigerant technology
      • HFO-1234yf - Suppliers
      • Honeywell and Dupont joint venture
      • R744 has implications for compressor technology
      • The US has legislation scheduled for 2017
    • Systems to reduce fuel consumption
  • Archive
    • MAHLE's protracted route to majority shareholding in Behr

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sqqn2k

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

