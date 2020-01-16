Global Light Vehicle HVAC Market Report 2020 with Forecasts to 2034 - Market Size, Major Suppliers, Top 14 Markets, Technology Trends

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Light Vehicle HVAC Market - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Updated in the last quarter, this report provides a comprehensive overview of the global automotive heating, ventilation and air-conditioning sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts out to 2034.



The global market study includes:

Automotive OE HVAC fitment and market size data for the top 14 markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including coverage of auto, multi-zone and standard systems, compact/hybrid/EV systems, compressor tech, control and user interface systems, refrigerant tech and fuel efficiency drives, hybrid and EV applications, fuel consumption reduction)

Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Delphi, Valeo

Updated profiles of the major automotive HVAC suppliers including their strategies and prospects

Market size forecasts for the top 14 markets

You can use this report to:

Gain a quick overview of the automotive HVAC sector globally

Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets

Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans

Review the latest and most significant technological developments

Carry out competitive intelligence

Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them

Spot opportunities and threats in the sector

Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects

Prepare supply and demand forecasts

Produce internal sales plans and forecasts

Key Topics Covered



Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies Behr-Hella Thermocontrol (BHTC) Calsonic Kansei Corporation Delphi Automotive LLP Product development Denso Corporation Emerging markets activity Hanon Systems Mahle GmbH Joint ventures Product development Pierburg Valeo SA Product development Others Brose Eberspaecher Keihin Preh Group Sanden Automotive Yokohama Rubber

Forecasts

Markets China Europe Japan North America

Technologies Automatic, standard and multi-zone air conditioning systems Compact and hybrid/electric air conditioning systems Compressor technology Control systems and the user interface Hybrid and electric vehicle manufacturers adopt similar approaches Other Refrigerant technology HFO-1234yf - Suppliers Honeywell and Dupont joint venture R744 has implications for compressor technology The US has legislation scheduled for 2017 Systems to reduce fuel consumption

Archive MAHLE's protracted route to majority shareholding in Behr



