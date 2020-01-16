Beer Institute Names Bill Young Senior Director of Health Policy and Regulatory Affairs

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Beer Institute—a national trade association representing brewers, beer importers, and industry suppliers—announced it named Bill Young as senior director of health policy and regulatory affairs, bringing more than 25 years of experience working in the beer industry to the Beer Institute team.

“I’m blessed to have this opportunity to continue my career with the Beer Institute. I’m especially looking forward to joining our partners in brewing, distribution, retail, agencies of government, and so many other stakeholders in making meaningful progress on vital public health and safety issues,” said Young.

"Bill is a longtime friend to our nation's brewers and beer importers, and I look forward to working with him to advocate for the beer industry," said Jim McGreevy, president and CEO of the Beer Institute. "Bill provides the Beer Institute a wealth of knowledge and experience to make sure public policy affecting our nation's brewers and beer importers is grounded in science. Bill understands how beer is different from other alcohol beverages, and he knows firsthand the beer industry's commitment to making sure that only adults of legal drinking age enjoy beer responsibly."

Young comes to the Beer Institute from Molson Coors Brewing Company, where he was Senior Director of Global Alcohol Policy. Before his role with the global headquarters at Molson Coors, Young spent five years in Washington, DC, as the Senior Director of Beer Policy for MillerCoors, then the U.S. beer company of Molson Coors.

Prior to his work in the beer industry, Young worked for Colorado Governor Roy Romer, directing a statewide substance abuse prevention initiative. Young is also a longtime board member of the Mark K. Ulmer Native American Scholarship Foundation and The Imagine Project. Both non-profit organizations seek to help under-served young people thrive and be successful.

Young is a native of Colorado but grew up mostly in Laramie, Wyoming. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of Wyoming in 1984. He and his wife, Lori, have three children.

###

Alex Davidson Beer Institute 2027372337 adavidson@beerinstitute.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.