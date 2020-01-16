Counter Logic Gaming and Newegg Announce Expanded Marketing Partnership

/EIN News/ -- Newegg will be the Presenting Partner and Official Online Technology Retail Partner of Counter Logic Gaming’s North America League of Legends Championship Series Team



Newegg will enable professional esports players to game with the brands and products of their choosing

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Counter Logic Gaming (CLG), a top-tier North American esports organization, and Newegg, the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, have announced an expanded marketing partnership that names Newegg the new Presenting Partner and Official Online Technology Retail Partner for CLG’s North America League of Legends Championship Series Team. The partnership includes premier brand integration for Newegg on all CLG team jerseys, including League of Legends and Fortnite, and throughout CLG’s Performance Center and CLG’s digital platforms.

In this transformative partnership, CLG players will have the opportunity to train with the gaming PCs, monitors and peripherals of their choosing through Newegg’s extensive portfolio of consumer electronics and gaming products already offered to their millions of customers. This approach will allow CLG players an unlimited choice in the gear they train with and enable them to be at the top of their game. In addition, CLG will feature Newegg branding on customized limited-edition jerseys to be worn by League of Legends teams during a league match.

“When our partnership with Newegg first began, we wanted to build programs together that were mutually beneficial and we couldn’t be happier that Newegg has seen the value of our partnership and decided to expand its affiliation with CLG to our League of Legends franchise,” said Dan Fleeter, COO, Counter Logic Gaming. “The expansion of this partnership allows each player to choose the exact equipment they believe will provide the best opportunity to succeed and we see this as a gamechanger for the industry. CLG is committed to ensuring the strength of our organization benefits our partners in measurable ways – and we look forward to continuing to work with Newegg on initiatives that support our businesses well into the future.”

“Strengthening our collaboration with CLG gives Newegg the opportunity to become even more entrenched in the esports movement, connecting with an enthusiastic fan base that aligns particularly well with our customer base,” said Andrew Choi, Senior Brand Manager at Newegg. “We’re excited to make the latest gaming tech available to CLG’s players, and we look forward to another year of bringing spirited esports competition to fans across the globe.”

As part of the partnership, Newegg will be the presenting partner for all CLG Red Broadcasts, one of the most successful all-female CS:GO teams in esports, and will set up activation areas at a variety of community events CLG holds throughout the year where fans will have the ability to test and evaluate products sold on Newegg. Fans can also visit www.newegg.com/CLG to shop Newegg’s extensive assortment of the latest gaming gear.

About The Madison Square Garden Company

The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) is a world leader in live sports and entertainment experiences. The company presents or hosts a broad array of premier events in its diverse collection of iconic venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA; and The Chicago Theatre. Other MSG properties include legendary sports franchises: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, MSG’s NBA 2K League franchise. In addition, the Company features the popular original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces New England’s preeminent Boston Calling Music Festival. Also under the MSG umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, a world-class hospitality group with globally-recognized entertainment, dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. More information is available at www.themadisonsquaregardencompany.com .

About Counter Logic Gaming

CLG is a top tier North American esports organization respected for its championship legacy and passionate fanbase. CLG was founded originally in 2010 as a League of Legends team by George Georgallidis, with the intent of pushing the boundaries of esports and creating a thriving community around it. CLG is now one of the largest esports organizations in the world. CLG fields teams in all leading esports titles: League of Legends, Fortnite, Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Apex Legends and Super Smash Bros. In 2017, CLG partnered with the Madison Square Garden Company, allowing CLG to further disrupt and cement its legacy in esports history. CLG has won multiple championships throughout its history, most notable are the LCS Summer 2015 Championship at Madison Square Garden, the LCS Spring 2016 Championship at Mandalay Bay; and the Halo 2016 World Championship in Hollywood, California. More information is available at www.clg.gg .

About Newegg Inc.

Newegg Inc. is the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, with a global reach into more than 80 countries in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers its more than 40 million registered customers a comprehensive selection of the latest consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. Newegg is consistently ranked as one of the best online shopping destinations, and the company regularly earns industry-leading customer service ratings. Newegg is headquartered in City of Industry, California, with North American distribution facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit http://www.newegg.com .

MSG/CLG Contact:

Ryan Watson/212-465-5945

Newegg Contact:

John Snedigar/408-705-7581

john@faultlinecomms.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.