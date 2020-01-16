Eastbridge Releases Updated Report on Voluntary Hospital Indemnity/Supplemental Medical Market and Products

/EIN News/ -- AVON, Conn., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amidst significant regulatory and market changes, voluntary hospital indemnity and supplemental medical products have continued to evolve to meet the needs of today’s employers and employees — filling gaps left by major medical coverage and providing a way to offset other out-of-pocket costs associated with increasingly popular high-deductible health plans and health savings accounts.



The 2019 Voluntary Hospital Indemnity and Supplemental Medical Products Spotlight™ Report examines the current voluntary hospital indemnity and supplemental medical products of leading carriers in the market. Specifically, the report looks at:

Market results and trends

Product structure and benefits paid

Product differentiation and positioning

Underwriting guidelines

Rates and commissions

Claims

Sales results, challenges and future trends

With this data, carriers can evaluate their own products and strategies to determine if changes are needed to make their offering more competitive.

The report is currently available for purchase for $2,500. For more information or to order, call today at (860) 676-9633 or email Eastbridge at info@eastbridge.com.

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving companies focused on the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Ginger Bates (803) 782-0560



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.