Global Ceramic Fiber Market Outlook to 2027: A $4.91 Billion Industry Opportunity

The Global Ceramic Fiber Market accounted for $1.79 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $4.91 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.



Increasing use of these fibers in end-user industries and high thermal efficiency in comparison to substitutes are the major factors driving the market growth. However, stringent regulations pertaining to the use of carcinogenic materials is restraining market growth.



Based on the form, the module segment is likely to have a huge demand owing to their design flexibility and suitability at different temperature ranges. Based on customer requirements, the densities, design, and attachment systems of modules are varied for various industries including iron & steel, power generation, and refining & petrochemical.



By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the growth of construction, automotive, and manufacturing industries; significant R&D investments; and drive to use less toxic products in the APAC countries, such as India, Japan, South Korea, and China.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Ceramic Fiber Market, By Form

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Module

5.3 Paper

5.4 Blanket

5.5 Board

5.6 Gaskets

5.7 Bulk Fibers

5.8 Log

5.9 Cement

5.10 Textiles



6 Global Ceramic Fiber Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Crystalline Alumina Ceramic Fibers (Crystalline CF)

6.3 Vitreous Alumina-Silica Ceramic Fiber (Vitreous CF)



7 Global Ceramic Fiber Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polycrystalline Wool (PCW)

7.3 Alumino Silicate Wool (ASW)/ Refractory Ceramic Fibers (RCF)

7.4 Alkaline Earth Silicate (AES) Wool

7.5 Low Bio-persistent Fiber



8 Global Ceramic Fiber Market, By Composition

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Non-oxide Fibers

8.2.1 Silicon Carbide Nitride

8.2.2 Silicon Carbide (SiC)

8.2.3 Silicon Nitride (SiN)

8.3 Oxide Fibers

8.3.1 Alumina Zirconia Fibers

8.3.2 Alumina Fibers

8.3.3 Silica Fibers

8.3.4 Alumina-Silica Fibers



9 Global Ceramic Fiber Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Aluminum

9.3 Refining & Petrochemical

9.4 Energy & Power Generation

9.5 Iron & Steel

9.6 Manufacturing

9.7 Textile

9.8 Paper & Pulp

9.9 Metals and Alloys

9.10 Aviation and Aerospace

9.11 Oil & Gas



10 Global Ceramic Fiber Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Yeso Insulating Products Co. Ltd.

12.2 Unifrax I LLC

12.3 Rath Inc.

12.4 Pyrotek Inc.

12.5 Promat International N.V.

12.6 Nutec Fibratec

12.7 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

12.8 Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co. Ltd.

12.9 Lewco Specialty Products, Inc.

12.10 Isolite Insulating Products Co. Ltd.

12.11 Ibiden Co. Ltd.

12.12 Harbisonwalker International Inc.

12.13 Fibrecast Inc.

12.14 Double Egret Thermal Insulation

12.15 Ceramsource, Inc.

12.16 ADL Insulflex Inc.



