Global Lottery Benchmarking Report 2019-2020: Sales, Sales Channel, Marketing, and Operating Expense Benchmarks

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lottery Benchmarking Report - 2019/2020 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study provides a wealth of information on lottery-specific industry benchmarks far beyond sales comparisons.

The 2019/2020 edition includes a large number of analyses of the Internet/digital segments. Since social media and networks, such as Facebook, and social gambling are becoming more and more important, the report includes analyses of activities and successes of lotteries in social media.

Report Contents

  • Sales-related benchmarks - Total sales and product-related sales (e.g. lotto, betting, instant) benchmarks, such as per-capita sales analyses.
  • Sales channel benchmarks, such as number of residents and sales per outlet.
  • Internet/digital segments and channels - The report offers many analyses of the Internet/digital segments and channels, users. The publisher has also included comparisons to private Internet gambling companies.
  • Marketing benchmarks, such as marketing/advertising expenses in % of total sales.
  • Operating expense benchmarks, such as operating expenses in % of sales broken down into human resources (e.g., average personnel expenses, sales per employee), IT and communications, and other benchmarks.
  • Large number of lotteries analysed and most up-to-date information - Analyses of data from ca. 130 state/public lotteries and operators for the years 2017 and 2016 as well as long-term trend analyses.

In total, the report has 46 pages and 42 graphs/exhibits.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction & Overall Trends

2 Total Sales Benchmarks
2.1 Total Sales Per Capita
2.2 Real Market Penetration - Per-Capita Sales as % of Per-Capita Income

3 Lotto Sales Benchmarks

4 Betting Sales Benchmarks

5 Instant Lottery Sales Benchmarks

6 Keno Sales Benchmarks

7 VLT Sales Benchmarks

8 Retail Channel Benchmarks
8.1 Density of Retail Outlets
8.2 Sales Per Retail Outlet
8.3 Retail Strategies in Comparison

9 Internet & Digital Channels Benchmarks
9.1 Internet/Digital Sales
9.2 Registered Users, Sales Per User/Player, and Other Related Benchmarks
9.3 Development of Internet/Digital Sales of State/Public Operators
9.4 Mobile Sales

10 Overall Cost Benchmarks

11 Marketing Benchmarks

12 Human Resource Benchmarks

13 Prizes/Payout Benchmarks

14 IT & Data Communications Costs Benchmarks

15 Retailer Commission Benchmarks

16 Methodology

17 List of Exhibits

