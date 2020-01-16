CAMPUS ADVANTAGE TAKES OVER MANAGEMENT OF TENNESSEE STUDENT HOUSING PROPERTY

Student Housing Leader Adds 512 Beds To Its Property Management Portfolio

/EIN News/ -- Austin, Texas, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Campus Advantage®, an industry leader in student housing property management, consulting, and investment management, today announced it has assumed management of The Blue -- a 200-unit, 512-bed student housing property located near Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.



Built in 2005, The Blue is a three-story, garden-style community which features studio, one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom floor plans. Recently renovated by the owner, the units consist of vinyl wood-style flooring, new carpet, cabinet hardware, light fixtures, and new furniture. The clubhouse, also recently renovated, includes an updated lounge area, yoga room, Fitness on Demand, cybercafé, a study center, an Amazon package center, and the largest fitness center in the Murfreesboro market. Outdoor amenities include a new pet park, hammock garden, and upgrades to the pool area. A shuttle service is also available for residents, or residents can opt to rent a car through the Envoy car-sharing program, a truly unique amenity that sets the property apart from the competition.



Campus Advantage was chosen to manage The Blue because of the team’s strong track record with selling capital improvements and strategically repositioning a new brand within a marketplace after major upgrades and renovations are completed.



“Our team at Campus Advantage is thrilled to be working with the Murfreesboro community and excited to demonstrate our proven student housing management expertise,” said Anna Flores, Vice President of Operations at Campus Advantage. “We look forward to implementing our first-class programming, operations excellence and integrated marketing capabilities at this property as we focus on making a positive impact on our residents’ experience.”



The Blue will benefit from Campus Advantage’s community-focused programs and experiences that inspire and equip residents with the range of amenities they need to thrive both inside and outside the classroom. This includes the company’s Students First® Experience platform, which is designed to ensure that residents who choose to live at Campus Advantage communities have more opportunities to achieve success both now and in the future -- all of which help boost the resident experience.



Catalyst, a Campus Advantage partner and Austin-based agency specializing in integrated marketing for student and multifamily housing, will manage various marketing efforts including search engine optimization, search engine marketing, social media marketing, and reputation management.





About Campus Advantage

Campus Advantage® is a real estate investment management firm fostering financially prosperous higher education student housing communities through its management, development, acquisition, and consulting services. Since its founding in 2003, Campus Advantage has been creating successful communities that provide rewarding living, learning, and career experiences, and as a result has become one of the fastest growing private student housing companies in the nation. The company’s asset acquisition and management strategies combined with its dedication to residence life and student development has made Campus Advantage one of the largest student housing and property management companies in the United States. Learn more at www.campusadv.com.

Attachment

Lisa Koetz Campus Advantage 503.805.6538 lisa@bloomcommunications.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.