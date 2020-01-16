Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market to Grow at 5.1% CAGR to Reach $32,286.12 Million by 2027

Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market Growth

The liquid nutritional supplement market growth steady at 5.1% CAGR to account $32,286.12 Million by 2027 Driven by Food and Dietary Supplement Industry.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global liquid nutritional supplement market was segmented by product, ingredients, age group, route of administration and distribution channel. Based on the product the market is segmented as additional supplements, medical supplements, sports nutrition. Based on ingredient it is classified as botanicals, vitamins, minerals, proteins and amino acids, others. On the basis of age group the market is divided into Infants, children, adults, old age. On the basis of route of administration the market is categorized into oral, enteral, parenteral. And based on distribution channel the market is segmented as online channels, offline channels.

The market for liquid nutritional supplement is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as growing consumption of liquid nutritional supplements, and rising incidence of chronic diseases. However, the market is likely to experience restriction on its growth owing to unpredictable side effects of liquid nutritional supplements.

The major players operating in the liquid nutritional supplement market include, Abbott, ADM, Amway, Herbalife International of America, Inc., Arkopharma, Glanbia Nutritionals, Liquid Health, Inc., Bayer AG, The Nature's Bounty Co, and GlaxoSmithKline and others. The market has carried out various organic and inorganic growth strategies in the market. The organic and inorganic growth strategies were conducted equally and these strategies have assisted in strengthening their product offering in the market.

The market is likely to grow due to growing consumption of liquid nutritional supplements and rising incidence of chronic diseases. Whereas, the market is expected to have slow growth during the forecast period due to unpredictable side effects of liquid nutritional supplements.

Liquid nutritional supplements are dietary supplements that are available in liquefied form. They are generally used to improve body metabolism to decrease incidents of lifestyle disorders. They are principally used by consumers that are incapable of consuming dietary supplements in capsule, thick gel, and solid tablet forms.

The major market players within recent years have been observed to invest a substantial amount towards the opening of new stores. This implies a vivid picture of the strategies adopted by the market players to retain their positions and generate increased growth revenue in the global liquid nutritional supplement market. The global leaders in the market have majorly chosen new global liquid nutritional supplement market opening as one of the critical strategies to improve its store and services lines to offer customer-centric benefit to its patients and enhance its geographic diversification.

Recent Strategic Development Done by the Companies in the Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market:

In May 2019, Amway India introduced its new Nutrilite product, DHA yummies which helps in supporting nutritional gap of vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids in children of 5 years old and above. Thus, the launch of the Nutrilite product will increase the customer base of the company in India.

In September 2019, Amway India introduced its new Nutrilite herbal products such as Nutrilite brahmi, tulsi, Nutrilite amalakai, vibhitaki, haritaki, and Nutrilite ashwagandha

In December 2018, Unilever acquired the Health Food Drinks portfolio (GSK HFD) of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in India, Bangladesh and 20 other predominantly Asian markets.

In April 2018, Glanbia acquired SlimFast, a leading weight management and health and wellness brand.



Key Questions:

What is a liquid nutritional supplement?

Answer: Liquid nutritional supplement is dietary supplement available in liquid form. It is generally used to improve body metabolism to decrease incidents of lifestyle disorders. It is principally used by consumers that are incapable of consuming dietary supplements in capsule, thick gel, and solid tablet forms.

Question 2: What are the market driving factors for liquid nutritional supplement market?

Answer: Factors such as growing consumption of liquid nutritional supplements, and rising incidence of chronic diseases drive the market. Additionally, personalized liquid nutritional supplement is expected to be future trend for the growth of market.

Question 3: What is the average selling price of a liquid nutritional supplement?

Answer: Liquid nutritional supplement's price may vary as per the components, ingredients, and volume of the drink. The average selling price of a liquid nutritional supplement drink is nearly US$ 50 – US$500. The prices are also based on the manufacturing companies and their distribution in different companies.



