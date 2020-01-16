Tower One Update and 2020 Outlook

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOWER ONE WIRELESS CORP. (CSE: TO) (OTCQB: TOWTF) (Frankfurt: 1P3N) (“Tower One” or the “Company”) announced today it has received a progress update from its Argentina, Colombia and Mexico subsidiaries.



Alejandro Ochoa, CEO of Tower One, stated: “The Company completed over 65 towers in 2019 in addition to collocations. In 2018, the Company built approximately 60 towers. We anticipate a strong demand for Build-to-Suit (“BTS”) towers this coming year, principally in Colombia and Mexico. We feel the driving force for this growth comes from the much anticipated 700 MHz Spectrum Auction that concluded successfully in December 2019. We believe mobile network operator commitments for the next several years will result in market demand for over 3,600 new sites to be developed. We expect this will result in a steady and strong demand for tower sites from the Company. As of the date of this release, we believe we are in a position to continue implementation of our current business plan and hope to double our installed tower capacity in 2020 to more than 120 towers. As a result, we anticipate that we will have double the number of new tower sites in 2020 relative to the 2018 and 2019 periods.”

Current Portfolio

Country In-Service

Towers Collocations Total

Tenants Towers under

construction Argentina 56 20 76 12 Colombia 33 4 37 6 Mexico 34 - 34 2 Total 123 24 147 20

About Tower One

Tower One Wireless Corp.’s principal business is to build, own and operate multi-tenant wireless telecommunications infrastructure (“towers”) in Latin America. Tower One leases space on its towers to mobile network operators. The company is focused on the build to suit tower industry whereby a long-term lease is secured with a tenant prior to building a tower. The Company operates in the three largest Spanish speaking countries in Latin America (Colombia, Mexico and Argentina) with a combined population of approximately 220 million people.

