Peeks Social Ltd. Accelerates Broadcaster Payout Services

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peeks Social Ltd. (TSX.V: PEEK) (OTCQB: PKSLF) Peeks Social is pleased to provide a corporate update on its services, consumer facing service levels and marketing initiatives.



Throughout 2019 Peeks had faced several challenges in its ability to pay broadcasters in a timely manner. Broadcasters were facing delays in receiving their commissions which resulted in user dissatisfaction and drop in both usage and app rankings. Peeks Social app rankings for iOS in the United States had reached a low of 2.2 stars. The low app ranking coupled with slow payments negatively impacted growth. The company has since implemented several fast payout services which have resulted in broadcasters receiving payouts in days on average as opposed to the several weeks that they experienced in 2019. The company has added direct deposit and email money transfer as broadcaster payout options. Email money transfer is restricted to VIP broadcasters and settles as fast as several minutes. Direct deposit settles in 1 to 3 days. The improvement in payouts to broadcasters has significantly improved user satisfaction to the extent to which the App ratings in the US iOS AppStore has recovered to nearly 4 stars on average.

Canadian broadcaster payouts have been changed to daily payouts one week in arrears as opposed to the previous service level of 45 business days. US service levels will be changed to similar hold periods within the coming weeks. The company is confident of its new payout services and is satisfied with user response to the improved service levels. As such the company is re-initiating its marketing and user base growth initiatives.

As of January 2020, the company has launched its Peeks Reboot 2020 marketing program. This marketing program includes an email based user reactivation program, targeting inactive users and broadcasters. It also includes, an affiliate marketing program that allows approved agents to recruit new users for the Peeks platform. Affiliate marketers are paid a commission on the platform fees charged to broadcasters. The Company has increased its minimum platform fees from 24% to 30% for new users to offset the cost of commissions payable to affiliate marketers. The Company has built integrated affiliate marketing software into its wallet that allows affiliate marketers to track both the performance of the users they have attracted to Peeks and to track their commissions.

The company has also completed the development of its subscription services. Subscription services will allow users to pay a monthly subscription to broadcaster channels. The addition of subscription services allows the company to compete with other subscription-based services such as Only Fans and Patreon. The company is confident that its new services and marketing initiatives will significantly increase its userbase and revenues.

“Peeks is now marketing driven company. Our team is now laser focused on providing the industry’s best customer service. As such our app rating has increased from 2.2 stars to over 4 stars on average in our major markets, which has led to an increase in both users and usage. Simply stated our job is to efficiently grow our broadcaster/user base and efficiently keep them engaged longer. I’m excited about our Peeks Reboot 2020 initiatives and the impact they will have on our brand and company,” states Rick Padulo, Chief Marketing Officer, Peeks Social Ltd.

