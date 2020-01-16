Cell Line Development Market Growth Insights to 2027 by Top Players Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, BioFactura

Global Cell Line Development Market, By Regions, 2018 (%)

Cell Line Development Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type , Product, Application and Geography

PUNE, INDIA, January 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new market research study of ‘Cell Line Development Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Product, and Application.’ The global cell line development market is anticipated to reach US$ 11,161.35 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,694.87 Mn in 2018. The cell line development market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.2% from 2019-2027. The report presents trends predominating in the global cell line development market and the factors driving the market and also the factors that act as hindrances.

The cell line development market majorly consists of players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Selexis SA (JSR Corporation), BioFactura, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Sartorius, Lonza, GENERAL ELECTRIC, LakePharma, Inc., and WuXi AppTec Group among others. Several companies are concentrating on inorganic strategies, such as agreement, acquisitions, and collaborations. For instance, in October 2019, Selexis SA and Teneobio, Inc. announced a commercial license agreement (CLA) for the development of Teneobio’s Human Heavy-Chain Antibodies (UniAbs), a new class of multi-specific biologics, for the treatment of multiple myeloma, lymphoma, and prostate cancer.

Get Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001196/

Regenerative medicine has the potential to replace or heal tissues as well as organs damaged by age, disease, or trauma, as well as to normalize congenital disabilities. Over the last quarter of a century, there has been an emergence of the tissue engineering industry, one that has now evolved into a broader area of regenerative medicine. Regenerative medicine is defined as a rapidly growing interdisciplinary field that involves engineering sciences to develop clinical therapies intended for maintenance, repair, replacement, and enhancement of biological function. Furthermore, the regenerative medicines using cell-based models have the potential to help the researchers in early-intervention treatment for degenerative diseases and traumatic injuries. Thus, the applications mentioned above of cell line development in regenerative medicines are expected to propel the global market growth over the coming years.

The global cell line development market, based on the product, has been segmented into equipment, media, and reagent. In 2018, the media and reagent segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the media and reagent segment is also anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the projected period.

Buy Now This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001196/

Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Cell Line Development Market – By Type

1.3.2 Global Cell Line Development Market – By Product

1.3.3 Global Cell Line Development Market – By Application

1.3.4 Global Cell Line Development Market – By Geography

2. Cell Line Development Market – Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Cell Line Development – Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Cell Line Development Market in North America: PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Cell Line Development Market in Europe: PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Cell line development Market in APAC: PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Cell Line Development Market in MEA: PEST Analysis

4.2.5 Cell Line Development Market – South and Central America PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion

5. Global Cell Line Development Market – Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Regenerative Medicines

5.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Cancer

5.1.3 Growing Investment in R&D by Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

5.2 Key Restraints

5.2.1 Risk Associated with Cell Line Contamination

5.3 Key Opportunity

5.3.1 Middle Income Countries Creating Development Opportunities

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Consistent Research in Drug Discovery Activities

5.5 Impact Analysis

Continue…

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.