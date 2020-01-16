Wildermuth Advisory Celebrates Five-Year Anniversary with Continued Growth of the Wildermuth Endowment Fund

Wildermuth Endowment Fund Experiences 9.93% Annualized Gain Since Inception

/EIN News/ -- PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wildermuth Advisory LLC , an investment advisor that applies the endowment model investment strategy, today celebrates the five-year anniversary of the Wildermuth Endowment Fund, WESFX, by announcing that the Fund has experienced an annualized gain since inception* through 12/31/19 of 9.93%. One-year performance as of 12/31/19 was 12.93%. The Fund’s risk adjusted 5-year performance number from 1/1/2015 through 12/31/19 was achieved while maintaining a Beta* of 0.37, less than the S&P 500* Beta of 1.00 and for 1-year a Beta of 0.46, less than the S&P 500 Beta of 1.00.



In addition to its gain since inception, the Fund also released its quarterly Fact Sheet, viewable on the website at www.wildermuthendowmentfund.com .

“The solid growth numbers we’ve witnessed over the past five years is a testament to the fantastic team we’ve put together at Wildermuth Advisory, as well as our distinguished approach to investing,” said Daniel Wildermuth, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Wildermuth Advisory. “When first established five years ago, we committed to an offering that modeled the endowment strategy, and today is further justification that this approach may be beneficial to investors. As we move into the future, we hope to exceed these growth numbers over the next five years.”

The Wildermuth Endowment Fund seeks to provide total return through a combination of long-term capital appreciation and income generation to investors by employing investment strategies and asset allocation policies followed by traditional endowment funds. The Fund is designed in an attempt to provide a “turn-key” endowment strategy in a single offering. To best facilitate the implementation of the endowment strategy, a closed-end interval structure1 is used which provides the advisor the flexibility to include diverse investments and asset classes while also providing investors with daily share purchases, daily net asset value (NAV) updates and quarterly share repurchases2. The asset allocation and asset size of the Fund differs from that a large endowment. The Wildermuth Endowment Fund is considered an illiquid investment and is not suitable for all investors3.

About Wildermuth Advisory

Established in 2013, Wildermuth Advisory, LLC provides advisory services to institutions. The Team at Wildermuth Advisory brings significant experience to a broad range of institutional management issues ranging from investment management to operational execution to compliance. Most notably, Wildermuth Advisory’s extensive investment management experience enables the Company to provide investment advice in categories ranging from more traditional investments such as equities and fixed income, to various alternative investment categories. Learn more by visiting https://www.wildermuthadvisory.com/ and following the Company on LinkedIn

Important Risk Disclosures

1You should consider that you may not have immediate access to the money you invest for an indefinite period of time. An investment in our shares is not suitable for you if you need immediate access to the money you invest. Endowments have a long-term investment time horizon with low liquidity needs. Investors should consider how closely their investment goals and needs match those of endowments.

2You should consider the shares to be an illiquid investment. Even though the Fund will make periodic repurchase offers to repurchase a portion of the shares to provide some liquidity to shareholders, only a limited number of shares will be eligible for repurchase by us. Once each quarter, the Fund will offer to repurchase at net asset value (NAV) no less than 5% of the outstanding shares of the Fund, unless such offer is suspended or postponed in accordance with regulatory requirements. The Fund may increase the size of these offerings up to a maximum of 25% of the Fund’s outstanding shares, in the sole discretion of the Board, but it is not expected that the Board will do so.

3The risk profile of individual investors is often significantly different from that of larger institutions using an endowment model including the following: financial resources, asset size, investment experience, investment time horizon, investment goals and liquidity needs. Investing in the Fund involves a considerable amount of risk as stated in the prospectus.

*Inception Date: Class A inception date 12/31/14. Performance for the A-Share reflects no sales charge, with a sales charge returns would be reduced. All share classes: Redemption fee of 2.00% for shares redeemed within 90 days of purchase. The expense ratio as of the most recent prospectus is 3.98% gross/3.27% net for the A shares. The advisor has contractually waived certain Fund expenses through July 31, 2020.



Beta is a historic measure of a fund’s relative volatility, which is one of the measures of risk; a beta of 0.5 reflects half the market’s volatility using the S&P 500 as the benchmark. Compared to the S&P 500 and are calculated since inception of the Fund’s A-Share.

S&P 500 The S&P 500 Index is registered trademark of Standard & Poor’s and is an unmanaged broadly based index of the common stock prices of 500 large U.S. companies that includes the reinvestment of dividends. Unlike mutual funds, indices are not managed, and do not incur fees or expenses. You cannot invest directly in an index.

Performance data quoted represents past performance and is not a guarantee of future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate, so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. To obtain performance information current to the most recent month-end, please call 1-888-889-8981. Performance for the A-Share reflects no sales charge, with a sales charge returns would be reduced. The performance returns for the Funds reflect a fee waiver in effect. In absence of such waiver, the returns would be reduced. A shares can be sold with a maximum sales charge of 5.75%.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund. This and other important information is contained within the Fund’s Prospectus, which can be obtained by calling (888) 889-8981, by visiting our website https://wildermuthendowmentfund.com/ , or by clicking here for Class A & C Shares and here for Class I Shares. The Fund’s Prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Investing in the Fund involves risk, including those summarized below. An investment in the Fund is generally subject to market risk, including the possible loss of the entire principal amount invested. An investment in the Fund represents an indirect investment in the securities owned by the Fund.

•The shares have no history of public trading, nor is it intended that the shares will be listed on a public exchange at this time.

•We do not expect a secondary market in the shares to develop. Even if any such market were to develop, closed-end fund shares trade frequently at a discount from net asset value, which creates a risk of loss for investors purchasing shares in the initial public offering.

•Like all financial instruments, the value of these securities may move up or down, sometimes rapidly and unpredictably. The value of your investment in the Fund at any point in time may be worth less than the value of your original investment, even after taking into account any reinvestment of dividends and distributions.

•Certain investments in the Fund are illiquid making it difficult to sell these securities and possibly requiring the Fund to sell at an unfavorable time or price. The value of certain Fund investments, in particular non-traded investment vehicles, will be difficult to determine and the valuations provided will likely vary from the amounts the Funds would receive upon sale or disposition of its investments.

•The principal risks of the Fund also include investing in small and mid-cap stocks, REITS, MLPs, fixed income securities, foreign investments, and commodities. The Fund engages in the use of leverage, short-selling, hedging, and other speculative investment practices that may accelerate losses.

•The Fund is classified as a non-diversified management investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. This means that the Fund may invest a greater portion of its assets in a limited number of issuers than would be the case if the Fund were classified as a diversified management investment company. Accordingly, the Fund may be more sensitive to any single economic, business, political or regulatory occurrence than the value of shares of a diversified investment company.

Investing in diverse investments and asset classes does not guarantee a profit or protect against a loss.

Wildermuth Endowment Fund’s principal underwriters and co-distributors are Wildermuth Securities, LLC and UMB Distribution Services, LLC 235 W. Galena Street, Milwaukee, WI 53212.



