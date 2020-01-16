LPL Financial Welcomes OSJ Mike Sisco and Team

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that eight financial advisors have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms, aligned with Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction (OSJ) manager and advisor Mike Sisco. They reported having collectively served approximately $260 million in brokerage and advisory assets*. Seven advisors join from Sagepoint Financial, part of the Advisor Group network of broker-dealers, and one comes from Ameriprise Financial.



Sisco, a longtime wealth advisor with the newly named Paradigm Wealth Partners in Des Moines, Iowa, launched his career as an OSJ manager in 2011 after holding previous positions in home office supervision for a large firm. He serves as OSJ manager for financial advisors Sandra Larson, Steven Larson, Casey Larson, David Scott, Michael Lynch, Timothy Frey and Rick Yoder, all based in the Midwest and Texas. “We’ve created a really wonderful collection of financial advisors who share a common goal of helping others accomplish their financial goals in an ethical, honest and empathetic way,” said Sisco, who built both his OSJ network and client base through referrals. “With the move to LPL, I’m excited and hopeful to find more like-minded advisors to partner with to keep building our network.”

The team is comprised of advisors who are dedicated to helping clients implement a comprehensive financial plan by serving as their long-term partner. They work primarily with clients who are within 10 years of retirement—“individuals who have built a nest egg and are looking to turn it into something to get them through the retirement years,” he said. They also make a point to plant seeds with a younger generation by working with many of their clients’ children.

Seeking enhanced technology capabilities, Sisco and the other advisors turned to LPL Financial. “It came down to scale. LPL’s size has given the firm the capabilities to scale up. Specifically, the ClientWorks technology platform stood out as an industry leader,” Sisco said. “It’s really just so impressive. The ability to do all of my daily tasks in one integrated system, versus opening up five or six programs, will create efficiencies and save hours each week.”

Additionally, Sisco said, he appreciates that LPL can be a partner for the long run. “Anytime you have a merger or consolidation, it’s just painful and disruptive to the advisors,” Sisco said. “As the largest independent broker-dealer, I’m confident that LPL will provide a sense of stability and support to empower our business today and in the future.”

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “We welcome this team of connected advisors who value the independent model for the choice and control to be able to serve the needs of their clients and leverage support from a network of like-minded advisors. As a leader in the industry, our size and stability positions us to be a long-term partner to our advisors. We are committed to continually investing in our advisors’ business, making sure they have access to the technology, products, platforms and innovative capabilities that can help them differentiate their businesses and be successful business owners today and into the future. We look forward to developing a productive and lasting partnership.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA / SIPC.

Paradigm Wealth Partners and LPL Financial are separate entities.

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019

