January Detox

It's the New Year, and people's plan to detox is thriving.

BRISTOL, UK, January 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether they're detoxing for weight loss, the immune system or for the master cleanse, it's always important that the detox program is correct. People often buy products online because they are cheap and think that the detoxification system will work just as well as the more expensive probiotics. However it can be incredibly problematic to purchase detoxifying tablets from a random seller rather than from a trusted website. Something that seller's are doing nowadays are creating detox tablets or supplements that have a list of ingredients that aren't actually used in those tablets. They will often use green tea and laxatives to create the type of detox diets that you think would work in the system whereas the actual brands like Wild Nutrition and KIKI Health use organic and natural ingredients to help the digestion system while being cleansers and cleansing the pallets.

Wild Nutrition was founded by Henrietta Norton who suffered with chronic Edometriosis and was told that she would never have children. She went to see a nutritional therapist who specialised in female health, she changed her diet and it changed her life. She is now a mother of three and keen to help others overcome their obstacles in life. She became a nutritional practitioner and then became a nutrition supplement formulator and so Wild Nutrition was born.

Depending on your needs Wild Nutrition have a wide selection of supplements that can help you needs. For detoxing specifically here is a list of products that would be great;

Wild Nutrition Food-Grown® Zinc Plus (30 Capsules)

Wild Nutrition Food-Grown® Vitamin B12 Plus (30 Capsules)

Wild Nutrition Food-Grown® Thyroid Connect (60 Capsules)

Wild Nutrition Food-Grown® Magnesium (60 Capsules)

Wild Nutrition Food-Grown® Immune Support (60 Capsules)



The other supplements brand is called KIKI HEALTH. KIKI HEALTH believes in beauty from within and they have developed a wide range of supplements that you can add to your regular diet that helps to keep you feeling and looking healthy. Their supplements range from an Activated Charcoal Powder to an organic Maca Powder. Each of KIKI HEALTH’s products provide powerful dietary benefits. KIKI HEALTH specifically create products that help the body whether that's helping sleep, creating healthier skin or boosting your metabolism.

Whether you want to get healthier skin or you want to have whiter, here are a few products that are a must have for detox;



KIKI HEALTH Organic Matcha Green Tea Powder 30g

KIKI HEALTH Organic Moringa Powder 100g

KIKI HEALTH Activated Charcoal Powder Food Supplement 70g

KIKI HEALTH Aloe Pure 20 Capsules 600mg

KIKI HEALTH Nature's Living Superfood Food Supplement 150g

We also have a great selection of tea's that are perfect for assisting with the detox phase. Whether you like drinking tea or you just want to start, there's a good selection of tea's for different occasions. We have relaxing tea's, detoxing tea's, sleep teas and more.

Dr Jackson's is a British brand who believes in being environmentally friendly, they package their products in recyclable and recycled materials. They put their tea inot glass jars, so you can easily use the jars again or put them into the recycling boxes. They package their products in cardboard that is completely recyclable. So not only can you feel good using their products but you can also feel good recycling their products too.

Dr Jackson's Tea's all do different things to help the body, you can find the perfect tea with their small selection of Tea products.



Dr Jackson's Relax Tea loose 68g - Formulated to alleviate feelings of stress or anxiety.

Dr Jackson's Expedition Tea loose 61g - Formulated to substitue caffeine while giving you a kick for the day. (Available in Teabags as well)

Dr Jackson's Detox Tea loose 57g - Formulated to help cleanse and rid your system of any impurities. (Available in Teabags as well)

The other brand of Tea is called Niche Tea. It's a brand that focuses highly on creating tea that's good for the human body. They have 6 different types of tea for 6 different concerns that you may have.



Niche Tea Green 15 bags - is a wonderfully delicate green tea that has been combined with a mixture of herbs and tropical fruits for a refreshing blend that nourishes the senses.

Niche Tea Body 15 bags - is a delicious, natural blend of herbs that is traditionally used as an aid to weight management.

Niche Tea Skin 15 bags - is a delicate white tea blend that has been designed using ingredients traditionally believed to promote beautiful skin.

Niche Tea Sleep 15 bags - is a delicious herbal tea designed using ingredients traditionally used to aid a restful night's sleep.

Niche Tea Mind 15 bags - is an indulgent herbal infusion designed using ingredients traditionally believed to naturally energise.

Niche Tea Cleanse 15 bags - is a herbal blend, traditionally used to purify, restore and clarify.

Whether you want Tea or supplements we have a wide selection of products that should be perfect for your dietitian or nutritionist ways.



