National Electoral Commission gets new chairperson

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 16 - Angolan Supreme Judicial Council (CSMJ) appointed Wednesday Manuel Pereira da Silva as chairman of the National Electoral Commission (CNE).,

CSMJ stated that Manuel Pereira da Silva, former chairman of Luanda Provincial Electoral Commission, won the bid with 87 points.

Manuel Pereira da Silva takes over from André da Silva Neto, who withdrew from the post in 2019 for medical grounds.

Also ran for the position candidates Sebastião Diogo Jorge Bessa (61 points), Agostinho António Santos (54 points) and Avelino Yululu (48) points).

The competition opened in March last year.

