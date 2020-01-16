Subaru Chooses TomTom Navigation for All-New US Vehicles

/EIN News/ -- AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2), the location technology specialist, has been chosen by Subaru to be the maps and navigation supplier for its all-new 2020 Subaru Outback and Legacy models.



TomTom is supplying Subaru’s all-new infotainment platform with TomTom Maps, as well as navigation software and a new navigation user interface, allowing drivers to plan their journeys with ease, and enjoy a comfortable and safer drive. DENSO, the leading supplier of advanced automotive technology, is the Tier 1 system provider.



Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive, comments: “We’re delighted that Subaru has chosen to continue working with TomTom, demonstrating our commitment to continuous innovation and uncompromising quality, and offering Subaru drivers a fantastic navigation experience.”

About TomTom

TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist, shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and services.

To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving. By combining our extensive experience with leading business and technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and, ultimately, autonomous driving.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom’s technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

