Interblock to Display the Future of Table Games at ICE 2020

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxury gaming manufacturer and electronic table games (ETG) market leader Interblock has announced its presence in the ICE Totally Gaming exhibition, February 4 - 6. The company will exhibit its diverse, industry-leading multi-player and multi-game ETG solutions on booth # S4-210.

Interblock Board Member & President of EMEA Tomaž Žvipelj said, “This year Interblock will be exhibiting at ICE 2020 for our 23rd consecutive time and we believe this fact itself properly marks the importance of ICE. At the same time, it is always the first show of every calendar year and with such gives a good feel about the direction of gaming and the plans of our customers.”

Interblock’s Diamond Stadium, which was recently recognized as Product of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards in Las Vegas, will be on display with three live dealer tables delivering multi-hand blackjack, roulette and craps while also demonstrating its video options of multi-hand blackjack, baccarat, craps, and roulette. The Diamond Stadium provides operators with unlimited flexibility to customize their stadium to their customer needs and available footprint while also connecting to external generators on the casino floor. It delivers more hands per hour, with a variety of table game content available from one seat and has the ability to easily switch to an automated or video gaming space when live dealers are not present.

The British Casino Awards, which will take place during ICE, has shortlisted our recently released breakthrough form-factor, Universal Cabinet for Best UK Table Game Product of the Year. Universal Cabinet is a standalone unit with slot-like hardware designed to support a variety of games. Available in both video and automated formats, the product will demonstrate craps, roulette, blackjack and baccarat games and is taking the industry by storm.

Also on display will be Interblock's Golden Ball Roulette. A completely new take on the classic roulette game Golden Ball generates results based on different color balls ejecting out of the ball magazine. The game is intended to increase the hold of the traditional roulette game and introduce a new type of player to the traditional roulette game. Golden Ball brings all-new side bet action to a market starved for innovation on this casino favorite game.

The award-winning StarBar bar top will demonstrate its ability to connect to the live Stadium games. The StarBar allows players to interact with up to four different games simultaneously on one play station without having to cash out or change machines. A variety of games are available including craps, blackjack, multi-hand blackjack, roulette, video poker and more.

The new Diamond Big Six Super Spin has all of the classic features of Big Six but with an added bonus. It is the industry’s largest wheel and is fully automated. The double-sided wheel provides the flexibility to add play stations to one or both sides of the wheel, and the wheel’s face on both sides can be branded with the casino’s logo. The new Big Six Super Spin wheel is divided into 54 segments, each with a symbol. If the pointer stops on a selected symbol, players placing their bets on that symbol will win or an additional Super Spin feature is triggered.

