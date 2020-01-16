UMH PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF DANIEL LANDY

/EIN News/ -- FREEHOLD, NJ, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH) today announced that it has promoted Daniel Landy from Assistant to the President to Vice President, effective January 15, 2020.

Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Eugene Landy founded UMH Properties, Inc. in 1968 and over the years, both Daniel and I have learned the importance of understanding our team members, our residents, our investors, our bankers and the regulatory community. Daniel Landy is a graduate of Babson College and The Stratton Mountain School. He has dedicated himself to UMH and has a deep understanding of my father’s philosophy and the importance of continuing his 53 years of success. Since joining UMH, Daniel has worked to streamline and modernize the company’s operations. We are confident that Daniel will continue to advance our goal of growing the company and his achievements will be a source of great pride to all who are affiliated with the company.”

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 122 manufactured home communities with approximately 23,000 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland and Michigan. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

Contact: Nelli Madden 732-577-9997

