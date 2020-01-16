Home BancShares, Inc. Tops Earnings Per Share and Revenue for the Fourth Quarter

/EIN News/ -- CONWAY, Ark., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HOMB), parent company of Centennial Bank, released fourth quarter earnings today revealing four consecutive quarters of increased profitability.



Highlights of the Fourth Quarter of 2019:

Metric Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Net Income $73.3 million $72.8 million $72.2 million $71.4 million $71.0 million Total Revenue (net) $167.8 million $167.7 million $164.1 million $163.1 million $163.8 million ROA 1.94% 1.93% 1.92% 1.92% 1.90% NIM 4.24% 4.32% 4.28% 4.30% 4.30% Purchase Accounting Accretion $9.1 million $8.5 million $9.2 million $9.1 million $9.4 million ROE 11.71% 11.84% 12.18% 12.34% 12.05% ROTCE (non-GAAP)(1) 19.55% 20.04% 21.01% 21.53% 21.08% Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.44 $0.44 $0.43 $0.42 $0.41 Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets 0.43% 0.45% 0.51% 0.52% 0.51% (1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

“I am very pleased with our fourth quarter results as well as our performance for all of 2019,” said John Allison, Chairman. “Increasing our profitability during a year of fluctuating interest rates is certainly an accomplishment to be proud of,” continued Allison.



“Our steady increase in two key banking metrics: diluted earnings per share and return on assets, showcase the solid foundation of Home BancShares,” said Tracy French, Centennial Bank President and Chief Executive Officer.

Operating Highlights

Our net interest margin was 4.24% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 compared to 4.32% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019. The yield on loans was 5.90% and 6.08% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively, as average loans decreased from $10.94 billion to $10.87 billion. Additionally, the rate on interest bearing deposits decreased to 1.21% as of December 31, 2019 from 1.36% as of September 30, 2019, with average balances of $8.82 billion and $8.64 billion, respectively.

From the third quarter of 2019 to the fourth quarter of 2019, we experienced a $468,000 increase in investment premium amortization primarily resulting from increased prepayment speeds on investment securities due to the declining interest rate environment. This increased investment premium amortization negatively impacted the net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 by 1.4 basis points.

During the third quarter of 2019, we had several interest income events primarily related to large payoffs. These events totaled $2.8 million of interest income and increased the net interest margin by 8.4 basis points for the third quarter of 2019. During the fourth quarter of 2019, event interest income was $549,000 which increased the net interest margin by 1.7 basis points. The lower event interest income from the third quarter of 2019 to the fourth quarter of 2019 resulted in a 6.7 basis point decline for the margin.



For the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, we recognized $9.1 million and $8.5 million, respectively, in total net accretion for acquired loans and deposits. The $671,000 increase in accretion income increased the net interest margin by 2.0 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2019.



Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans was $9.1 million and $8.4 million and average purchase accounting loan discounts were $91.9 million and $112.6 million for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively. Net amortization of time deposit premiums was $30,000 per quarter and net average remaining CD premiums were $266,000 and $297,000 for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis decreased $3.1 million, or 2.16%, to $141.1 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, from $144.2 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019. This decrease in net interest income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 was the result of a $6.9 million decrease in interest income which was partially offset by a $3.8 million decrease in interest expense. The $6.9 million decrease in interest income was primarily the result of a $6.3 million decrease in loan interest income, a $490,000 decrease in investment income and a $119,000 decrease in income on deposits with other banks. The $3.8 million decrease in interest expense was primarily the result of a $2.7 million decrease in interest expense on deposits. This decrease was the result of a $2.2 million decrease in interest expense on savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts and a $534,000 decrease in interest expense on time deposits.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, no provision for loan loss was recorded. The Company continued to see strong asset quality. Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.50% as of December 31, 2019 compared to 0.54% as of September 30, 2019, an improvement of 7.26%. Non-performing assets to total assets improved by 5.63% from 0.45% as of September 30, 2019 to 0.43% as of December 31, 2019. For the fourth quarter of 2019, net charge-offs were $2.2 million compared to net charge-offs of $1.8 million for the third quarter of 2019.

The Company reported $28.0 million of non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $24.7 million for the third quarter of 2019. The most important components of the fourth quarter non-interest income were $10.6 million from other service charges and fees, $6.8 million from service charges on deposits accounts, $3.8 million from mortgage lending income, $2.5 million from other income and $2.0 million from dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other equity investments. Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 includes $861,000 in dividends related to a special dividend from an equity investment.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $71.3 million compared to $67.8 million for the third quarter of 2019. The most important components of the fourth quarter non-interest expense were $38.4 million from salaries and employee benefits, $19.9 million in other expense and $8.7 million in occupancy and equipment expenses. For the fourth quarter of 2019, our efficiency ratio was 41.26%.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 included $631,000 in other professional fees related to an outsourced special project, and non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2019 included a $2.3 million FDIC small bank assessment credit.

Financial Condition

Total loans receivable were $10.87 billion at December 31, 2019 compared to $11.07 billion at December 31, 2018. Total deposits were $11.28 billion at December 31, 2019 compared to $10.90 billion at December 31, 2018. Total assets were $15.03 billion at December 31, 2019 compared to $15.30 billion at December 31, 2018.

During the fourth quarter 2019, the Company experienced approximately $97.8 million in organic loan growth. Centennial CFG experienced $99.4 million of organic loan growth and had loans of $1.60 billion at December 31, 2019. Our legacy footprint experienced $1.7 million in organic loan decline during the quarter.

Non-performing loans at December 31, 2019 were $17.9 million, $34.7 million, $429,000, $1.8 million and zero in the Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $54.8 million. Non-performing assets at December 31, 2019 were $22.9 million, $39.2 million, $463,000, $1.8 million and zero in the Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $64.4 million.

The Company’s allowance for loan losses was $102.1 million at December 31, 2019, or 0.94% of total loans, compared to $108.8 million, or 0.98% of total loans, at December 31, 2018. As of December 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, the Company’s allowance for loan losses was 186.2% and 169.4% of its total non-performing loans, respectively.

Stockholders’ equity was $2.51 billion at December 31, 2019 compared to $2.35 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of approximately $161.6 million. The increase in stockholders’ equity is primarily associated with the $204.4 million increase in retained earnings and the $30.0 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive income which were partially offset by the repurchase of $84.9 million of our common stock during 2019. Book value per common share was $15.10 at December 31, 2019 compared to $13.76 at December 31, 2018. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $9.12 at December 31, 2019 compared to $7.90 at December 31, 2018, an increase of 15.4%.

Branches

The Company currently has 77 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 5 branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.

Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call to review this information at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 ET) on Thursday, January 16, 2020. We encourage all participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: http://dpregister.com/10137496. Callers who pre-register will be given dial-in instructions and a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the live call. Participants may pre-register now, or at any time prior to the call, and will immediately receive simple instructions via email. The Home BancShares conference call will also be automatically scheduled as an event in your Outlook calendar.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in and listen to the live call by calling 1-877-508-9586 and asking for the Home BancShares conference call. A replay of the call will be available by calling 1-877-344-7529, Passcode: 10137496, which will be available until January 23, 2020 at 10:59 p.m. CT (11:59 p.m. ET). Internet access to the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company's website at www.homebancshares.com under “Investor Relations” for 12 months.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures--including net income (earnings), as adjusted; diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted; return on average assets, as adjusted; return on average common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted; efficiency ratio, as adjusted, tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets--to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant items or transactions. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

General

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, the ability to successfully integrate new acquisitions, legislative and regulatory changes and risks associated with current and future regulations, technological changes and cybersecurity risks, competition from other financial institutions, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC on February 26, 2019.

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “HOMB.”



Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, (In thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 168,914 $ 171,492 $ 183,745 $ 141,027 $ 175,024 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 321,687 270,804 373,557 421,443 482,915 Cash and cash equivalents 490,601 442,296 557,302 562,470 657,939 Federal funds sold - 1,650 1,075 1,700 325 Investment securities - available-for-sale 2,083,838 2,087,508 2,053,939 2,013,123 1,785,862 Investment securities - held-to-maturity - - - - 192,776 Loans receivable 10,869,710 10,771,946 11,053,129 10,978,935 11,071,879 Allowance for loan losses (102,122 ) (104,304 ) (106,066 ) (106,357 ) (108,791 ) Loans receivable, net 10,767,588 10,667,642 10,947,063 10,872,578 10,963,088 Bank premises and equipment, net 280,103 277,966 278,821 279,012 233,261 Foreclosed assets held for sale 9,143 8,639 13,734 14,466 13,236 Cash value of life insurance 102,562 102,003 149,708 149,353 148,621 Accrued interest receivable 45,086 47,557 48,992 50,288 48,945 Deferred tax asset, net 44,301 53,436 58,517 64,061 73,275 Goodwill 958,408 958,408 958,408 958,408 958,408 Core deposit and other intangibles 36,572 38,136 39,723 41,310 42,896 Other assets 213,845 216,694 180,293 172,732 183,806 Total assets $ 15,032,047 $ 14,901,935 $ 15,287,575 $ 15,179,501 $ 15,302,438 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits: Demand and non-interest-bearing $ 2,367,091 $ 2,394,207 $ 2,575,696 $ 2,519,175 $ 2,401,232 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 6,933,964 6,620,616 6,774,162 6,650,181 6,624,407 Time deposits 1,977,328 2,032,547 1,997,458 1,898,096 1,874,139 Total deposits 11,278,383 11,047,370 11,347,316 11,067,452 10,899,778 Federal funds purchased 5,000 50,000 - - - Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 143,727 157,038 142,541 152,239 143,679 FHLB and other borrowed funds 621,439 691,443 899,447 1,105,175 1,472,393 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 102,410 117,332 107,695 124,172 67,912 Subordinated debentures 369,557 369,363 369,170 368,979 368,790 Total liabilities 12,520,516 12,432,546 12,866,169 12,818,017 12,952,552 Stockholders' equity Common stock 1,664 1,669 1,675 1,682 1,707 Capital surplus 1,537,091 1,542,858 1,550,999 1,560,994 1,609,810 Retained earnings 956,555 904,980 853,964 803,629 752,184 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 16,221 19,882 14,768 (4,821 ) (13,815 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,511,531 2,469,389 2,421,406 2,361,484 2,349,886 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,032,047 $ 14,901,935 $ 15,287,575 $ 15,179,501 $ 15,302,438





Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, (In thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income Loans $ 161,211 $ 167,470 $ 165,816 $ 163,848 $ 163,201 $ 658,345 $ 630,596 Investment securities Taxable 9,707 10,343 10,650 10,706 9,873 41,406 36,833 Tax-exempt 3,260 3,193 3,183 3,379 3,456 13,015 13,257 Deposits - other banks 949 1,068 1,628 1,543 1,241 5,188 4,649 Federal funds sold 5 8 10 11 9 34 33 Total interest income 175,132 182,082 181,287 179,487 177,780 717,988 685,368 Interest expense Interest on deposits 26,823 29,566 29,709 28,006 25,207 114,104 79,589 Federal funds purchased 33 21 - - - 54 1 FHLB borrowed funds 2,686 3,683 4,722 6,118 6,474 17,209 22,354 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 652 628 630 634 602 2,544 1,822 Subordinated debentures 5,155 5,207 5,239 5,259 5,215 20,860 20,589 Total interest expense 35,349 39,105 40,300 40,017 37,498 154,771 124,355 Net interest income 139,783 142,977 140,987 139,470 140,282 563,217 561,013 Provision for loan losses - - 1,325 - - 1,325 4,322 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 139,783 142,977 139,662 139,470 140,282 561,892 556,691 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 6,778 6,492 6,259 6,401 7,004 25,930 26,851 Other service charges and fees 10,636 8,710 8,177 6,563 7,598 34,086 36,591 Trust fees 390 382 391 403 290 1,566 1,552 Mortgage lending income 3,801 4,610 3,457 2,435 2,554 14,303 12,379 Insurance commissions 551 603 515 609 442 2,278 2,110 Increase in cash value of life insurance 562 714 740 736 737 2,752 2,856 Dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other 1,952 1,101 1,149 3,505 1,992 7,707 5,757 Gain (loss) on SBA loans 686 291 355 241 75 1,573 566 Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net 35 12 (129 ) 79 (25 ) (3 ) (120 ) Gain (loss) on OREO, net 159 334 58 206 114 757 2,401 Gain (loss) on securities, net (2 ) - - - - (2 ) - Other income 2,481 1,500 2,094 2,494 2,726 8,569 11,889 Total non-interest income 28,029 24,749 23,066 23,672 23,507 99,516 102,832 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 38,446 39,919 37,976 37,836 36,230 154,177 143,545 Occupancy and equipment 8,729 9,047 8,853 8,823 8,310 35,452 33,960 Data processing expense 4,294 4,059 3,838 3,970 3,642 16,161 14,428 Other operating expenses 19,873 14,739 16,957 18,428 23,090 69,997 72,070 Total non-interest expense 71,342 67,764 67,624 69,057 71,272 275,787 264,003 Income before income taxes 96,470 99,962 95,104 94,085 92,517 385,621 395,520 Income tax expense 23,208 27,199 22,940 22,735 21,487 96,082 95,117 Net income $ 73,262 $ 72,763 $ 72,164 $ 71,350 $ 71,030 $ 289,539 $ 300,403





Home BancShares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) Quarter Ended

Year Ended

Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 PER SHARE DATA Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.43 $ 0.42 $ 0.41 $ 1.73 $ 1.73 Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted, excluding special dividend from equity investment, outsourced special project expense, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, Florida tax savings, BOLI redemption tax, merger expenses & hurricane expenses (non-GAAP)(1) 0.44 0.44 0.43 0.42 0.44 1.73 1.75 Basic earnings per common share 0.44 0.44 0.43 0.42 0.41 1.73 1.73 Dividends per share - common 0.1300 0.1300 0.1300 0.1200 0.1200 0.5100 0.4600 Book value per common share 15.10 14.80 14.46 14.04 13.76 15.10 13.76 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) 9.12 8.83 8.50 8.10 7.90 9.12 7.90 STOCK INFORMATION Average common shares outstanding 166,696 167,178 167,791 169,592 173,023 167,804 173,657 Average diluted shares outstanding 166,696 167,178 167,791 169,592 173,311 167,804 174,124 End of period common shares outstanding 166,373 166,860 167,466 168,173 170,720 166,373 170,720 ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE METRICS Return on average assets 1.94 % 1.93 % 1.92 % 1.92 % 1.90 % 1.93 % 2.06 % Return on average assets excluding special dividend from equity investment, outsourced special project expense, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, Florida tax savings, BOLI redemption tax, merger expenses & hurricane expenses (ROA, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1) 1.94 % 1.96 % 1.92 % 1.92 % 2.03 % 1.94 % 2.10 % Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1) 2.12 % 2.10 % 2.09 % 2.09 % 2.07 % 2.10 % 2.25 % Return on average common equity 11.71 % 11.84 % 12.18 % 12.34 % 12.05 % 12.01 % 13.17 % Return on average common equity excluding special dividend from equity investment, outsourced special project expense, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, Florida tax savings, BOLI redemption tax, merger expenses & hurricane expenses: (ROE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1) 11.68 % 12.08 % 12.22 % 12.34 % 12.86 % 12.07 % 13.38 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 19.55 % 20.04 % 21.01 % 21.53 % 21.08 % 20.49 % 23.25 % Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1) 19.86 % 20.36 % 21.35 % 21.88 % 21.43 % 20.83 % 23.62 % Return on average tangible common equity excluding special dividend from equity investment, outsourced special project expense, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, Florida tax savings, BOLI redemption tax, merger expenses & hurricane expenses: (ROTCE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1) 19.51 % 20.45 % 21.08 % 21.53 % 22.50 % 20.60 % 23.62 % Efficiency ratio 41.26 % 39.16 % 39.93 % 41.01 % 42.18 % 40.34 % 38.48 % Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 41.14 % 40.60 % 39.92 % 40.52 % 38.28 % 40.55 % 37.64 % Net interest margin - FTE 4.24 % 4.32 % 4.28 % 4.30 % 4.30 % 4.29 % 4.42 % Fully taxable equivalent adjustment $ 1,322 $ 1,247 $ 1,319 $ 1,367 $ 1,412 $ 5,255 $ 5,513 Total revenue (net) 167,812 167,726 164,053 163,142 163,789 662,733 663,845 Total purchase accounting accretion 9,133 8,462 9,240 9,055 9,432 35,890 41,455 Average purchase accounting loan discounts 91,869 112,623 122,197 131,596 141,244 114,521 152,948 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES Advertising $ 1,340 $ 1,201 $ 1,095 $ 1,051 $ 1,214 $ 4,687 $ 4,472 Merger and acquisition expenses - - - - 6,013 - 6,013 Amortization of intangibles 1,565 1,587 1,587 1,586 1,587 6,325 6,455 Electronic banking expense 1,870 1,901 1,851 1,903 1,969 7,525 7,622 Directors' fees 396 380 392 434 319 1,602 1,281 Due from bank service charges 289 272 282 238 289 1,081 1,003 FDIC and state assessment 1,635 (532 ) 1,655 1,710 1,869 4,468 8,558 Hurricane expense - - - 897 470 897 470 Insurance 790 698 661 697 737 2,846 3,100 Legal and accounting 1,633 1,414 989 981 1,151 5,017 3,548 Other professional fees 3,189 1,906 2,306 2,812 1,465 10,213 6,453 Operating supplies 469 511 505 536 510 2,021 2,222 Postage 327 320 293 326 325 1,266 1,303 Telephone 312 289 306 303 324 1,210 1,405 Other expense 6,058 4,792 5,035 4,954 4,848 20,839 18,165 Total other operating expenses $ 19,873 $ 14,739 $ 16,957 $ 18,428 $ 23,090 $ 69,997 $ 72,070 (1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.





Home BancShares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 BALANCE SHEET RATIOS Total loans to total deposits 96.38 % 97.51 % 97.41 % 99.20 % 101.58 % Common equity to assets 16.71 % 16.57 % 15.84 % 15.56 % 15.36 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 10.80 % 10.59 % 9.96 % 9.60 % 9.43 % LOANS RECEIVABLE Real estate Commercial real estate loans Non-farm/non-residential $ 4,412,769 $ 4,375,970 $ 4,495,558 $ 4,623,174 $ 4,806,684 Construction/land development 1,776,689 1,827,454 1,930,838 1,649,303 1,546,035 Agricultural 88,400 87,087 85,045 76,092 76,433 Residential real estate loans Residential 1-4 family 1,819,221 1,808,099 1,852,784 1,947,119 1,975,586 Multifamily residential 488,278 498,079 523,789 538,098 560,475 Total real estate 8,585,357 8,596,689 8,888,014 8,833,786 8,965,213 Consumer 511,909 469,741 455,554 448,093 443,105 Commercial and industrial 1,528,003 1,479,724 1,515,357 1,505,773 1,476,331 Agricultural 63,644 90,343 80,621 58,966 48,562 Other 180,797 135,449 113,583 132,317 138,668 Loans receivable $ 10,869,710 $ 10,771,946 $ 11,053,129 $ 10,978,935 $ 11,071,879 - - - - - Discount for credit losses on purchased loans $ 58,719 $ 89,615 $ 98,672 $ 106,617 $ 113,648 Purchased loans, net of discount for credit losses on purchased loans 1,985,241 2,227,386 2,469,579 2,712,315 2,900,284 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES Balance, beginning of period $ 104,304 $ 106,066 $ 106,357 $ 108,791 $ 110,191 Loans charged off 2,631 2,302 2,279 3,391 1,814 Recoveries of loans previously charged off 449 540 663 957 414 Net loans (recovered)/charged off 2,182 1,762 1,616 2,434 1,400 Provision for loan losses - - 1,325 - - Balance, end of period $ 102,122 $ 104,304 $ 106,066 $ 106,357 $ 108,791 - - - - - Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average total loans 0.08 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.09 % 0.05 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.94 % 0.97 % 0.96 % 0.97 % 0.98 % NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Non-performing loans Non-accrual loans $ 47,607 $ 48,640 $ 52,841 $ 49,616 $ 47,083 Loans past due 90 days or more 7,238 9,964 9,961 14,577 17,159 Total non-performing loans 54,845 58,604 62,802 64,193 64,242 Other non-performing assets Foreclosed assets held for sale, net 9,143 8,639 13,734 14,466 13,236 Other non-performing assets 447 447 947 947 497 Total other non-performing assets 9,590 9,086 14,681 15,413 13,733 Total non-performing assets $ 64,435 $ 67,690 $ 77,483 $ 79,606 $ 77,975 Allowance for loan losses for loans to non-performing loans 186.20 % 177.98 % 168.89 % 165.68 % 169.35 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.50 % 0.54 % 0.57 % 0.58 % 0.58 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.43 % 0.45 % 0.51 % 0.52 % 0.51 % (1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP is included in the schedules accompanying this release.





Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate ASSETS Earning assets Interest-bearing balances due from banks $ 234,159 $ 949 1.61 % $ 213,671 $ 1,068 1.98 % Federal funds sold 1,158 5 1.71 % 1,442 8 2.20 % Investment securities - taxable 1,710,192 9,707 2.25 % 1,705,647 10,343 2.41 % Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE 376,613 4,285 4.51 % 370,376 4,139 4.43 % Loans receivable - FTE 10,866,386 161,508 5.90 % 10,944,638 167,771 6.08 % Total interest-earning assets 13,188,508 176,454 5.31 % 13,235,774 183,329 5.50 % Non-earning assets 1,755,860 1,757,458 Total assets $ 14,944,368 $ 14,993,232 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 6,792,252 $ 17,406 1.02 % $ 6,629,491 $ 19,615 1.17 % Time deposits 2,025,032 9,417 1.84 % 2,014,630 9,951 1.96 % Total interest-bearing deposits 8,817,284 26,823 1.21 % 8,644,121 29,566 1.36 % Federal funds purchased 6,684 33 1.96 % 4,801 21 1.74 % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 159,719 652 1.62 % 143,628 628 1.73 % FHLB borrowed funds 562,963 2,686 1.89 % 748,577 3,683 1.95 % Subordinated debentures 369,462 5,155 5.54 % 369,269 5,207 5.59 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,916,112 35,349 1.41 % 9,910,396 39,105 1.57 % Non-interest bearing liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits 2,433,384 2,530,664 Other liabilities 112,466 114,352 Total liabilities 12,461,962 12,555,412 Shareholders' equity 2,482,406 2,437,820 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,944,368 $ 14,993,232 Net interest spread 3.90 % 3.93 % Net interest income and margin - FTE $ 141,105 4.24 % $ 144,224 4.32 %





Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate ASSETS Earning assets Interest-bearing balances due from banks $ 254,548 $ 5,188 2.04 % $ 265,071 $ 4,649 1.75 % Federal funds sold 1,421 34 2.39 % 2,876 33 1.15 % Investment securities - taxable 1,663,512 41,406 2.49 % 1,542,188 36,833 2.39 % Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE 379,232 17,026 4.49 % 386,790 17,434 4.51 % Loans receivable - FTE 10,961,599 659,589 6.02 % 10,618,796 631,932 5.95 % Total interest-earning assets 13,260,312 723,243 5.45 % 12,815,721 690,881 5.39 % Non-earning assets 1,768,188 1,751,492 Total assets $ 15,028,500 $ 14,567,213 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 6,674,493 $ 77,194 1.16 % $ 6,418,186 $ 58,199 0.91 % Time deposits 1,972,040 36,910 1.87 % 1,645,986 21,390 1.30 % Total interest-bearing deposits 8,646,533 114,104 1.32 % 8,064,172 79,589 0.99 % Federal funds purchased 2,895 54 1.87 % 31 1 3.23 % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 149,665 2,544 1.70 % 148,327 1,822 1.23 % FHLB borrowed funds 848,969 17,209 2.03 % 1,180,897 22,354 1.89 % Subordinated debentures 369,175 20,860 5.65 % 368,409 20,589 5.59 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,017,237 154,771 1.55 % 9,761,836 124,355 1.27 % Non-interest bearing liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits 2,489,254 2,464,024 Other liabilities 111,156 60,298 Total liabilities 12,617,647 12,286,158 Shareholders' equity 2,410,853 2,281,055 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 15,028,500 $ 14,567,213 Net interest spread 3.90 % 4.12 % Net interest income and margin - FTE $ 568,472 4.29 % $ 566,526 4.42 %





Home BancShares, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended (Dollars and shares in thousands, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, except per share data) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 EARNINGS, AS ADJUSTED GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $ 73,262 $ 72,763 $ 72,164 $ 71,350 $ 71,030 $ 289,539 $ 300,403 Pre-tax adjustments FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit - (2,291 ) - - - (2,291 ) - Special dividend from equity investment (861 ) - - (2,134 ) - (2,995 ) - Merger and acquisition expenses - - - - 6,013 - 6,013 Hurricane expenses - - - 897 470 897 470 Outsourced special project expense 631 - - 900 - 1,531 - Total pre-tax adjustments (230 ) (2,291 ) - (337 ) 6,483 (2,858 ) 6,483 Tax-effect of adjustments (59 ) (592 ) - (87 ) 1,694 (738 ) 1,694 Adjustments after-tax (171 ) (1,699 ) - (250 ) 4,789 - (2,120 ) 4,789 Florida tax savings - (497 ) 252 245 - - - BOLI redemption tax - 3,667 - - - 3,667 - Total adjustments after-tax (B) (171 ) 1,471 252 (5 ) 4,789 - 1,547 4,789 Earnings, as adjusted (C) $ 73,091 $ 74,234 $ 72,416 $ 71,345 $ 75,819 $ 291,086 $ 305,192 Average diluted shares outstanding (D) 166,696 167,178 167,791 169,592 173,311 167,804 174,124 GAAP diluted earnings per share: (A/D) $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.43 $ 0.42 $ 0.41 $ 1.73 $ 1.73 Adjustments after-tax: (B/D) - - - - 0.03 - 0.02 Diluted earnings per common share excluding special dividend from equity investment, outsourced special project expense, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, Florida tax savings, BOLI redemption tax, merger expenses & hurricane expenses: (C/D) $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.43 $ 0.42 $ 0.44 $ 1.73 $ 1.75 ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS Return on average assets: (A/E) 1.94 % 1.93 % 1.92 % 1.92 % 1.90 % 1.93 % 2.06 % Return on average assets excluding special dividend from equity investment, outsourced special project expense, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, Florida tax savings, BOLI redemption tax, merger expenses & hurricane expenses: (ROA, as adjusted) ((A+D)/E) 1.94 % 1.96 % 1.92 % 1.92 % 2.03 % 1.94 % 2.10 % Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C)/(E-F)) 2.12 % 2.10 % 2.09 % 2.09 % 2.07 % 2.10 % 2.25 % GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $ 73,262 $ 72,763 $ 72,164 $ 71,350 $ 71,030 $ 289,539 $ 300,403 Amortization of intangibles (B) 1,565 1,587 1,587 1,586 1,587 6,325 6,455 Amortization of intangibles after-tax (C) 1,161 1,177 1,177 1,177 1,172 4,692 4,768 Adjustments after-tax (D) (171 ) 1,471 252 (5 ) 4,789 1,547 4,789 Average assets (E) 14,944,368 14,993,232 15,098,600 15,079,672 14,838,979 15,028,500 14,567,213 Average goodwill, core deposits & other intangible assets (F) 995,721 997,309 998,898 1,000,494 1,002,070 998,090 989,033





Home BancShares, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended (Dollars and shares in thousands, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, except per share data) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY Return on average common equity: (A/D) 11.71 % 11.84 % 12.18 % 12.34 % 12.05 % 12.01 % 13.17 % Return on average common equity excluding special dividend from equity investment, outsourced special project expense, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, Florida tax savings, BOLI redemption tax, merger expenses & hurricane expenses: (ROE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/D) 11.68 % 12.08 % 12.22 % 12.34 % 12.86 % 12.07 % 13.38 % Return on average tangible common equity: (A/(D-E)) 19.55 % 20.04 % 21.01 % 21.53 % 21.08 % 20.49 % 23.25 % Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization: (B/(D-E)) 19.86 % 20.36 % 21.35 % 21.88 % 21.43 % 20.83 % 23.62 % Return on average tangible common equity excluding special dividend from equity investment, outsourced special project expense, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, Florida tax savings, BOLI redemption tax, merger expenses & hurricane expenses: (ROTCE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/(D-E)) 19.51 % 20.45 % 21.08 % 21.53 % 22.50 % 20.60 % 23.62 % GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $ 73,262 $ 72,763 $ 72,164 $ 71,350 $ 71,030 $ 289,539 $ 300,403 Earnings excluding intangible amortization (B) 74,423 73,940 73,341 72,527 72,202 294,231 305,171 Adjustments after-tax (C) (171 ) 1,471 252 (5 ) 4,789 1,547 4,789 Average common equity (D) 2,482,406 2,437,820 2,376,718 2,344,657 2,338,802 2,410,853 2,281,055 Average goodwill, core deposits & other intangible assets (E) 995,721 997,309 998,898 1,000,494 1,002,070 998,090 989,033 EFFICIENCY RATIO Efficiency ratio: ((C-E)/(A+B+D)) 41.26 % 39.16 % 39.93 % 41.01 % 42.18 % 40.34 % 38.48 % Efficiency ratio, as adjusted: ((C-E-G)/(A+B+D-F)) 41.14 % 40.60 % 39.92 % 40.52 % 38.28 % 40.55 % 37.64 % - - Net interest income (A) $ 139,783 $ 142,977 $ 140,987 $ 139,470 $ 140,282 $ 563,217 $ 561,013 Non-interest income (B) 28,029 24,749 23,066 23,672 23,507 99,516 102,832 Non-interest expense (C) 71,342 67,764 67,624 69,057 71,272 275,787 264,003 Fully taxable equivalent adjustment (D) 1,322 1,247 1,319 1,367 1,412 5,255 5,513 Amortization of intangibles (E) 1,565 1,587 1,587 1,586 1,587 6,325 6,455 Adjustments: Non-interest income: Special dividend from equity investment $ 861 $ - $ - $ 2,134 $ - $ 2,995 $ - Gain (loss) on OREO 159 334 58 206 114 757 2,401 Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net 35 12 (129 ) 79 (25 ) (3 ) (120 ) Gain (loss) on securities (2 ) - - - - (2 ) - Total non-interest income adjustments (F) $ 1,053 $ 346 $ (71 ) $ 2,419 $ 89 $ 3,747 $ 2,281 Non-interest expense: FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit $ - $ (2,291 ) $ - $ - $ - $ (2,291 ) $ - Merger Expenses - - - - 6,013 - 6,013 Hurricane damage expense - - - 897 470 897 470 Outsourced special project expense 631 - - 900 - 1,531 - Total non-interest expense adjustments (G) $ 631 $ (2,291 ) $ - $ 1,797 $ 6,483 $ 137 $ 6,483





Home BancShares, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE Book value per common share: (A/B) $ 15.10 $ 14.80 $ 14.46 $ 14.04 $ 13.76 Tangible book value per common share: ((A-C-D)/B) 9.12 8.83 8.50 8.10 7.90 Total stockholders' equity (A) $ 2,511,531 $ 2,469,389 $ 2,421,406 $ 2,361,484 $ 2,349,886 End of period common shares outstanding (B) 166,373 166,860 167,466 168,173 170,720 Goodwill (C) $ 958,408 $ 958,408 $ 958,408 $ 958,408 $ 958,408 Core deposit and other intangibles (D) 36,572 38,136 39,723 41,310 42,896 TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS Equity to assets: (B/A) 16.71 % 16.57 % 15.84 % 15.56 % 15.36 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets: ((B-C-D)/(A-C-D)) 10.80 % 10.59 % 9.96 % 9.60 % 9.43 % Total assets (A) $ 15,032,047 $ 14,901,935 $ 15,287,575 $ 15,179,501 $ 15,302,438 Total stockholders' equity (B) 2,511,531 2,469,389 2,421,406 2,361,484 2,349,886 Goodwill (C) 958,408 958,408 958,408 958,408 958,408 Core deposit and other intangibles (D) 36,572 38,136 39,723 41,310 42,896







