Microchip Joins Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) – the Global Industry Coalition Dedicated to Corporate Social Responsibility

/EIN News/ -- CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announced it has joined the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA), a nonprofit coalition of companies dedicated to the improvement of social, environmental and ethical conditions in their global supply chains.



The RBA Code of Conduct is a set of social, environmental and ethical industry standards. The standards set out in the Code of Conduct reference international norms and standards including but not limited to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, ILO International Labor Standards, OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises plus ISO and SA standards.



“With the principles of corporate social responsibility as a fundamental part of Microchip’s DNA, we remain committed in every aspect of our business and operations to advancing human rights, ethics and health and safety worldwide,” said Ganesh Moorthy, president and chief operating officer. “Along with RBA member companies, we align under a set of common values that send a clear message of commitment to the global supply base and to our customers.”



Founded in 2004, the RBA and its initiatives have nearly 400 company members committed to improving conditions in global supply chains; including safe working conditions and ethical labor practices.



Microchip’s values and operating principles including its Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, certifications, sustainability reporting and other standards are reflected in the company’s practices and actions of employees worldwide. Microchip is committed to aligning with organizations and companies worldwide to advocate for principals regarding workforce and labor standards, human rights, sustainability and anti-corruption.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Inc. is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company’s solutions serve more than 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

Note: The Microchip name and logo and the Microchip logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.

Editorial Contact: Reader Inquiries: Brian Thorsen 1-888-624-7435 480-792-7182 Brian.Thorsen@Microchip.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.